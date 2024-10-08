Louisville's Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is here! What to know about street closures, parking

The Urban Bourbon Half Marathon will return to the streets of Louisville Saturday.

The scenic 13.1-mile race will take runners through the city's Cherokee Park before they cross the finish line downtown with an Urban Bourbon Bash on Fourth Street Live! , according to the event's website.

While runners from across the city and beyond will enjoy the race, the "experiential destination event" may cause some headaches for area locals trying to navigate the streets of downtown Louisville and surrounding neighborhoods.

Here's what we know about the schedule, road closures and parking restrictions ahead of race day.

For those 21+, the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is a celebration of "200 years of Louisville and Kentucky distilling history" that "features exclusive bourbon experiences and a post-race party that was heralded by Runners’ World magazine as one of the best half marathon after-parties in the country."

The race begins at 8 a.m. downtown and welcomes walkers, although an 18-minute mile pace is required with the course closing at noon. Participants will receive a medal at the finish line and a long-sleeve shirt for participating , along with admission to the Urban Bourbon Bash, taking place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fourth Street Live!.

How many people run in the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon?

According to the event's website , the race is capped at 2,800 participants.

Street closures for the 2024 Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

Louisville Metro Police stated that the following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Main Street from Sevent to Preston streets

Preston Street from Main to East Witherspoon streets

East Witherspoon Street from Bingham Way to Adams Street

Adams Street from East Witherspoon to North Spring streets

Spring Street from Story Avenue to Lexington Road

Payne Street from Spring Street to Baxter Avenue

Baxter Avenue from Payne Street to Cherokee Road

Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive

Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Cherokee Parkway

Cherokee Parkway from Cherokee Road to Willow Avenue

Willow Avenue from Cherokee Parkway to Alexander Road

Alexander Road from Willow Avenue to Scenic Loop

Scenic Loop from Alexander to Park Boundary roads

Park Boundary Road from Scenic Loop to Beargrass Road

Beargrass Road from Park Boundary Road to Scenic Loop

Scenic Loop from Beargrass to Lexington roads

Lexington Road from Scenic Loop to Spring Street

Bingham Way from Witherspoon Street to River Road

West River Road from Bingham Way to Fourth Street

Fourth Street from West River Road to West Liberty Street

Parking restrictions, limitations for Louisville Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

No parking is permitted in the following areas from 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Main Street from Seventh to Preston streets

Preston Street from Main to East Witherspoon streets

East Witherspoon Street from Bingham Way to Adams Street

Adams Street from East Witherspoon to North Spring streets

Spring Street from Story Avenue to Lexington Road

Payne Street from Spring Street to Baxter Avenue

Baxter Avenue from Payne Street to Cherokee Road

Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive

Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Cherokee Parkway

Cherokee Parkway from Cherokee Road to Willow Avenue

Willow Avenue from Cherokee Parkway to Alexander Road

Alexander Road from Willow Avenue to Scenic Loop

Scenic Loop from Alexander Road to Park Boundary Road

Park Boundary Road from Scenic Loop to Beargrass Road

Beargrass Road from Park Boundary Road to Scenic Loop

Scenic Loop from Beargrass to Lexington roads

Lexington Road from Scenic Loop to Spring Street

Bingham Way from Witherspoon Street to River Road

West River Road from Bingham Way to Fourth Street

Fourth Street from West River Road to West Liberty Street

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville's Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is here! What to know about street closures, parking