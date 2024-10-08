Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Vote for Louisville-area high school midseason football Player of Year before polls close

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    A little more than halfway through the KHSAA football season , several Louisville-area players have put on amazing performances.

    We're asking you — our readers — to vote for the best player midway through the season.

    Voting is underway, and polls will close at noon Oct. 15. The winner will be announced Oct. 16.

    Looking for more high school sports coverage? Subscribe here today and sign up for our high school sports newsletter ..

    Here are the nominees for The Courier Journal midseason football Player of the Year award:

    Cortez Stone, Central

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRiC8_0vyQOlFN00

    Senior Cortez Stone has rushed for 1,088 yards and 16 touchdowns through six games. He's averaging 181.3 yards per contest and 11.8 yards per carry.

    Marlon Harbin, St. Xavier

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMnE1_0vyQOlFN00

    Junior Marlon Harbin has rushed for 484 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

    Antonio Harris, Male

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421haX_0vyQOlFN00

    Senior Antonio Harris has 671 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns through six games.

    Connor Hodge, Christian Academy

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KL9i_0vyQOlFN00

    Senior Connor Hodge has completed 128 of 188 passes for 1,782 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He leads CAL in rushing yards (387) and rushing touchdowns (7). Hodge also has picked off two passes.

    DeVuan Jones, Valley

    Senior DeVuan Jones is second in the state for receiving yards (843) and first in receiving touchdowns (13).

    Louisville-area high school football midseason player of year

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school midseason football Player of Year before polls close

