Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    'We've got very angry parents': Henry County 5-year-old still recovering after medication error

    By Marina Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avJ3L_0w1OmPhA00

    Tabitha Drew felt helpless in late August as she watched her 5-year-old daughter, Raevyn Winters, go "completely lifeless" minutes after receiving her clonidine medication filled at a local Med Save pharmacy in the small city of Eminence in Henry County.

    "I thought she was dead. She wasn't moving. She wasn't talking," Drew said. "She was barely breathing."

    Clonidine, often prescribed as an anti-anxiety and sleep medication, was prescribed to Raevyn to treat her ADHD and act as a sleeping aid. Instead, the two-milliliter dosage — less than half a teaspoon — sent the girl into a terrifying medical emergency.

    When first responders arrived, they informed Drew that Rayven was overdosing and began giving her Narcan and oxygen while heading for Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, around 45 minutes away.

    "As soon as we got on I-71, they started noticing they were running out of the nasal spray of Narcan so they reached out to Oldham County EMS," Drew said. "We met off one of the exits on I-71, they gave us another couple of tubes of Narcan for Rayven to make due until we got to the hospital."

    Raevyn would spend nearly a full week in intensive care following the incident, allegedly caused by a compounded medication error at the Eminence pharmacy that also sent two other Henry County children to the hospital — 3-year-old Levi Fields and an unidentified 21-month-old boy.

    The Kentucky Board of Pharmacy previously said they believe the incident was isolated to the pharmacy location , which has since been ordered to stop the compounding of medications in-house. Med Save was also found in "several areas of non-compliance" by the board, including the "lack of appropriate pharmacist oversight" and the "lack of documented training of pharmacy personnel." It remains under investigation.

    Drew told The Courier Journal that Rayven was "pretty much lifeless" the first three days at Norton's, and at one point stopped breathing. At another, Rayven's heart rate was at 48 and her oxygen was at nine breaths per minute.

    "All she did was sleep," Drew said. "When she did wake up, it was 30 seconds to a minute at a time and she'd wake up screaming. She started having nightmares and hallucinations."

    Drew continued, saying it was hard enough that she "couldn't do anything for her," but explaining to her 7-year-old daughter Jordan that it was a "waiting game" was unbearable.

    "She didn't understand," Drew said. "She kept asking me if her sister was dead because she was not her. She barely had a heartbeat."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXeo4_0w1OmPhA00

    Rayven was released on Aug. 30 after needing six electrocardiograms, a test that records electric signals in the heart, and a heart echo. Drew said doctors found her LVH , a risk factor for other cardiovascular diseases that thickens the left ventricular muscle and strains the heart, was "messed up" due to the medication and heart murmur.

    Norton gave Drew a new clonidine prescription for Rayven, but she's "way too scared to even try to give it to her right now" until they see her pediatrician.

    New U of L medical campus: See lush, landscape-inspired design of UofL campus planned for downtown

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDjLc_0w1OmPhA00

    'We've got very angry parents'

    The community of Eminence hosted a "Cruise Night for Rayven" in September to show support for the impacted families. Roughly 100 people attended and offered Drew words of hope and encouragement, she said.

    "This little community that we live in just wants to show their support. We've got very angry parents. They're behind me," Drew said.

    But Rayven still has a "long road" to recovery, and now medical bills are starting to come in.

    Drew said she's received a bill of more than $2,000 from Henry County Emergency Medical Services and is still waiting for hospital bills. Med Save has not contacted Drew "other than a couple of the employees tried to friend request me on Facebook," she said.

    "Med Save will not talk to anyone," she said. "They have not reached out to none of the parents, none of the media, won't give no comments."

    The company did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPSNl_0w1OmPhA00

    The incident remains under investigation by the Board of Pharmacy and Drew said hospital records and bills are being handled by the agency and her attorney, Steve Damron of Damron Law .

    "I guess right now the records are going through the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy and to my lawyer, so I haven't received anything yet but in my personal opinion, as much as they've done for my little girl, it's looking pretty pricey."

    Drew said Rayven and Fields, who lives in their apartment building, are on the mend but continue to experience nightmares and hallucinations.

    "She's back to being my Rayven but she's not. I can tell this took a toll on her body and she's still trying to get back to normal," Drew said.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'We've got very angry parents': Henry County 5-year-old still recovering after medication error

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 19
    Add a Comment
    Linda Jennings Darnell
    20h ago
    they need to be firing the pharmacist or shut them down
    Leslie Redd
    1d ago
    STOP DRUGGING YOUR KIDS HERE IS A SIMPLE FIX !! TAKE AWAY SUGAR AND DYES IN THEIR FOODS !! RED DYE ESPECIALLY. NO MORE SNAKE CAKES NO MCDONALD'S. PUT ELECTRONICS AWAY GO PLAY BALL OR SKATE ... BE ACTIVE IN THEIR LIVES
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com3 days ago
    Kentucky police: Daughter dismembered mother, cooked body parts
    Court TV1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    What are the Mega Millions numbers for Friday, Oct. 11? Jackpot stands at $150 million
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy