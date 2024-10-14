Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Courier Journal 'At the Table' exclusive dinner series launches. Here's how to get tickets

    By Amanda Hancock, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    The Courier Journal is launching a new event series, partnering with local restaurants to provide readers with exclusive dinners full of food and storytelling.

    For the inaugural At The Table event , set for Nov. 3, the Courier Journal is teaming up with The Fat Lamb .

    The event will feature a six-course “Eat Your Elevated Veggies” meal curated by executive chef Dallas McGarity . It will also include a conversation with McGarity, who opened his popular Highlands restaurant in 2016.

    For At The Table, McGarity opted to go all-in on veggies with a menu designed just for this November dinner as a way to “showcase a fantastic vegetarian tasting menu.”

    “There's a lot more creativity in vegetable dishes than there is with meat dishes,” McGarity told The Courier Journal. “I think you have a lot more room to play and to feel like an artist.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nR2D_0w5vYlrV00

    The Courier Journal's inaugural At the Table event will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at The Fat Lamb, 2011 Grinstead Drive.

    Tickets are $125 per person. A $45 per person optional wine pairing can be added. Those prices include gratuity. Tickets can be purchased at courier-journal.com/AtTheTable/ .

    We hope to see you there!

    What's on the 'Eat Your Veggies' dinner menu at The Fat Lamb?

    The "Eat Your Veggies" dinner will feature an amuse-bouche and six courses. Here's what's on the menu:

    Amuse - bouche : Pickled beet and goat cheese pani puri.

    First cours e: Smashed cucumbers with chili crisp, whipped feta, baby arugula and a truffle balsamic reduction.

    Second course : Ancho rubbed roasted root vegetables, lemon garlic hummus, sumac peanuts, lemon and herbs.

    Third course : Roasted broccolini and pickled peppers, jalapeno risotto, white balsamic vinaigrette and grated grana padano.

    Fourth course : Grilled za’atar zucchini, chana masala, zhug, tzatziki and pistachio.

    Fifth course : Giant cream puff, sugared blackberries, caramel and candied pecans.

    Sixth course : Bourbon and star anise poached pear compote with vanilla bean and rosewater ice cream, cookie crumbs, mint and orange zest.

    Reach food and dining reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Courier Journal 'At the Table' exclusive dinner series launches. Here's how to get tickets

