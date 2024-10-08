Open in App
    Opinion | Gerth: If you're an 'idiot' or 'insane,' you can't vote in Kentucky

    By Joseph Gerth, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    If we really were interested in enforcing the Kentucky Constitution’s section 145, paragraph three , a lot of you people wouldn’t be allowed to vote.

    That’s the part of the state constitution that people are learning about as they get their mail-in ballots delivered to them in advance of the 2024 election.

    It says that “idiots and insane persons” are not qualified to vote in Kentucky.

    Before you get all fired up (and before I explain what’s going on here), I could probably be disqualified simply for my vote in 2000 for the constitutional amendment that allowed the state legislature to meet each year, rather than biennially.

    “How could we be such idiots?” I’ve been known to wail after the legislature has used a non-budget year legislative session to pass another really, really stupid piece of legislation.

    Don’t even get me started with the voters in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

    The wording “idiots and insane persons” is part of what you’ll read in Constitutional Amendment 1 , which would place into our constitution language intended to keep immigrants who haven’t gained citizenship from voting in Kentucky – something that is already illegal .

    But the “idiots and insane persons” stuff is not new language in the constitution.

    It’s actually wording that has appeared in the constitution since it was written in 1891.

    Ohio and Mississippi constitutions also bar 'idiots and insane' from voting

    There were a bunch of states that had the same words in their constitutions, but all but three of us — Ohio and Mississippi are the other two — had to good sense to delete the reference to “idiots and insane persons” years ago.

    The last state to do it was Arkansas in 2020.

    Ugh. We’re behind Arkansas on this?

    Woo Pig Sooie!

    Some states have, or had, in their constitutions that people who are “non compos mentis” are not allowed to vote — that translates to “I am not in control of my mind.”

    Other states have more politically correct ways to say people who can’t manage their own affairs are prohibited from voting.

    Not from here: Opinion | Gerth: Unlike a true hillbilly, JD Vance ran from tough questions in VP debate

    Even Alabama, for instance, barred “idiots and insane persons” from voting but at some point changed that to prohibit people who are “mentally incompetent” from participating in elections.

    Alabama? Are you kidding me?

    Sure, they lost to Vanderbilt on Saturday — but that's not nearly as embarrassing as having a prohibition on "idiots and insane persons" voting in your state constitution.

    Arizona bars any “adjudicated and incapacitated person” from voting. Montana bars voters who are of “unsound mind.”

    Several states don't disenfranchise people with mental or emotional disabilities

    Several states don’t have anything disenfranchising people who have mental or emotional disabilities. New York does prohibit people who have placed a bet on an election from voting, though.

    Secretary of State Mike Adams said in Kentucky the term “idiots and insane persons” has been construed to mean people who have been “adjudged mentally incompetent by a court.”

    Adams said the state Administrative Office of the Courts informs the Kentucky Board of Elections each time someone is deemed to be incompetent so they can be removed from the voter rolls.

    In its monthly press releases updating the number of voters, the Secretary of States’ office reports the number of people in the previous month declared to be incompetent. Earlier this month, it reported that 49 people were declared incapable of voting in September.

    State Rep. Jason Nemes, the Republican whip, said he doesn’t know why the language has never been changed in Kentucky’s constitution but suspects it’s simply because no one thought of it.

    He said he recently noticed the prohibition on “idiots and insane persons” voting and kind of cringed.

    He noted that it hasn’t been that long since Kentucky’s law referred to some people as “mentally retarded” despite the fact that the term “retarded” has become a pejorative.

    The legislature removed the words “mentally retarded” and “mental retardation” from state statutes in 2012. Heck, that same year, Congress voted to remove the word “lunatic” from federal law but keep the word “idiot” in it.

    Seriously.

    Conspiracies cater to fear Opinion: I'm a Republican. America's problem with the truth is a bipartisan problem.

    “Idiot” and “insane persons,” like “mental retardation,” used to be clinical terms.

    But changing a state or federal law is much easier than changing the constitution.

    Nemes said he wishes someone would have thought to propose removing the term “idiots and insane persons” from the constitution at the same time the legislature considered the amendment barring non-citizens from voting.

    He thinks the legislature needs to revisit the issue and get rid of the terms.

    “I’ll sponsor it,” he said. “I don’t see why not. That’s a good amendment.”

    And it would remove all doubt as to whether people who voted for annual sessions should be allowed to cast ballots in future elections.

    Joseph Gerth can be reached at 502-582-4702 or by email at jgerth@courierjournal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion | Gerth: If you're an 'idiot' or 'insane,' you can't vote in Kentucky

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Larry Dague
    2d ago
    that is 80 percent of the state.
    Jeremiah Swiger
    2d ago
    I know one… that this one that writing about it.
    View all comments
