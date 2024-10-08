Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Louisville's Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is here! What to know about street closures, parking

    By Marina Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGGG1_0vyPJhp700

    The Urban Bourbon Half Marathon will return to the streets of Louisville Saturday.

    The scenic 13.1-mile race will take runners through the city's Cherokee Park before they cross the finish line downtown with an Urban Bourbon Bash on Fourth Street Live! , according to the event's website.

    While runners from across the city and beyond will enjoy the race, the "experiential destination event" may cause some headaches for area locals trying to navigate the streets of downtown Louisville and surrounding neighborhoods.

    Here's what we know about the schedule, road closures and parking restrictions ahead of race day.

    Urban Bourbon Half Marathon 2024 Louisville runners, take your mark. Registration open for these 3 popular fall races

    Urban Bourbon Half Marathon takes over Louisville for 2024 race day

    For those 21+, the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is a celebration of "200 years of Louisville and Kentucky distilling history" that "features exclusive bourbon experiences and a post-race party that was heralded by Runners’ World magazine as one of the best half marathon after-parties in the country."

    The race begins at 8 a.m. downtown and welcomes walkers, although an 18-minute mile pace is required with the course closing at noon. Participants will receive a medal at the finish line and a long-sleeve shirt for participating , along with admission to the Urban Bourbon Bash, taking place from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fourth Street Live!.

    How many people run in the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon?

    According to the event's website , the race is capped at 2,800 participants.

    Street closures for the 2024 Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

    Louisville Metro Police stated that the following roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

    • Main Street from Sevent to Preston streets
    • Preston Street from Main to East Witherspoon streets
    • East Witherspoon Street from Bingham Way to Adams Street
    • Adams Street from East Witherspoon to North Spring streets
    • Spring Street from Story Avenue to Lexington Road
    • Payne Street from Spring Street to Baxter Avenue
    • Baxter Avenue from Payne Street to Cherokee Road
    • Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive
    • Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Cherokee Parkway
    • Cherokee Parkway from Cherokee Road to Willow Avenue
    • Willow Avenue from Cherokee Parkway to Alexander Road
    • Alexander Road from Willow Avenue to Scenic Loop
    • Scenic Loop from Alexander to Park Boundary roads
    • Park Boundary Road from Scenic Loop to Beargrass Road
    • Beargrass Road from Park Boundary Road to Scenic Loop
    • Scenic Loop from Beargrass to Lexington roads
    • Lexington Road from Scenic Loop to Spring Street
    • Bingham Way from Witherspoon Street to River Road
    • West River Road from Bingham Way to Fourth Street
    • Fourth Street from West River Road to West Liberty Street

    Parking restrictions, limitations for Louisville Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

    No parking is permitted in the following areas from 5 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

    • Main Street from Seventh to Preston streets
    • Preston Street from Main to East Witherspoon streets
    • East Witherspoon Street from Bingham Way to Adams Street
    • Adams Street from East Witherspoon to North Spring streets
    • Spring Street from Story Avenue to Lexington Road
    • Payne Street from Spring Street to Baxter Avenue
    • Baxter Avenue from Payne Street to Cherokee Road
    • Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive
    • Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Cherokee Parkway
    • Cherokee Parkway from Cherokee Road to Willow Avenue
    • Willow Avenue from Cherokee Parkway to Alexander Road
    • Alexander Road from Willow Avenue to Scenic Loop
    • Scenic Loop from Alexander Road to Park Boundary Road
    • Park Boundary Road from Scenic Loop to Beargrass Road
    • Beargrass Road from Park Boundary Road to Scenic Loop
    • Scenic Loop from Beargrass to Lexington roads
    • Lexington Road from Scenic Loop to Spring Street
    • Bingham Way from Witherspoon Street to River Road
    • West River Road from Bingham Way to Fourth Street
    • Fourth Street from West River Road to West Liberty Street

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville's Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is here! What to know about street closures, parking

