Letters: It's not just unruly students who disrespect teachers. It's their parents too

I'm an older person born at the end of the "boomer" era. We were taught to respect our elders, by our parents. We learned by watching our family, friends, peers and on television. We knew what was expected in public and at school . My parents were teachers, who loved educating students and coaching sports. Their careers began in the early '60s and by the mid '90s they couldn't wait to retire.

It wasn't the students at that time that made the job unbearable, it was the parents. If a parent doesn't make their child take responsibility for their actions or attitudes, they aren't going to let a teacher tell them anything. The parents were becoming more rude, didn't discipline, didn't help with or make students do homework, became aggressive and threatening with harm and lawsuits.

In my opinion it's now parents and students alike who feel entitled to treat teachers, administration, SROs and other students, like no one, except themselves, have any rights or deserve respect. We were taught respect is earned and the majority of teachers want students to learn and succeed. But if parents don't respect or support teachers, how can students know what's expected by society?

—Kelly Brooks, Madison, Ind. (47250)

