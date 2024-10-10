Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Custom and colorful: Explore 3 of our favorite condominiums we've featured

    By Lennie Omalza,

    2 days ago

    Condominium living offers homeownership without the hassle of repairs and yard work. Plus, many condo buildings provide community spaces like pools and outdoor areas that are cared for by maintenance staff, leaving less worry for the residents.

    For these three homeowners, condo living provides everything they need and more. Take a peek.

    Customized and colorful

    Tania Vartan is an artist, designer, and manufacturer of wallpapers and fabrics — and her creativity is on display throughout her Glenview condominium. The tortoiseshell wallpaper in the entryway is one of many artful home elements she created herself.

    “I designed all the wallpapers and all the fabrics,” she said. “I painted the pictures; I painted the furniture.”

    The large portrait set in the middle of the entry wall facing the front door is one of a few pieces of art that was not made by Vartan. Created by painter and artist Carlos Gamez De Francisco, it features Vartan wearing a colorful blouse and holding a blue fan while sitting against a backdrop of red, white, and yellow.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plYGu_0w1OwKbJ00

    Past the entryway lies the main living area of Vartan’s condo, which serves as her home studio. A table covered in paint tubes, magazine clippings, paintbrushes, canvasses, and other items sits near the center of the room. These and other supplies were used to add color and character throughout the home, including on Vartan’s hand-painted headboard, which features gold-leaf swans and is a focal point in the bedroom.

    Home of the Week: Famous artist Tania Vartan offers glimpse inside her customized, colorful Louisville condo

    “I’m a trained classical painter,” Vartan told the Courier Journal. “I like classical imagery like that. It’s ornamental; it’s attractive, and it’s always harmonious in a contemporary setting. It works with everything because all the elements of classical art are included in contemporary art.”

    Built for bourbon

    ​​When Larry and Mary Kay Hesen knew they wanted to downsize and move to downtown Jeffersonville, they weren’t eyeing a specific building; the Colston Park Lofts came up by chance.

    “We came down to a Louisville Crashers concert, and they were showing the model (condos),” Larry said.

    They checked out the model and liked what they saw, but felt it was just too small. The owner of the building suggested they purchase two units and combine them — so that’s what they did.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwpO4_0w1OwKbJ00

    “We tore two kitchens out,” Mary Kay said. She designed the new kitchen herself, then converted what would have been a second kitchen into their bourbon bar, which features an extra-long countertop, a table with lots of seating, and nearly 100 bottles of bourbon. A fireplace is set between what was originally two condos, where the dividing wall once stood.

    “I designed the fireplace to pull both units in together, so it didn’t look like two units here,” Mary Kay explained. “It (feels) warm; like one big, open area.”

    The Hesens also removed access to the bathroom from the kitchen, thereby creating a private primary suite, with a guest bedroom on the other side of the expanded unit.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OaAEY_0w1OwKbJ00

    Home of the Week: Custom condo features massive bourbon bar, stunning river views and sleek, modern layout

    Mary Kay adds that she enjoys having their entire home on one level — and the first floor, no less.

    “In our (previous) house, we had a beautiful kitchen upstairs, but then (if) you were entertaining down by the water, you were (constantly going) up and down. This is just perfect.”

    Doubling down

    Jeff and Kathy Kirk also combined two condos, which allowed for certain features that aren’t possible in other units in their east Louisville building. One, for example, is a separate door that leads straight from the main hallway into the pantry. The Kirks created this by walling off one of the double doors that was originally the main entryway of the second unit.

    “We were going to wall them both in,” Kathy said, “but I thought, I want to keep that door because when I bring groceries (upstairs), I can just bring them right in here.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uz8qq_0w1OwKbJ00

    Two other features Jeff and Kathy enjoy every day are their balconies.

    ​​“We've got two balconies,” Kathy explained, adding that the north- and south-facing spaces offer spectacular sunrise and sunset views.

