    • The Courier Journal

    Could erectile dysfunction signal much larger health problems? Yes. Here's what to know

    By Bryant Stamford,

    2 days ago

    Erectile dysfunction is a widespread problem that affects nearly half of all men over 40 at some point. Unfortunately, it’s typical that when men experience ED, they seek a pill that allows them to perform. It's common for men to treat the symptoms while ignoring what ED may be trying to tell us. In some ways ED is like the canary that dies in a coal mine, a warning that something bad is about to happen if we don’t pay attention and do something immediately.

    If this is true, why don’t men pay more attention to what’s going on?

    I've noticed that men, like myself, tend to ignore health issues and hide behind our shield of macho invulnerability, but ED is one health issue that seems to capture our full attention. Because it does, it makes sense to take advantage of that fact and emphasize the underlying meaning. For example, when addressing a men’s group about health issues, and in particular how to avoid heart disease , I no longer go right into the specifics of heart disease. Instead, I have learned that most men are much more concerned about ED, and I use that as my hook to gain immediate attention.

    Then, once I make my point about the causes of ED, I subtly shift gears into heart disease, drawing parallels between the two conditions and how best to avoid them.

    Could erectile dysfunction be any early warning of atherosclerosis?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOiyb_0w1Ow5Rf00

    ED can have many root causes, psychological, physiological, or both. Regardless of the source, the impact is the same — the lack of ability to increase blood flow sufficiently to create an erection. Physiological causes are the biggest concern, responsible for about 70% of cases.

    A main physiological cause is atherosclerosis , cholesterol accumulation in the vessels, leading to sluggish blood flow and poor oxygen delivery. When the vessels that feed blood to the heart muscle are clogged, the heart cannot function well.

    It’s important to understand that if the vessels that allow men to get an erection are compromised, odds are good that vessels elsewhere in the body (the heart, brain, etc.)  are compromised as well. Could it be that ED is a canary in the coal mine warning?

    Is peripheral artery disease related to erectile dysfunction?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k00ev_0w1Ow5Rf00

    Another example is a condition called peripheral artery disease which affects the arteries in the legs. When the clogging becomes severe, there is a lack of blood flow and lack of oxygen to leg muscles. When these muscles are called upon to perform (contractions associated with walking, for example) there may not be enough blood flow and oxygen to support the contractions and pain results. This leg pain is similar to chest pain associated with the heart, and when it occurs it is called intermittent claudication.

    Why am I telling you all this? Leg pain and ED may be telling a similar story. Here’s why.

    If you experience leg pain upon walking, it could be a major red flag that is trying to tell you something about your arteries, and the same may be true for ED.

    Why you should not ignore your erectile dysfunction symptoms

    Now, here’s the most important part of the message. If you saw a swarm of termites on your kitchen floor as I did one time, it would be natural to spray them with chemicals and kill them. However, it would be foolhardy to assume the problem is fixed. A swarm of termites in your house would be a warning that a potentially much larger hidden problem exists that needs to be addressed by professionals.

    In other words, you can treat the symptoms of ED but don’t stop there. Act responsibly and seek medical attention.

    Reach Bryant Stamford, a professor of kinesiology and integrative physiology at Hanover College, at stamford@hanover.edu .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Could erectile dysfunction signal much larger health problems? Yes. Here's what to know

