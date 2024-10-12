Daily Briefing: KY to study I-64 impact in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

Good morning, Louisville! Happy Saturday! (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is applying for a federal grant that could improve access to the waterfront in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Here's how a new study hopes to help reconnect Portland with the Ohio River.

In other news:

Superfans of "Lovin On Me" rapper Jack Harlow are scouring the internet for clues that could win them an all-expense paid trip to Louisville. Learn more here. Concert: Fans headed to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend for the Jelly Roll and Warren Zeiders concert can look forward to seeing two Kentucky musicians on the tour. Read more here.

Fans headed to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend for the Jelly Roll and Warren Zeiders concert can look forward to seeing two Kentucky musicians on the tour. Read more here. Restaurant: The Kentucky-born chain Biscuit Belly is ready to serve up autumn specials. Find out more.

The Kentucky-born chain Biscuit Belly is ready to serve up autumn specials. Find out more. Beverages: Swig, a Utah-based chain known for inventing dirty soda, is coming to Kentucky. Here's what to know about the popular drink trend.

From the Sports Desk

UK basketball: Kentucky basketball is back! Mark Pope, Kenny Brooks and the Kentucky Wildcats celebrate the start of the season with Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena. Read more here.

KHSAA football: Week 8 of KHSAA football is in the books! Read our roundup of Friday Night Lights action.

Featured Gallery

The Kentucky Wildcats kicked off the start of men's and women's basketball with the Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena. See our gallery created by Courier Journal photographer Clare Grant.

