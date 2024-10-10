'We've got very angry parents': Henry County 5-year-old still recovering after medication error

Tabitha Drew felt helpless in late August as she watched her 5-year-old daughter, Raevyn Winters, go "completely lifeless" minutes after receiving her clonidine medication filled at a local Med Save pharmacy in the small city of Eminence in Henry County.

"I thought she was dead. She wasn't moving. She wasn't talking," Drew said. "She was barely breathing."

Clonidine, often prescribed as an anti-anxiety and sleep medication, was prescribed to Raevyn to treat her ADHD and act as a sleeping aid. Instead, the two-milliliter dosage — less than half a teaspoon — sent the girl into a terrifying medical emergency.

When first responders arrived, they informed Drew that Rayven was overdosing and began giving her Narcan and oxygen while heading for Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, around 45 minutes away.

"As soon as we got on I-71, they started noticing they were running out of the nasal spray of Narcan so they reached out to Oldham County EMS," Drew said. "We met off one of the exits on I-71, they gave us another couple of tubes of Narcan for Rayven to make due until we got to the hospital."

Raevyn would spend nearly a full week in intensive care following the incident, allegedly caused by a compounded medication error at the Eminence pharmacy that also sent two other Henry County children to the hospital — 3-year-old Levi Fields and an unidentified 21-month-old boy.

The Kentucky Board of Pharmacy previously said they believe the incident was isolated to the pharmacy location , which has since been ordered to stop the compounding of medications in-house. Med Save was also found in "several areas of non-compliance" by the board, including the "lack of appropriate pharmacist oversight" and the "lack of documented training of pharmacy personnel." It remains under investigation.

Drew told The Courier Journal that Rayven was "pretty much lifeless" the first three days at Norton's, and at one point stopped breathing. At another, Rayven's heart rate was at 48 and her oxygen was at nine breaths per minute.

"All she did was sleep," Drew said. "When she did wake up, it was 30 seconds to a minute at a time and she'd wake up screaming. She started having nightmares and hallucinations."

Drew continued, saying it was hard enough that she "couldn't do anything for her," but explaining to her 7-year-old daughter Jordan that it was a "waiting game" was unbearable.

"She didn't understand," Drew said. "She kept asking me if her sister was dead because she was not her. She barely had a heartbeat."

Rayven was released on Aug. 30 after needing six electrocardiograms, a test that records electric signals in the heart, and a heart echo. Drew said doctors found her LVH , a risk factor for other cardiovascular diseases that thickens the left ventricular muscle and strains the heart, was "messed up" due to the medication and heart murmur.

Norton gave Drew a new clonidine prescription for Rayven, but she's "way too scared to even try to give it to her right now" until they see her pediatrician.

'We've got very angry parents'

The community of Eminence hosted a "Cruise Night for Rayven" in September to show support for the impacted families. Roughly 100 people attended and offered Drew words of hope and encouragement, she said.

"This little community that we live in just wants to show their support. We've got very angry parents. They're behind me," Drew said.

But Rayven still has a "long road" to recovery, and now medical bills are starting to come in.

Drew said she's received a bill of more than $2,000 from Henry County Emergency Medical Services and is still waiting for hospital bills. Med Save has not contacted Drew "other than a couple of the employees tried to friend request me on Facebook," she said.

"Med Save will not talk to anyone," she said. "They have not reached out to none of the parents, none of the media, won't give no comments."

The company did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

The incident remains under investigation by the Board of Pharmacy and Drew said hospital records and bills are being handled by the agency and her attorney, Steve Damron of Damron Law .

"I guess right now the records are going through the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy and to my lawyer, so I haven't received anything yet but in my personal opinion, as much as they've done for my little girl, it's looking pretty pricey."

Drew said Rayven and Fields, who lives in their apartment building, are on the mend but continue to experience nightmares and hallucinations.

"She's back to being my Rayven but she's not. I can tell this took a toll on her body and she's still trying to get back to normal," Drew said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'We've got very angry parents': Henry County 5-year-old still recovering after medication error