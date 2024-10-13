Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: How Kentucky Bourbon Trail blazes a path after 25 years

    By Stephanie Stremplewski, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK0eq_0w551gHp00

    Good morning, Louisville! Happy Sunday! (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

    Today we can expect sun with a high near 81.

    Here are the top headlines:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8nsD_0w551gHp00

    Twenty-five years ago, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail got its start. It's still trailblazing the bourbon boom and it has no intent of slowing down.

    In honor of the trail’s 25th anniversary this year, the Courier Journal took a look back on the entity’s start and how bourbon tourism has grown along the way.

    Read more from Courier Journal reporter Amanda Hancock.

    In other news:

    • Plane crash: At least three people were injured after a small plane crashed near Baptist Health Hospital East in St. Matthews on Friday evening. Find out more.
    • NAACP: Raoul Cunningham, a prominent civil rights activist in Louisville for decades, will not seek reelection as president of the Louisville Branch NAACP. Learn more here.
    • Shooting: A 17-year-old boy who was critically injured in a parking lot shooting during a high school football game and later died has been identified by authorities. Read more here.

    From the Sports Desk

    C.L. Brown: Kentucky football's inept offense is wasting Brad White's championship-level defense after Saturday's loss to Vanderbilt. Read more from C.L. Brown's column.

    Louisville football: Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals are 4-2 this season after rallying to beat Virginia late in the fourth quarter on Saturday. Louisville football hosts unbeaten Miami next. Read more here.

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zwfpm_0w551gHp00

    A Piper Cub aircraft crashed into a vehicle near Baptist Health Hospital East in St. Matthews on Friday, injuring three people. See our gallery created by Courier Journal photographer Michael Clevenger.

    We'll be back tomorrow with more.

    Have a great week ahead,

    Stephanie

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: How Kentucky Bourbon Trail blazes a path after 25 years

