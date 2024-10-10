DJ Mini has made her mark on Louisville's music scene. Now, she's empowering its youth

If you’ve ever been to a community fundraiser or Kentucky Derby Festival block party, DJ Mini is probably a name you already know.

The 20-year-old Shively native and Male High School graduate, whose real name is Tyler Pope, has built a brand in Louisville by spinning tracks well enough to earn a nomination for Female DJ of the Year from the Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards and even served as the official DJ for the grand opening of Peyton Siva’s Shoot360 basketball gym.

But before she established herself as an up-and-coming DJ, Pope said she struggled with being bullied in school, just like every one in five students in the U.S., according to statistics from the National Bullying Prevention Center. Only after attending a local program to boost her social skills and build self-confidence was she able to begin her new career. Now, she’s trying to pay it forward by creating a new school of music to build up the next generation.

Pope said she was a victim of bullying during much of her childhood, which affected her self-confidence. Her mother saw that she needed help and enrolled her in Beautiful As You Are , a self-empowerment program designed to help girls build self-esteem and navigate life with confidence.

"I wasn't very confident in who I was. I didn't really know who I was," Pope said about her former self. "But in that program, it allowed me to be able to see there's more to myself then what people say about me."

The program, founded by Tanisha “Tish” Frederick, is currently in 60 schools in Louisville and southern Indiana and was developed out of techniques Frederick used to help her daughter improve her well-being. Frederick has since published curriculum and activity books for use in schools, community centers and other childhood education programs. The material focuses on "self-esteem and empowerment activities for girls."

Thanks to the program, Pope was able to learn DJ skills at the Urban Arts Institute in the California neighborhood while she was in high school. Since then, she’s developed her own production company, Mini Entertainment, and regularly makes appearances at events across Louisville. Being able to step up and become a business owner has also shown her a new sense of responsibility and made her learn how to hold herself accountable to her clients.

"You can't say 'I'm going to do something' today and then tomorrow be like, 'I don't feel like it.' Every day is a work day," Pope said.

After graduating from the program, Pope has spoken and performed as a DJ for students taking part in Beautiful As You Are. Frederick called her a "great role model."

"She's someone who can guide others to believe in themselves," Frederick said.

Pope said she hopes her new school for aspiring DJs will encourage more girls to speak up and speak out about their feelings and their future goals. Part of what she wants to underscore as a mentor is that she’s always willing to “break down her equipment and go talk to them.”

"I want them to know I've been in their shoes. I know what they're going through," she said. "I may have graduated high school two years ago, but what I've been through before, that never goes away. They need to be able to see that what they're going through right now doesn't last forever."

Pope said a location for the new school has yet to be determined, but anyone interested in registering can call her at (502) 203-7201.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: DJ Mini has made her mark on Louisville's music scene. Now, she's empowering its youth