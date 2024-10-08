Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Vote for Louisville-area high school volleyball regular-season Player of the Year

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    As we get closer to the KHSAA volleyball postseason , several Louisville-area players have put on amazing performances.

    We're asking you — our readers — to vote for the best regular-season player.

    Voting is underway, and polls will close at noon Oct. 15. The winner will be announced Oct. 16.

    Looking for more high school sports coverage?

    Here are the nominees for The Courier Journal regular-season volleyball Player of the Year award:

    Kayleigh Rogers, Christian Academy

    Freshman Kayleigh Rogers ranks in the top five in the state for kills (412) , averaging 4.79 per set.

    Layla Green, Butler

    Sophomore Layla Green is second in the state for blocks per set, averaging 1.91, and has 105 blocks this season.

    Ella Baker, Christian Academy

    Senior Ella Baker leads the state in assists (848) through 88 sets played.

    Abigail Fortener, Presentation

    Senior Abigail Fortener is averaging 7.25 digs per set, which places her among the top five in the state.

    Emilee Fuller, Assumption

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMfyx_0vyQQypo00

    Senior Emilee Fuller is first in the state in assists per set, averaging 12.15.

    Louisville-area high school volleyball regular season player of year

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school volleyball regular-season Player of the Year

