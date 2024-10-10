Kentucky football: What is path to bowl eligibility for coach Mark Stoops, 2024 Wildcats?

LEXINGTON — Kentucky football has had a vibe shift in the past few weeks.

Positivity was at a low point after a one-sided home loss to South Carolina — one of the most stunning setbacks of Mark Stoops ' 12-year tenure as UK coach . The optimism rose after playing powerhouse Georgia to the limit , falling by one point at Kroger Field on Sept. 14. Kentucky got back in the win column against Ohio a week later.

And now, a week after their first open date of the 2024 season , the Wildcats are on cloud nine.

In their last outing, they knocked off previously undefeated Ole Miss , on the road, in possibly the signature victory of Stoops' career at Kentucky.

Beyond that, it also — in theory — makes Kentucky's path to a bowl game more realistic. Now 3-2 on the season, the Wildcats need three more wins to clinch bowl eligibility for the ninth straight year .

We break down UK's seven remaining regular-season games, providing a confidence level and analysis for each.

How confident should Kentucky be heading into this game? Fairly confident.

Analysis: Just five games into the season, the Commodores already have exceeded their win total (two) from 2023. One of Vandy's victories this fall was against Virginia Tech in the opener . Another came last week, as Vanderbilt defeated a top-five foe for the first time in program history, knocking off Alabama . Those results show this season's squad is far better than the one the Wildcats stomped, 45-28 , last year in Nashville, Tennessee.

The last time the teams met in Lexington, however, the Commodores orchestrated a stunning upset , topping the Wildcats, 24-21. That win ended Vanderbilt's 26-game losing streak in SEC play .

Despite that victory, though, Stoops is 4-1 in home games versus Vandy .

How confident should Kentucky be heading into this game? Cautiously optimistic.

Analysis: The Gators once won 31 games in a row against the Wildcats. To say UK now should be "cautiously optimistic" about its chances versus Florida is almost beyond belief. But it's a testament to how much Kentucky has improved under Stoops' leadership .

It's also an indictment of Florida.

The Gators , once among the nation's most impregnable programs , have fallen from the ranks of the elite.

Though Florida has won 10 games in a season four times since Urban Meyer 's final year in 2010, the team hasn't won an SEC or national title since 2008 , when it captured both.

On top of that, current coach Billy Napier is sitting on the hottest seat imaginable . The Gators are 3-2 overall (1-1 in league contests). It might get hotter if Florida loses in lopsided fashion on the road this week to bitter rival Tennessee.

Given all the negativity swirling around Gainesville, Florida, it won't be a surprise to see UK win at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium again — giving the program only its second four-game win streak in series history. ( UK's 2021 victory has since been vacated as a result of NCAA violations .)

How confident should Kentucky be heading into this game? More confident than worried.

Analysis: Yes, Auburn has a decisive advantage in the all-time series (27-6-1). And, yes, the Tigers have won the past nine meetings in Lexington, with UK's last home victory in the series happening in 1966.

But through Auburn's first six games, this group of Tigers doesn't appear to be an insurmountable obstacle for Kentucky to topple.

Auburn is 2-4 , with home losses to Cal , Arkansas and Oklahoma and a road setback to Georgia . When the Tigers step foot in Lexington, they might be 2-5, as they travel to Missouri on Oct. 19. And between now and the tilt with UK, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze might find more ways to blame his players (or the coach in place before him, Bryan Harsin ).

If UK has taken care of business against Vandy and Florida, the contest against Auburn would be the Wildcats' first opportunity to seal a bowl bid.

How confident should Kentucky be heading into this game? Are you kidding? Not confident at all.

Analysis: When Tennessee is great, it beats Kentucky. When Tennessee is good, it beats Kentucky. When Tennessee is mediocre, it beats Kentucky. When Tennessee is terrible, it beats Kentucky.

No matter the quality of the Volunteers any given season, a win over the Wildcats is nearly a given.

Tennessee is 84-26-9 against UK all time. Stoops is only 2-9 versus UT.

At Neyland Stadium , where Tennessee trounced Kentucky two years ago , a Wildcats win this fall is unlikely.

But if they can pull it off? It will be one of Stoops' most memorable victories.

How confident should Kentucky be heading into this game? Off-the-chart confident.

Analysis: There is a path to Murray State winning this game. That path involves every scholarship player on Kentucky being sidelined with an illness, leaving Stoops to turn to walk-ons and pulling regular students out of the Kroger Field stands.

Short of that?

The Wildcats will be able to name their score.

How confident should Kentucky be heading into this game? Bracing for a loss, but going into it with a devil-may-care attitude.

Analysis: In Texas' maiden campaign in the SEC, this will be only the second time UK has battled the burnt orange blue blood. In the previous meeting, the Longhorns held on for a 7-6 victory in Austin, Texas, in 1951. When Bear Bryant still lorded over Kentucky's program .

Plenty has changed in the 70-plus years since that last matchup.

But the Longhorns , starved to restore their standing among college football's upper crust, have begun to reassert themselves on the national landscape under coach Steve Sarkisian .

Last season, Texas bullied Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium , earning a 34-24 win away from home. The Longhorns went on to capture the Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff , bowing out in the national semifinals in a 37-31 loss to Washington — a game in which Texas had four shots at the end zone after reaching UW's 12-yard line, only for every attempt to fall short.

Texas has picked up where it left off last season.

It already went on the road and mauled reigning national champion Michigan , cruising to a 31-12 win at Michigan Stadium. Though games against Georgia and the annual Red River Rivalry clash with Oklahoma await this month, if Texas maintains its current level of play, it will be fighting for playoff positioning when UK comes to town.

Kentucky won't be favored to engineer an upset.

But the performances against Georgia and Ole Miss have proven UK's defense can keep it in games with the best the country has to offer.

How confident should Kentucky be heading into this game? Exceedingly confident because of recent history.

Analysis: Whether Louisville has sewn up a spot in the ACC championship game for the second straight season, or is wrapping up a sophomore slump in Year 2 of the Jeff Brohm era, the Governor's Cup means the world for this program.

The Cards are tired of losing to the Cats.

They've lost by a lot . They've lost by a little . They've lost as a favorite . They've lost as an underdog . They've lost in come-from-ahead fashion . And they've lost games they never led .

Each of the past five meetings — the vacated victory in 2021 included here — has gone Kentucky's way.

Playing at home, expect UK to be a slight favorite. But expect Louisville to give everything it has to ensure its skid in the series doesn't hit six games.

Especially given the possibility there might not be many matchups between the two going forward.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky football: What is path to bowl eligibility for coach Mark Stoops, 2024 Wildcats?