Seeing a lot of ads on Amendment 2 in Kentucky? Here's how much is being spent on them

Campaigns for and against a controversial ballot measure related to school funding have spent more than $3 million to get their messages heard ahead of Election Day.

The amendment asks Kentuckians whether they want to let lawmakers allocate tax dollars to educational opportunities outside the public school system, commonly referred to by proponents as giving families "school choice." If passed, the legislature could introduce a school choice program as early as next session.

Protect Our Schools Kentucky , the campaign against Amendment 2, has spent more than $2.5 million as of Oct. 8, including on mail and media services. Meanwhile, Kentucky Students First/Yes on 2 has spent almost $1.2 million, including on printed materials, according to new reports filed with the Kentucky Register of Election Finance.

Protect Our Schools put $2.2 million toward media advertising via Beacon Media , a company that creates TV, radio and internet advertising for political campaigns and nonprofits. Kentucky Students First's biggest expense was around $1.1 million for printing and postage advertising to Majority Strategies LLC , a marketing firm that offers digital, data and print services.

New donations slowed to a trickle for both campaigns, compared to the previous reporting period. Last month, fundraising for and against Amendment 2 surpassed $4 million , with Protect Our Schools raising almost double the amount of Kentucky Students First.

According to the new reports, which include donations received over the past month, Kentucky Students First raised around $138,000, while Protect Our Schools raised around $57,000.

New TV ads continue to hit airways

Advocates for and against the amendment also launched new ads in recent weeks.

Protect Our Schools Kentucky released two ads within the past month: one that portrays a family discussing the amendment and the impact of voucher programs in other states, while another features a teacher from Perry County, who discusses how East Perry Elementary School supported the community during the 2022 floods in eastern Kentucky and the impact the amendment could have on rural schools.

Protect Our Freedom PAC , a political action committee aligned with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, also launched a new add featuring Rand Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul, discussing the benefits of school choice programs, which they say can help improve student reading and math scores.

