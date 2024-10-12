Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: KY to study I-64 impact in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

    By Stephanie Stremplewski, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK0eq_0w4BKNNw00

    Good morning, Louisville! Happy Saturday! (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

    Today we can expect increasing clouds with a high near 81.

    Here are the top headlines:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jwCM_0w4BKNNw00

    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is applying for a federal grant that could improve access to the waterfront in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Here's how a new study hopes to help reconnect Portland with the Ohio River.

    In other news:

    • Music: Superfans of "Lovin On Me" rapper Jack Harlow are scouring the internet for clues that could win them an all-expense paid trip to Louisville. Learn more here.
    • Concert: Fans headed to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend for the Jelly Roll and Warren Zeiders concert can look forward to seeing two Kentucky musicians on the tour. Read more here.
    • Restaurant: The Kentucky-born chain Biscuit Belly is ready to serve up autumn specials. Find out more.
    • Beverages: Swig, a Utah-based chain known for inventing dirty soda, is coming to Kentucky. Here's what to know about the popular drink trend.

    From the Sports Desk

    UK basketball: Kentucky basketball is back! Mark Pope, Kenny Brooks and the Kentucky Wildcats celebrate the start of the season with Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena. Read more here.

    KHSAA football: Week 8 of KHSAA football is in the books! Read our roundup of Friday Night Lights action.

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xWZ7_0w4BKNNw00

    The Kentucky Wildcats kicked off the start of men's and women's basketball with the Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena. See our gallery created by Courier Journal photographer Clare Grant.

    We'll be back tomorrow with more.

    See you soon,

    Stephanie

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: KY to study I-64 impact in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

