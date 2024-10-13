Starting 5: St. Xavier baseball alum wraps up MLB season; Louisville volleyball; more

St. Xavier High School alum Trey Sweeney wrapped up his first MLB season with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers were eliminated from the playoffs, losing to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS .

Sweeney finished the 2024 regular season batting .218 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. He went 2 for 20 in seven postseason games.

The New York Yankees drafted Sweeney in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Eastern Illinois . Sweeney was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023; the Dodgers traded Sweeney to the Tigers in 2024.

Sweeney made his MLB debut on Aug. 16 against the Yankees.

The fourth-ranked Louisville volleyball team has started ACC play 5-0 after defeating its seventh ranked opponent this season.

The Cardinals swept their first four ACC opponents (California, Stanford, Clemson and Georgia Tech). On Friday, Louisville snapped No. 21 Florida State's 17-match home win streak in a 3-2 victory.

Anna DeBeer had a season-high 23 kills and 11 digs against the Seminoles.

More: Big Blue Madness is here. Recap Kentucky basketball tipoff event at Rupp Arena

Kentucky men's basketball single-game tickets will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Monday.

The tickets are being sold exclusively at Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster app .

Tickets for the first nine home games will be available Monday. Tickets for the final 11 home games will be sold later.

South Warren junior softball star McLaine Hudson recently announced she has committed to Kentucky.

Last season, Hudson had 93 hits, including 22 home runs, and batted .620.

Hudson was a first-team all-state member and named the Class 3A Player of the Year by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.

Manual football, behind Gerian Traynor, tops St. Xavier in battle of Class 6A powerhouses

Know of a story you think should be included in our weekly Starting 5 notebook? Send your idea to sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com for consideration. You can follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Starting 5: St. Xavier baseball alum wraps up MLB season; Louisville volleyball; more