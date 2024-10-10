How Jeff Walz’s freshman class is embracing Louisville women’s basketball culture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A home-cooked meal is the quickest way into Olivia Cochran 's heart.

She's taking the same approach with her Louisville women's basketball teammates.

On Sundays, you'll find Cochran in her dorm room at Denny Crum Hall preparing anything from Italian chicken to lamb chops, from cabbage to cornbread. When she's done, the 6-foot-3 forward from Columbus, Georgia, brings the food down to the common area to share with the rest of the Cardinals.

"Just showing them big sister love," Cochran said Wednesday during ACC Tipoff , "getting the connection first before we worry about basketball."

Freshman forward Mackenly Randolph 's favorite dish of hers is the baked macaroni and cheese.

"It (reminds) me of being at home," she said.

Cochran, entering her fifth and final season at U of L, is paying forward the guidance she received from Dana Evans and Mykasa Robinson when she first stepped foot on campus in 2020. It's an especially crucial role right now, because head coach Jeff Walz signed eight freshmen in the Class of 2024 — the most of any ACC program.

Someone's got to show them the ropes, and it's got to be an abbreviated crash course; because they're going to be called upon early and often as the Cards jockey for position in a competitive conference and try to improve upon last season's first-round NCAA Tournament exit. Cochran and Walz believe they're up to the challenge.

"These are definitely different freshmen," Cochran said.

"Are we always doing the right thing? No, but they're doing it hard," Walz added. "That's one thing that we talk about and I always talk about: 'We can teach you and try to show you what to do, but, when we've got to teach effort and coach effort, it's not going to happen.'"

Randolph was the only freshman to attend the women's portion of ACC Tipoff. When asked why he brought her, Walz said she has been "one of our most consistent players" during the preseason.

"Not just making shots, but being vocal — being a leader, being positive," he added. "I've been very, very impressed with it; and I was like, 'OK, come on. You're coming. Just try not to embarrass your family.'"

Randolph's father is Zach Randolph, who spent 17 years in the NBA and was named its Most Improved Player in 2004. Joining her on U of L's roster is fellow freshman Izela Arenas , whose father, Gilbert Arenas, was named Most Improved Player in 2003.

Before joining the Cards, Randolph and Arenas won district, state and national championships at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. They weren't the only members of the 2024 class playing with stakes that high.

Louisville native Reagan Bender , of course, won four consecutive state titles with Sacred Heart. Anaya Hardy took home three Detroit Public School championships in a row at Renaissance High School. Imari Berry , out of Clarksville, Tennessee, was a McDonald's All-American. Tajianna Roberts helped lead IMG Academy to the Chipotle National Finals. Rebekah Graves was the 4-6A Defensive Player of the Year in Texas, and Isla Juffermans has represented her native Australia on the international stage.

Now imagine these ladies getting to know one another over 3-on-3 games at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center. Randolph said they haven't played in a while with the season on the horizon, but it's usually Roberts, Berry and Hardy vs. a combination of her, Arenas, Bender, Graves and Juffermans.

"It gets real competitive," Randolph said. "Sometimes, people get kicked out of the gym."

Cochran has seen that spirit translate to practice.

"Not saying that (last season's) team wasn't hungry, but they're more competitive," she said. "They're actually putting the work (in) to claim Louisville basketball."

Randolph can vouch for that. One of the accomplishments she's most proud of since joining the college ranks is hitting 450 pounds on the leg press.

"I've pushed myself to limits I've never (experienced) before," she said.

The goal, however, is to get Louisville back to familiar territory: a deep NCAA Tournament run. Last season was the first time in Walz's 17-year tenure that the Cards, when they have reached March Madness, failed to advance past the first round.

"A lot of programs might be excited to make the tournament," Walz said. "That is not the expectation here."

Cochran nodded, a serious look on her face, when Walz said this. Randolph took notice.

This is how a culture is passed down.

