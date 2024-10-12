What channel is Louisville vs Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

Louisville football is hitting the road to face Virginia today at Scott Stadium .

The Cardinals have a two-game win streak against the Cavaliers ; they won last year's matchup, 31-24.

The Cards lead the series, 7-5.

The Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) lost their second game of the season last Saturday against SMU, 34-27.

In its last contest, Virginia (4-1, 2-0) defeated Boston College, 24-14.

Here's how to watch the Louisville vs. Virginia game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Virginia will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich will call the game from the booth at Scott Stadium, with Coley Harvey reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Start time: 3:30 p.m.

The Louisville vs. Virginia game starts at 3:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Louisville, Virginia: Louisville has had challenges against dual-threat quarterbacks this season, so the Cardinals will have to neutralize Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea to pull off the road win.

ODDS: Louisville by 7 ½

O/U: 54 ½

Aug. 31: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0

Austin Peay 0 Sept. 7: Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14

Jacksonville State 14 Sept. 21: Louisville 31 , Georgia Tech 19

, Georgia Tech 19 Sept. 28: Notre Dame 31 , Louisville 24

, Louisville 24 Oct. 5: SMU 34 , Louisville 27

, Louisville 27 Oct. 12: at Virginia

Oct. 19: Miami

Oct. 25: at Boston College

Nov. 2: at Clemson

Nov. 16: at Stanford

Nov. 23: Pittsburgh

Nov. 30: at Kentucky

Record: 3-2

Aug. 31: Virginia 34 , Richmond 13

, Richmond 13 Sept. 7: Virginia 31 , Wake Forest 30

, Wake Forest 30 Sept. 14: Maryland 27 , Virginia 13

, Virginia 13 Sept. 21: Virginia 43 , Coastal Carolina 24

, Coastal Carolina 24 Oct. 5: Virginia 24, Boston College 14

Boston College 14 Oct. 12: Louisville

Oct. 19: at Clemson

Oct. 26: North Carolina

Nov. 9: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 16: at Notre Dame

Nov. 23: SMU

Nov. 30: at Virginia Tech

Record: 4-1

