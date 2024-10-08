Louisville public library events bring beloved stories to life, with help of local musicians

Louisville musicians are giving life to children's stories through "Once Upon an Orchestra" at local libraries.

The Louisville Free Public Library program started in October and lasts until March 2025.

Currently in its fourth season, "Once Upon an Orchestra" is a free program where music and storytelling are merged. The music portion is provided by the Louisville Orchestra and each library will have one of the six programs being offered this year, according to a release .

"Louisville Orchestra musicians perform original music created around familiar and beloved children’s books," according to the release. The programs last an hour — they include a 30 minute performance and a chance to build a musical instrument using recycled materials, according to the release.

'Once Upon An Orchestra' 2024-2025 schedule

Wednesday, October 9

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Middletown Library , 12556 Shelbyville Road

Book: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"

Thursday, October 10

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Location: Highlands-Shelby Park Library , 1250 Bardstown Road, Suite 4

Book: "Bear Snores On"

Wednesday, November 6

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Main Library , 301 York St.

Book: "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie"

Thursday, November 7

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Northeast Regional Library , 15 Bellevoir Circle

Book: "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie"

Thursday, November 21

Time: Noon

Location: Shively Library , 3920 Dixie Highway, Louisville

Book: "Llama Destroys the World"

Saturday, November 23

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Newburg Library , 4800 Exeter Ave.

Book: "Llama Destroys the World"

Wednesday, December 11

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Fairdale Library , 10620 W. Manslick Road

Book: "Bunny's Book Club"

Thursday, December 12

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Bon Air Library , 2816 Del Rio Place

Book: "Bunny's Book Club"

Saturday, January 11

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Iroquois Library , 601 W. Woodlawn Ave.

Book: "Bear Snores On"

Saturday, February 8

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: St. Matthews Library , 3940 Grandview Ave.

Book: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"

Saturday, February 15

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: South Central Regional Library , 7300 Jefferson Boulevard

Book: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"

Thursday, February 20

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Shawnee Library , 3912 West Broadway

Book: "Llama Destroys the World"

Wednesday, March 19

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Southwest Regional Library , 9725 Dixie Highway

Book: "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie"

Tuesday, March 25

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Crescent Hill Library , 2762 Frankfort Ave.

Book: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"

Saturday, March 29

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Jeffersontown Library , 10635 Watterson Trail

Book: "Bunny's Book Club"

