Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    What channel is Louisville vs Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NASbE_0w4Bg3FR00

    Louisville football is hitting the road to face Virginia today at Scott Stadium .

    The Cardinals have a two-game win streak against the Cavaliers ; they won last year's matchup, 31-24.

    The Cards lead the series, 7-5.

    The Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) lost their second game of the season last Saturday against SMU, 34-27.

    Watch Louisville vs Virginia live on Fubo (free trial)

    In its last contest, Virginia (4-1, 2-0) defeated Boston College, 24-14.

    Here's how to watch the Louisville vs. Virginia game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Louisville vs Virginia on today?

    TV Channel: ACC Network

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

    Louisville vs. Virginia will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Chris Cotter and Mark Herzlich will call the game from the booth at Scott Stadium, with Coley Harvey reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Louisville vs Virginia time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
    • Start time: 3:30 p.m.

    The Louisville vs. Virginia game starts at 3:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    Louisville vs Virginia predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

    Louisville, Virginia: Louisville has had challenges against dual-threat quarterbacks this season, so the Cardinals will have to neutralize Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea to pull off the road win.

    ODDS: Louisville by 7 ½

    O/U: 54 ½

    Louisville schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0
    • Sept. 7: Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14
    • Sept. 21: Louisville 31 , Georgia Tech 19
    • Sept. 28: Notre Dame 31 , Louisville 24
    • Oct. 5: SMU 34 , Louisville 27
    • Oct. 12: at Virginia
    • Oct. 19: Miami
    • Oct. 25: at Boston College
    • Nov. 2: at Clemson
    • Nov. 16: at Stanford
    • Nov. 23: Pittsburgh
    • Nov. 30: at Kentucky
    • Record: 3-2

    Virginia schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Virginia 34 , Richmond 13
    • Sept. 7: Virginia 31 , Wake Forest 30
    • Sept. 14: Maryland 27 , Virginia 13
    • Sept. 21: Virginia 43 , Coastal Carolina 24
    • Oct. 5: Virginia 24, Boston College 14
    • Oct. 12: Louisville
    • Oct. 19: at Clemson
    • Oct. 26: North Carolina
    • Nov. 9: at Pittsburgh
    • Nov. 16: at Notre Dame
    • Nov. 23: SMU
    • Nov. 30: at Virginia Tech
    • Record: 4-1

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStor y.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What channel is Louisville vs Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dedtrict Chandler
    2d ago
    ACCNetwork!"""
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What channel is NFL Monday Night Football game on tonight? Bills vs Jets, Week 7 schedule
    The Courier Journal17 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    'A tremendous impact.' Barnstable Brown Gala donates $1M to UK Diabetes Center
    The Courier Journal9 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    It's National Cinema Day! What are the most popular movies in Kentucky?
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy