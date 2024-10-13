Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Starting 5: St. Xavier baseball alum wraps up MLB season; Louisville volleyball; more

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    St. Xavier High School alum Trey Sweeney wrapped up his first MLB season with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

    The Tigers were eliminated from the playoffs, losing to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS .

    Sweeney finished the 2024 regular season batting .218 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. He went 2 for 20 in seven postseason games.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTDT5_0w54tDUq00

    The New York Yankees drafted Sweeney in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Eastern Illinois . Sweeney was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023; the Dodgers traded Sweeney to the Tigers in 2024.

    Sweeney made his MLB debut on Aug. 16 against the Yankees.

    Around the city: Louisville volleyball starts 5-0 in ACC play

    The fourth-ranked Louisville volleyball team has started ACC play 5-0 after defeating its seventh ranked opponent this season.

    The Cardinals swept their first four ACC opponents (California, Stanford, Clemson and Georgia Tech). On Friday, Louisville snapped No. 21 Florida State's 17-match home win streak in a 3-2 victory.

    Anna DeBeer had a season-high 23 kills and 11 digs against the Seminoles.

    More: Big Blue Madness is here. Recap Kentucky basketball tipoff event at Rupp Arena

    Around the state: How to get Kentucky men's basketball tickets

    Kentucky men's basketball single-game tickets will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Monday.

    The tickets are being sold exclusively at Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster app .

    Tickets for the first nine home games will be available Monday. Tickets for the final 11 home games will be sold later.

    High school recruiting: South Warren star commits to Kentucky softball

    South Warren junior softball star McLaine Hudson recently announced she has committed to Kentucky.

    Last season, Hudson had 93 hits, including 22 home runs, and batted .620.

    Hudson was a first-team all-state member and named the Class 3A Player of the Year by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.

    Manual football, behind Gerian Traynor, tops St. Xavier in battle of Class 6A powerhouses

    Mark your calendars

    Know of a story you think should be included in our weekly Starting 5 notebook? Send your idea to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Starting 5: St. Xavier baseball alum wraps up MLB season; Louisville volleyball; more

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'A tremendous impact.' Barnstable Brown Gala donates $1M to UK Diabetes Center
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    The Louisville Zoo's new tiger cub officially has a name. See what voters picked
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    2.55 million tours and counting: Kentucky Bourbon Trail by the numbers
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    What channel is Bears vs Jaguars football game on today from Tottenham Stadium in London?
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA12 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz20 hours ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    What time does New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals Sunday Night Football game start tonight?
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Sage grouse numbers grow, but experts caution about downward trend
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 hours ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy