Vote for Louisville-area high school volleyball regular-season Player of the Year

As we get closer to the KHSAA volleyball postseason , several Louisville-area players have put on amazing performances.

We're asking you — our readers — to vote for the best regular-season player.

Voting is underway, and polls will close at noon Oct. 15. The winner will be announced Oct. 16.

Here are the nominees for The Courier Journal regular-season volleyball Player of the Year award:

Freshman Kayleigh Rogers ranks in the top five in the state for kills (412) , averaging 4.79 per set.

Sophomore Layla Green is second in the state for blocks per set, averaging 1.91, and has 105 blocks this season.

Senior Ella Baker leads the state in assists (848) through 88 sets played.

Senior Abigail Fortener is averaging 7.25 digs per set, which places her among the top five in the state.

Senior Emilee Fuller is first in the state in assists per set, averaging 12.15.

