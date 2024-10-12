Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    What channel is Kentucky vs Vanderbilt on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5OB1_0w4Bg48A00

    Kentucky football returns to Kroger Field after a bye week to face Vanderbilt .

    Before the Wildcats ' bye week, they defeated then- fifth-ranked Ole Miss , 20-17, on Sept. 28.

    Kentucky (3-2, 1-2 SEC) leads the all-time series with Vanderbilt, 48-43-4. The on-field record between the two is 49-43-4 in favor of the Wildcats, but they recently vacated a 2021 victory because of NCAA violations.

    Watch Kentucky vs Vanderbilt live on Fubo (free trial)

    Here's how to watch Kentucky vs Vanderbilt game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Kentucky vs Vanderbilt on today?

    TV Channel: SEC Network

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

    Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers will call the game from the booth at Kroger Field, with Cole Cubelic reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers, and ESPN+ .

    Kentucky vs Vanderbilt time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
    • Start time: 7:45 p.m.

    The Kentucky vs Vanderbilt game starts at 7:45 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington.

    Kentucky vs Vanderbilt predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

    Kentucky, Vanderbilt: Brock Vandagriff passed for a career-high 243 yards in the upset victory over Ole Miss . The Wildcats can build on that by continuing to get the ball to their weapons on the outside, including Dane Key and Barion Brown.

    ODDS: Kentucky by 13

    O/U: 44 ½

    Kentucky schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Kentucky 31 , Southern Miss 0
    • Sept. 7: South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6
    • Sept. 14: Georgia 13, Kentucky 12
    • Sept. 21: Kentucky 41, Ohio 6
    • Sept. 28: Kentucky 20, Ole Miss 17
    • Oct. 12: Vanderbilt
    • Oct. 19: at Florida
    • Oct. 26: Auburn
    • Nov. 2: at Tennessee
    • Nov. 16: Murray State
    • Nov. 23: at Texas
    • Nov. 30: Louisville
    • Record: 3-2

    Vanderbilt schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27, OT
    • Sept. 7: Vanderbilt 55 , Alcorn State 0
    • Sept. 14: Georgia State 36 , Vanderbilt 32
    • Sept. 21: Missouri 30, Vanderbilt 27, OT
    • Oct. 5: Vanderbilt 40 , Alabama 35
    • Oct. 12: at Kentucky
    • Oct. 19: Ball State
    • Oct. 26: Texas
    • Nov. 2: at Auburn
    • Nov. 9: South Carolina
    • Nov. 23: at LSU
    • Nov. 30: Tennessee
    • Record: 3-2

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What channel is Kentucky vs Vanderbilt on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

    Jason Keen
    2d ago
    tractor1!! I think
    Tammy cook
    2d ago
    SEC network at 7:45 et