    The dual balconies are part of the residence’s open concept, which was precisely what the Kirks wanted to enhance entertaining. Each space flows seamlessly into the next; a seating area with a baby grand piano opens to the main living space, which is adjacent to the kitchen and the dining table. Plus, with the two large balconies on each side of the condo boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, the Kirks can easily seat dozens of guests in such a way that everyone in attendance can see one another while simultaneously taking advantage of all the natural light.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fc2M_0w1OwKbJ00

    Home of the Week: This custom-built luxury condo at The George is a one-of-a-kind dream home for this couple

    “We really love the openness,” Jeff said. “We had seen several other condominiums of this size and (they were) just so boxed in — you couldn’t enjoy all the light. That really made a difference.”

    Know a house that would make a great Home of the Week? Email writer Lennie Omalza at aloha@lennieomalza.com or Lifestyle Editor Kathryn Gregory at kgregory@gannett.com.

    nuts & bolts: Customized and colorful

    Owner : Tania Vartan, an artist, designer, and manufacturer of wallpapers and fabrics for the interior design trade.

    Home : This is a 2-bed, 2-bath, 1,500-square-foot condominium in Glenview was built in the 1970s.

    Distinctive elements : All wallpaper, fabric, and future were designed by the homeowner. Almost all the paintings were painted by the homeowner. One large portrait by painter and artist Carlos Gamez De Francisco features Vartan wearing a colorful blouse.

    Applause! Applause! Steve Nealy & Son, wallpaper; Paul Magee, carpentry; Charles Francis, painting; Willis & Klein, fittings; Spindletop Draperies, Inc.; Carpet Specialists.

    Nuts & bolts: Built for bourbon

    Owners : Larry and Mary Kay Hesen. Larry works for H.T. Hackney Co. and Mary Kay is retired.

    Home : This is a 2-bed, 2-bath, 2,800-square-foot condo in The Colston Park Lofts building in downtown Jeffersonville. It was built in 2018.

    Distinctive elements: Chef kitchen with custom vent hood; state-of-the-art appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero; custom cabinets with 10-foot island; custom cabinets in the bar with extensive bourbon collection and Marlboro man art; print by photographer Slim Aarons and love seat in lounge area; infrared sauna from Steepleton in Louisville in the primary bedroom.

    Applause! Applause! The homeowners would like to thank ARC Construction Management, LLC, the Colston Park Lofts builder, for remodeling their units; Dreyer Carpentry & Electrical in Sellersburg, Indiana, for custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bar; Signature Countertops Inc. for quartz countertops throughout the condo; Charlie Wilson’s Appliance & TV for all appliances; and Shane Lacey and Mike Puckett with ARC for all their help throughout the remodel.

    nuts & bolts: Doubling down

    Owners : Jeff and Kathy Kirk, who are retired.

    Home : This is a 3-bed, 3-and-a-half-bath, 4,096-square-foot condominium that was built in 2020 in The George at 42 building in Louisville.

    Distinctive elements: Open floor plan with great room, kitchen, dining area, and sitting area in a casual setting; large kitchen island with ample seating; walk-in pantry with separate entrance from outside; iron and glass sidelights and doors at entries to study and den; covered balconies on two sides of the condo, which allow for both morning and afternoon light; master bath with large shower and steam bath; marble countertops in all baths, powder room, and laundry room; separate his-and-hers closet off of master bath; rock concert posters from the 60s and 70s; Charles Harper prints; other original contemporary paintings.

    Applause! Applause! Dean Wilkinson with Wilkinson Builders, Inc./310 Construction Services; Danny Smith, project manager from 310 Construction Services; Julia Clayton and Colleen Underhill from US Designs; Frankee Kramer from Miller’s Fancy Bath and Kitchen; Phil Deddins from Super Home Systems; Leigh Cox from Willis Klein; and Jason Roper from Bonnycastle Appliance & TV.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Custom and colorful: Explore 3 of our favorite condominiums we've featured

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 11? Jackpot stands at $150 million
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy