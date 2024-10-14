Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Letters: It's not just unruly students who disrespect teachers. It's their parents too

    By Letters to the Editor,

    2 days ago

    I'm an older person born at the end of the "boomer" era. We were taught to respect our elders, by our parents. We learned by watching our family, friends, peers and on television. We knew what was expected in public and at school . My parents were teachers, who loved educating students and coaching sports. Their careers began in the early '60s and by the mid '90s they couldn't wait to retire.

    It wasn't the students at that time that made the job unbearable, it was the parents. If a parent doesn't make their child take responsibility for their actions or attitudes, they aren't going to let a teacher tell them anything. The parents were becoming more rude, didn't discipline, didn't help with or make students do homework, became aggressive and threatening with harm and lawsuits.

    In my opinion it's now parents and students alike who feel entitled to treat teachers, administration, SROs and other students, like no one, except themselves, have any rights or deserve respect. We were taught respect is earned and the majority of teachers want students to learn and succeed. But if parents don't respect or support teachers, how can students know what's expected by society?

    —Kelly Brooks, Madison, Ind. (47250)

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Letters: It's not just unruly students who disrespect teachers. It's their parents too

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Mom who claimed it was an 'accident' and Facebook made her shoot 2 young sons in the head at home is suddenly reversing course
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Police Find Dismembered Woman, 'Cooked' Body Parts In Hot Pot Inside Kentucky Home
    TooFab5 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Is that vintage McD's Boo Bucket worth anything? Find out how much sellers are listing them for
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Newlywed mother of 4 died after her sister-in-law’s boyfriend, who blamed her for his relationship’s ups and downs, broke into her home and shot her before turning the gun on himself
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    'A tremendous impact.' Barnstable Brown Gala donates $1M to UK Diabetes Center
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Former IN sheriff Jamey Noel previously appeared on A&E's '60 Days In.' What we know
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Indiana Mom Thrifts Daughter Vintage Bassinet, But There’s Just One Problem
    mahoningmatters.com4 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Coca-Cola recalls thousands of mislabeled zero-sugar canned drinks, some in Kentucky
    The Courier Journal10 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy