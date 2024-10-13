Daily Briefing: How Kentucky Bourbon Trail blazes a path after 25 years

Good morning, Louisville! Happy Sunday! (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

Twenty-five years ago, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail got its start. It's still trailblazing the bourbon boom and it has no intent of slowing down.

In honor of the trail’s 25th anniversary this year, the Courier Journal took a look back on the entity’s start and how bourbon tourism has grown along the way.

Plane crash: At least three people were injured after a small plane crashed near Baptist Health Hospital East in St. Matthews on Friday evening. Find out more.

C.L. Brown: Kentucky football's inept offense is wasting Brad White's championship-level defense after Saturday's loss to Vanderbilt. Read more from C.L. Brown's column.

Louisville football: Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals are 4-2 this season after rallying to beat Virginia late in the fourth quarter on Saturday. Louisville football hosts unbeaten Miami next. Read more here.

A Piper Cub aircraft crashed into a vehicle near Baptist Health Hospital East in St. Matthews on Friday, injuring three people. See our gallery created by Courier Journal photographer Michael Clevenger.

