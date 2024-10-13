2.55 million tours and counting: Kentucky Bourbon Trail by the numbers

Just like Kentucky and bourbon has, The Kentucky Bourbon Trail has come a long way in 25 years.

The tourism arm of the bourbon community boasts 46 distilleries of varying sizes across the state that are open to visitors and is lauded as something that helps drive tourism for the state.

“The 25th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is a great opportunity to celebrate our red-hot signature spirits industry and booming tourism sector,” Gov. Andy Beshear said, "with an incredible 2.55 million tours given to Kentucky Bourbon Trail visitors last year alone. I want to thank and congratulate the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and everyone who continues to advance bourbon and tourism in the state.”

Here's a breakdown of how big the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is and its impact on the state's economy:

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail by the numbers

How many distilleries are part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail?

There are 46 distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which recently merged with the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour . Distilleries include Angel's Envy , James B. Beam Distilling Co ., and Maker's Mark , among dozens of others.

How many distilleries were on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail when it was founded in 1999?

There were seven distilleries on the trail when it was founded 25 years ago in 1999, including iconic brands like Woodford Reserve , Four Roses , and Heaven Hill .

How many people visited the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 2023?

More than 2.55 million people visited the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 2023, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, including visitors from all 50 states and more than 25 countries.

How many jobs make up the bourbon industry in Kentucky?

Distilling and the bourbon industry generate more than 23,000 jobs, according to the Bourbon Economic Impact Report , commissioned by the Kentucky Distillers Association.

What is the economic impact of bourbon tourism on the Commonwealth of Kentucky?

Bourbon has an annual $9 billion economic boost in the commonwealth, according to Beshear. "It’s also a key driver of our $13.8 billion yearly tourism industry," he previously said.

Reach food and dining reporter Amanda Hancock at ahancock@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2.55 million tours and counting: Kentucky Bourbon Trail by the numbers