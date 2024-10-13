It's National Cinema Day! What are the most popular movies in Kentucky?

National Cinema Day is Sunday, and in observation of the occasion, one organization set out to find which movies released in the past five years Kentucky residents have liked the most.

Sports betting site Bet Kentucky analyzed Google Trends data to find the most popular movies in Kentucky over the past half decade. Specifically, they examined results under the search prompt "film," according to an explanation of their methodology.

See the results below.

What are Kentuckians favorite movies in the past five years?

Tied - 7.) Nope (2022)

"Nope," from director Jordan Peele, tells the story of two siblings who make a living wrangling horses for Hollywood productions. Their profession takes a turn when a mysterious UFO starts looming above their family's ranch. The movie brought in $172 million internationally.

Tied - 7.) Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

"Paw Patrol: The Movie" is the long-form adaptation of the animated kids series. The films takes viewers into a world where dogs proudly serve their communities as first responders.

Tied - 7.) Uncharted (2022)

"Uncharted," starring Tom Holland, is based off the adventure-packed video of the same name. It grossed more than $500 million internationally.

Tied - 7.) M3GAN (2022)

"M3GAN" explores the relationship between a young girl and an artificial intelligence-powered toy doll that takes a grim turn. The movie earned $181 million, and a sequel is expected to come in 2025.

Tied - 7.) Oppenheimer (2023)

"Oppenheimer" is a historical fiction blockbuster directed by Christopher Nolan that traces the legacy of the American scientist Robert Oppenheimer. It accrued seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.

Tied - 7.) Smile (2022)

"Smile," written and directed by Parker Finn, became a staple of the 2022 Halloween season. It follows a therapist whose relationship with a patient comes to an uneasy end, launching a string of disturbing events. A sequel is set to come out in October.

6.) Joker (2019)

A spin-off of the world developed through the "Batman" movies, "Joker" gives viewers a look at the rise of one of the superhero's fiercest antagonists. The Todd Phillips-direct movie gained international acclaim, gaining more than 200 award nominations and winning 120, including securing an Academy Award for "Best Actor" for lead Joaquin Phoenix. The movie's sequel starring Phoenix and Lady Gaga, "Joker: Folie à Deux," released on Oct. 4.

Tied - 4.) Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

More than a decade after the original "Avatar" movie came out, the franchise returned with a movie that was lauded for its advanced animations. A third "Avatar" movie is slated to arrive in December 2025.

Tied - 4.) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" represents the third "Spider-Man" film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It brought in $1.9 billion in revenue, making it the sixth highest grossing film of all time.

3.) Elvis (2022)

Elvis Presley, celebrated as the King of Rock, came back to life through this biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. The film won eight Academy Awards, with Austin Butler winning Best Actor for his performance as Presley.

2.) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

The adaption of Nintendo's iconic Mario Bros. video game and brand took audiences by storm, accumulating $1.3 billion worldwide. With a star-studded cast that includes names like Jack Black, Seth Rogan, Chris Pratt and more, it became the highest grossing video game adaptation Hollywood has ever seen.

1.) Barbie (2023)

Fans donning pink flocked to theaters around the country thanks to the hype surrounding "Barbie," which raked in $1.4 billion worldwide. The Greta Gerwig-directed film became one of the most memorable movie releases in recent history with a story that shows Barbie dolls can be interpreted to be much more than just dolls.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: It's National Cinema Day! What are the most popular movies in Kentucky?