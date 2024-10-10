Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Meet the Kentucky musicians who are part of the Jelly Roll 'Beautifully Broken Tour'

    By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Fans headed to KFC YUM Center for the Jelly Roll and Warren Zeiders concerts this weekend have more to look forward to than simply a great show by two of country music's chart-topping artists. Turns out, two of the musicians on the tour are natives of Kentucky.

    "Talk about small-world stuff, it's pretty amazing," said Sean Carroll, bass guitarist with Warren Zeiders. "The bands hang out together and when we realized we were both from the Louisville area and we were coming home to play KFC YUM Center, we started counting down the days."

    Carroll, who grew up in Louisville and attended Trinity and Ballard High Schools , is the bass guitarist and music director in the Warren Zeiders band.

    Cody Ash is a 31-year-old drummer who grew up in Mt. Washington, attended Bullitt East High School , and played drums in the University of Louisville marching band. Since 2021, Ash has played drums for Jelly Roll at sold-out shows, on national TV, and at the NYE Ball Drop Celebration in Times Square.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVXvw_0w1Ov04F00

    Both musicians say they are living proof that dreams do come true but add that where they are today has taken years of work, patience, and an unwavering devotion to their musical passion.

    "I was in a lot of bands that played around Louisville and I slept on the floor of a lot of vans going from gig to gig," Ash told the Courier Journal. "Before COVID, I was playing with a band based out of New York and was driving 14 hours each way for rehearsals or one-night shows. It was a lot but you know, I stuck with it and now look where I am, touring with Jelly Roll."

    Carroll, 26, now lives in Nashville and has been with Zeiders' band for almost two years. You may have seen the band on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmell Live " and NBC's "Today" show when Zeiders' sophomore album "Relapse" was released earlier this year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZU4vR_0w1Ov04F00

    "It has been nothing but incredible opportunities for me," Carroll told the Courier Journal. "Warren has entrusted me with music directing responsibilities and being able to add my creativity to the show has been really cool. I am glad that he trusts me like that."

    Ash has been a working musician for 13 years but during the COVID pandemic, a time when bands weren't able to play live shows, he was working as a bartender at the now-closed Diamonds Pub in Louisville. He also started to manage bands during that time and was making multiple trips each month to Nashville to make contacts.

    "Coming out of COVID, I had become friends with people in Nashville who were connected with Jelly. I had never heard his music, but when they were looking for a drummer they called me," he said. "They asked me how fast I could get to Nashville and I remember saying, 'Now, I'll leave now!'"

    Since he made that speedy exit from Louisville, Ash has been touring with Jelly Roll for four years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnQJK_0w1Ov04F00

    "I came in right when he was seeing a little success but none of us had any idea of what it was about to turn into," Ash told the Courier Journal. "I went into COVID thinking 'Oh, my music career is over' and now here I am riding around on a bus touring arenas with Jelly, it's crazy how life works."

    Jelly Roll's drummer and Warren Zeiders's bass guitar player didn't know one another before the "Beautifully Broken Tour." But now, having spent the past two months together on the road, the two Kentuckians can't wait for Saturday's hometown stop at KFC YUM Center .

    "We have played Staple Center, we're doing United Center and Madison Square Garden but this homecoming show means a lot to both of us," said Carroll. "When you are on the road, you don't have a lot of opportunities to come home. To have our family and friends at the show in our hometown is a really big deal and we can't wait."

    Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

    IF YOU GO

    WHAT : The Beautifully Broken Tour features headliner Jelly Roll, with an opening act by Warren Zeiders

    WHERE : KFC Yum Center, 1 Arena Plaza

    WHEN : Oct. 12, 7 p.m.

    TICKETS : starting at $51

    MORE INFORMATION: kfcyumcenter.com/events/detail/jelly-roll

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Meet the Kentucky musicians who are part of the Jelly Roll 'Beautifully Broken Tour'

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    RedMoon
    2d ago
    I so wish I could be a part of this. they would love me.. Maybe one day... wishful thinking.. I'm probably too old 😂 nah I'm 39.. I can keep up sound wise
    Jenni
    2d ago
    Last October, while performing he wore a U of K basketball shirt. I hope that he wears a U of L one this tour.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    What channel is Bears vs Jaguars football game on today from Tottenham Stadium in London?
    The Courier Journal4 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 11? Jackpot stands at $150 million
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Isaac Guerendo had a 76-yard run to clinch the win for the 49ers in Thursday Night Football
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy