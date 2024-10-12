Kentucky vs Vanderbilt score today: Results, highlights from Week 7 college football game

Coverage from the game:

Kentucky football's offense doesn't do enough in latest SEC loss against Vanderbilt

Brown: Kentucky football's inept offens e wasting Brad White's championship-level defense

Coverage during the game:

LEXINGTON — Rarely does a matchup between the Kentucky and Vanderbilt football programs garner nationwide attention. Such is life as two schools that have routinely duked it out at the bottom of the SEC standings. Entering the 2024 campaign, the Wildcats and Commodores ranked 13th and 14th, respectively, in all-time winning percentage in conference regular-season games ; UK was 190-407-12 (.322); Vandy was 140-457-18 (.242). Those were the worst two percentages among active league members through the 2023 campaign, prior to this fall's additions of Oklahoma and Texas .

But thanks to Kentucky and Vandy's most recent outings, Saturday night's meeting between the pair has some national cachet.

UK ended then-No. 5 Ole Miss' unbeaten season Sept. 28, going on the road and knocking off the Rebels, 20-17, in Mark Stoops' signature win at Kentucky. And then last week, Vanderbilt earned its first victory over a top-five squad in program history, stunning Alabama at home , 40-35.

Kentucky's offense has started to find its footing, with quarterback Brock Vandagriff throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) against Ole Miss. In the past two games, he's found a new favorite target: receiver Dane Key has 15 receptions for 250 receiving yards in that span.

Vanderbilt has a star signal caller of its own in Diego Pavia . The New Mexico State transfer is coming off the game of a lifetime, accounting for 308 yards (252 passing, 56 rushing) and throwing two TD passes in the upset of Alabama.

Saturday's victorious team will move to 4-2 this fall, taking another step toward bowl eligibility.

We find out which squad that will be Saturday night, when the Wildcats and Commodores tee it up under the lights at Kroger Field .

Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff connects with receiver Dane Key on a 22-yard scoring strike. UK fails to attempt an extra point, however, as the snap was low. Vanderbilt's lead stands at seven points.

Vandy kicker Brock Taylor extends the visitors' lead to 13 thanks to a 50-yard field goal.

The Commodores took a 10-point lead thanks to a 49-yard field goal by Brock Taylor. The drive was kept alive when Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia was ruled to have his knee down before he fumbled. UK challenged the call to no avail.

The Commodores put together a quick scoring drive, traversing 60 yards in six plays. The drive took just 1:22, capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Diego Pavia to Richie Hoskins.

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye scored on a 1-yard run to cap off a 12-play, 78-yard drive for the Cats.

The visitors have no issue moving on the ball on their first possession, driving 97 yards in eight plays for the game's opening score. Quarterback Diego Pavia connected with running back AJ Newberry for a 20-yard score.

The final availability report for Saturday's game was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Seven players are out for Kentucky:

Kentucky's four players listed as "probable" Friday night are cleared to play Saturday: Quarterback Brock Vandagriff , wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV , offensive lineman Courtland Ford and defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver . If Gilmore or Ford take the field, it will make their first appearance this season.

Vanderbilt has four players sidelined Saturday.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Time: 7:45 p.m.

7:45 p.m. Location: Kroger Field; Lexington

TV channel: SEC Network

Fubo (free trial) Radio: UK Sports Network (840 AM in Louisville; 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington)

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will call the game from the booth at Kroger Field, with Cole Cubelic reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 24: The Wildcats will be well rested after their first open date of the fall. The Commodores will be trying to get over the most monumental win in the history of the program. That favors UK. As does the fact its defense already has slowed down a pair of outstanding offenses in Georgia and Ole Miss. This one will be close — as most Kentucky/Vandy games in Lexington tend to be. (The past four matchups at Kroger Field have been decided by seven points or less.) But the Wildcats' defense will show up when it counts, picking off Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia for a game-clinching interception on the contest's final drive to improve to 4-2 on the season .

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of today:

Spread: Kentucky is a 12 ½-point home favorite

Kentucky is a 12 ½-point home favorite Over/under : 44 ½

: 44 ½ Moneyline: Kentucky, -500; Vanderbilt, +375

Per the SEC's latest availability report, posted at 8 p.m. Friday, Kentucky has seven players listed as "out" for Saturday's game.

That group includes:

UK had four more players listed as probable: Quarterback Brock Vandagriff , wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV , offensive lineman Courtland Ford and defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver . Neither Gilmore nor Ford have appeared in a game this season.

Vanderbilt has only three players listed as "out."

That group includes:

Commodores linebacker Langston Patterson is questionable. Five more Vandy players are designated as "probable" to play Saturday: safety CJ Taylor , linebacker Bryan Longwell , defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara , edge Boubacar Diakite and offensive lineman Chase Mitchell .

The high is 79 degrees with cloudy skies and a 6% chance of rain in the forecast.

Record: 3-2 (1-2 SEC)

Record: 3-2 (1-1 SEC)

