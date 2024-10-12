What channel is Kentucky vs Vanderbilt on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

Kentucky football returns to Kroger Field after a bye week to face Vanderbilt .

Before the Wildcats ' bye week, they defeated then- fifth-ranked Ole Miss , 20-17, on Sept. 28.

Kentucky (3-2, 1-2 SEC) leads the all-time series with Vanderbilt, 48-43-4. The on-field record between the two is 49-43-4 in favor of the Wildcats, but they recently vacated a 2021 victory because of NCAA violations.

Here's how to watch Kentucky vs Vanderbilt game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will call the game from the booth at Kroger Field, with Cole Cubelic reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers, and ESPN+ .

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Start time: 7:45 p.m.

The Kentucky vs Vanderbilt game starts at 7:45 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Kentucky, Vanderbilt: Brock Vandagriff passed for a career-high 243 yards in the upset victory over Ole Miss . The Wildcats can build on that by continuing to get the ball to their weapons on the outside, including Dane Key and Barion Brown.

ODDS: Kentucky by 13

O/U: 44 ½

Aug. 31: Kentucky 31 , Southern Miss 0

, Southern Miss 0 Sept. 7: South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6

31, Kentucky 6 Sept. 14: Georgia 13, Kentucky 12

13, Kentucky 12 Sept. 21: Kentucky 41, Ohio 6

Ohio 6 Sept. 28: Kentucky 20, Ole Miss 17

Ole Miss 17 Oct. 12: Vanderbilt

Oct. 19: at Florida

Oct. 26: Auburn

Nov. 2: at Tennessee

Nov. 16: Murray State

Nov. 23: at Texas

Nov. 30: Louisville

Record: 3-2

Aug. 31: Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27, OT

34, Virginia Tech 27, OT Sept. 7: Vanderbilt 55 , Alcorn State 0

, Alcorn State 0 Sept. 14: Georgia State 36 , Vanderbilt 32

, Vanderbilt 32 Sept. 21: Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27, OT

Vanderbilt 27, OT Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40 , Alabama 35

, Alabama 35 Oct. 12: at Kentucky

Oct. 19: Ball State

Oct. 26: Texas

Nov. 2: at Auburn

Nov. 9: South Carolina

Nov. 23: at LSU

Nov. 30: Tennessee

Record: 3-2

