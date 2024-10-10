Custom and colorful: Explore 3 of our favorite condominiums we've featured

Condominium living offers homeownership without the hassle of repairs and yard work. Plus, many condo buildings provide community spaces like pools and outdoor areas that are cared for by maintenance staff, leaving less worry for the residents.

For these three homeowners, condo living provides everything they need and more. Take a peek.

Customized and colorful

Tania Vartan is an artist, designer, and manufacturer of wallpapers and fabrics — and her creativity is on display throughout her Glenview condominium. The tortoiseshell wallpaper in the entryway is one of many artful home elements she created herself.

“I designed all the wallpapers and all the fabrics,” she said. “I painted the pictures; I painted the furniture.”

The large portrait set in the middle of the entry wall facing the front door is one of a few pieces of art that was not made by Vartan. Created by painter and artist Carlos Gamez De Francisco, it features Vartan wearing a colorful blouse and holding a blue fan while sitting against a backdrop of red, white, and yellow.

Past the entryway lies the main living area of Vartan’s condo, which serves as her home studio. A table covered in paint tubes, magazine clippings, paintbrushes, canvasses, and other items sits near the center of the room. These and other supplies were used to add color and character throughout the home, including on Vartan’s hand-painted headboard, which features gold-leaf swans and is a focal point in the bedroom.

“I’m a trained classical painter,” Vartan told the Courier Journal. “I like classical imagery like that. It’s ornamental; it’s attractive, and it’s always harmonious in a contemporary setting. It works with everything because all the elements of classical art are included in contemporary art.”

Built for bourbon

​​When Larry and Mary Kay Hesen knew they wanted to downsize and move to downtown Jeffersonville, they weren’t eyeing a specific building; the Colston Park Lofts came up by chance.

“We came down to a Louisville Crashers concert, and they were showing the model (condos),” Larry said.

They checked out the model and liked what they saw, but felt it was just too small. The owner of the building suggested they purchase two units and combine them — so that’s what they did.

“We tore two kitchens out,” Mary Kay said. She designed the new kitchen herself, then converted what would have been a second kitchen into their bourbon bar, which features an extra-long countertop, a table with lots of seating, and nearly 100 bottles of bourbon. A fireplace is set between what was originally two condos, where the dividing wall once stood.

“I designed the fireplace to pull both units in together, so it didn’t look like two units here,” Mary Kay explained. “It (feels) warm; like one big, open area.”

The Hesens also removed access to the bathroom from the kitchen, thereby creating a private primary suite, with a guest bedroom on the other side of the expanded unit.

Mary Kay adds that she enjoys having their entire home on one level — and the first floor, no less.

“In our (previous) house, we had a beautiful kitchen upstairs, but then (if) you were entertaining down by the water, you were (constantly going) up and down. This is just perfect.”

Doubling down

Jeff and Kathy Kirk also combined two condos, which allowed for certain features that aren’t possible in other units in their east Louisville building. One, for example, is a separate door that leads straight from the main hallway into the pantry. The Kirks created this by walling off one of the double doors that was originally the main entryway of the second unit.

“We were going to wall them both in,” Kathy said, “but I thought, I want to keep that door because when I bring groceries (upstairs), I can just bring them right in here.”

Two other features Jeff and Kathy enjoy every day are their balconies.

​​“We've got two balconies,” Kathy explained, adding that the north- and south-facing spaces offer spectacular sunrise and sunset views.

The dual balconies are part of the residence’s open concept, which was precisely what the Kirks wanted to enhance entertaining. Each space flows seamlessly into the next; a seating area with a baby grand piano opens to the main living space, which is adjacent to the kitchen and the dining table. Plus, with the two large balconies on each side of the condo boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, the Kirks can easily seat dozens of guests in such a way that everyone in attendance can see one another while simultaneously taking advantage of all the natural light.

“We really love the openness,” Jeff said. “We had seen several other condominiums of this size and (they were) just so boxed in — you couldn’t enjoy all the light. That really made a difference.”

nuts & bolts: Customized and colorful

Owner : Tania Vartan, an artist, designer, and manufacturer of wallpapers and fabrics for the interior design trade.

Home : This is a 2-bed, 2-bath, 1,500-square-foot condominium in Glenview was built in the 1970s.

Distinctive elements : All wallpaper, fabric, and future were designed by the homeowner. Almost all the paintings were painted by the homeowner. One large portrait by painter and artist Carlos Gamez De Francisco features Vartan wearing a colorful blouse.

Applause! Applause! Steve Nealy & Son, wallpaper; Paul Magee, carpentry; Charles Francis, painting; Willis & Klein, fittings; Spindletop Draperies, Inc.; Carpet Specialists.

Nuts & bolts: Built for bourbon

Owners : Larry and Mary Kay Hesen. Larry works for H.T. Hackney Co. and Mary Kay is retired.

Home : This is a 2-bed, 2-bath, 2,800-square-foot condo in The Colston Park Lofts building in downtown Jeffersonville. It was built in 2018.

Distinctive elements: Chef kitchen with custom vent hood; state-of-the-art appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero; custom cabinets with 10-foot island; custom cabinets in the bar with extensive bourbon collection and Marlboro man art; print by photographer Slim Aarons and love seat in lounge area; infrared sauna from Steepleton in Louisville in the primary bedroom.

Applause! Applause! The homeowners would like to thank ARC Construction Management, LLC, the Colston Park Lofts builder, for remodeling their units; Dreyer Carpentry & Electrical in Sellersburg, Indiana, for custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bar; Signature Countertops Inc. for quartz countertops throughout the condo; Charlie Wilson’s Appliance & TV for all appliances; and Shane Lacey and Mike Puckett with ARC for all their help throughout the remodel.

nuts & bolts: Doubling down

Owners : Jeff and Kathy Kirk, who are retired.

Home : This is a 3-bed, 3-and-a-half-bath, 4,096-square-foot condominium that was built in 2020 in The George at 42 building in Louisville.

Distinctive elements: Open floor plan with great room, kitchen, dining area, and sitting area in a casual setting; large kitchen island with ample seating; walk-in pantry with separate entrance from outside; iron and glass sidelights and doors at entries to study and den; covered balconies on two sides of the condo, which allow for both morning and afternoon light; master bath with large shower and steam bath; marble countertops in all baths, powder room, and laundry room; separate his-and-hers closet off of master bath; rock concert posters from the 60s and 70s; Charles Harper prints; other original contemporary paintings.

Applause! Applause! Dean Wilkinson with Wilkinson Builders, Inc./310 Construction Services; Danny Smith, project manager from 310 Construction Services; Julia Clayton and Colleen Underhill from US Designs; Frankee Kramer from Miller’s Fancy Bath and Kitchen; Phil Deddins from Super Home Systems; Leigh Cox from Willis Klein; and Jason Roper from Bonnycastle Appliance & TV.

