A little more than halfway through the KHSAA football season , several Louisville-area players have put on amazing performances.

We're asking you — our readers — to vote for the best player midway through the season.

Voting is underway, and polls will close at noon Oct. 15. The winner will be announced Oct. 16.

Here are the nominees for The Courier Journal midseason football Player of the Year award:

Senior Cortez Stone has rushed for 1,088 yards and 16 touchdowns through six games. He's averaging 181.3 yards per contest and 11.8 yards per carry.

Junior Marlon Harbin has rushed for 484 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Antonio Harris has 671 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns through six games.

Senior Connor Hodge has completed 128 of 188 passes for 1,782 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He leads CAL in rushing yards (387) and rushing touchdowns (7). Hodge also has picked off two passes.

Senior DeVuan Jones is second in the state for receiving yards (843) and first in receiving touchdowns (13).

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vote for Louisville-area high school midseason football Player of Year before polls close