Meet the Kentucky musicians who are part of the Jelly Roll 'Beautifully Broken Tour'

Fans headed to KFC YUM Center for the Jelly Roll and Warren Zeiders concerts this weekend have more to look forward to than simply a great show by two of country music's chart-topping artists. Turns out, two of the musicians on the tour are natives of Kentucky.

"Talk about small-world stuff, it's pretty amazing," said Sean Carroll, bass guitarist with Warren Zeiders. "The bands hang out together and when we realized we were both from the Louisville area and we were coming home to play KFC YUM Center, we started counting down the days."

Carroll, who grew up in Louisville and attended Trinity and Ballard High Schools , is the bass guitarist and music director in the Warren Zeiders band.

Cody Ash is a 31-year-old drummer who grew up in Mt. Washington, attended Bullitt East High School , and played drums in the University of Louisville marching band. Since 2021, Ash has played drums for Jelly Roll at sold-out shows, on national TV, and at the NYE Ball Drop Celebration in Times Square.

Both musicians say they are living proof that dreams do come true but add that where they are today has taken years of work, patience, and an unwavering devotion to their musical passion.

"I was in a lot of bands that played around Louisville and I slept on the floor of a lot of vans going from gig to gig," Ash told the Courier Journal. "Before COVID, I was playing with a band based out of New York and was driving 14 hours each way for rehearsals or one-night shows. It was a lot but you know, I stuck with it and now look where I am, touring with Jelly Roll."

Carroll, 26, now lives in Nashville and has been with Zeiders' band for almost two years. You may have seen the band on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmell Live " and NBC's "Today" show when Zeiders' sophomore album "Relapse" was released earlier this year.

"It has been nothing but incredible opportunities for me," Carroll told the Courier Journal. "Warren has entrusted me with music directing responsibilities and being able to add my creativity to the show has been really cool. I am glad that he trusts me like that."

Ash has been a working musician for 13 years but during the COVID pandemic, a time when bands weren't able to play live shows, he was working as a bartender at the now-closed Diamonds Pub in Louisville. He also started to manage bands during that time and was making multiple trips each month to Nashville to make contacts.

"Coming out of COVID, I had become friends with people in Nashville who were connected with Jelly. I had never heard his music, but when they were looking for a drummer they called me," he said. "They asked me how fast I could get to Nashville and I remember saying, 'Now, I'll leave now!'"

Since he made that speedy exit from Louisville, Ash has been touring with Jelly Roll for four years.

"I came in right when he was seeing a little success but none of us had any idea of what it was about to turn into," Ash told the Courier Journal. "I went into COVID thinking 'Oh, my music career is over' and now here I am riding around on a bus touring arenas with Jelly, it's crazy how life works."

Jelly Roll's drummer and Warren Zeiders's bass guitar player didn't know one another before the "Beautifully Broken Tour." But now, having spent the past two months together on the road, the two Kentuckians can't wait for Saturday's hometown stop at KFC YUM Center .

"We have played Staple Center, we're doing United Center and Madison Square Garden but this homecoming show means a lot to both of us," said Carroll. "When you are on the road, you don't have a lot of opportunities to come home. To have our family and friends at the show in our hometown is a really big deal and we can't wait."

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT : The Beautifully Broken Tour features headliner Jelly Roll, with an opening act by Warren Zeiders

WHERE : KFC Yum Center, 1 Arena Plaza

WHEN : Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

TICKETS : starting at $51

MORE INFORMATION: kfcyumcenter.com/events/detail/jelly-roll

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Meet the Kentucky musicians who are part of the Jelly Roll 'Beautifully Broken Tour'