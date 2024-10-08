Will UofL, UK athletics implement a 'talent fee' on ticket prices? Here's what they said

The future of college sports rests in uncertain territory as legal disputes revolving around benefits and payments for student-athletes work through the courts.

The University of Tennessee appears to be preparing for an era where schools pay athletes directly by tacking a so-called 10% “talent fee” on ticket prices to fund a revenue-sharing pool for student-athletes . The Courier Journal asked the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky if they're considering a similar move.

Here's what they said.

Rocco Gasparro, director of media relations for Louisville Athletics, told The Courier Journal the "talent fee" concept is "not something we are talking about at this point."

Tony Neely, assistant athletic director at UK, declined to comment on the topic but acknowledged the university is following the lawsuit.

"We are monitoring the progress of the lawsuit but have no additional public comment at this time," Neely wrote in a statement.

What to know about the proposed NCAA settlement

A settlement proposed in July that bundles together recourse for three separate antitrust cases is awaiting court approval, though the tides seem to be heading toward a future where college athletic departments could pay student-athletes directly as early as the 2025-2026 season.

If approved, the settlement would allow participating schools to allocate up to 22% of their annual revenue — subject to a per-school cap — toward paying athletes directly for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), according to USA TODAY . The settlement would also do away with scholarship limits in lieu of roster-size caps, effectively allowing schools to dish out more scholarships.

Additionally, the NCAA and its Division I schools and conferences would be responsible for paying $2.8 billion in back damages over a 10-year period.

Schools from the SEC and Big Ten are expected to opt in to the revenue-sharing model, and many schools from other Power Five conferences — including the University of Louisville's ACC — are expected to opt in, as well. The University of Kentucky is a member of the SEC.

How will the University of Tennessee's talent fee policy impact ticket prices?

UT's announcement about the new talent fee comes after ticket prices were already set to increase by 4.5%, creating a net average 14.5% price increase starting in the 2025-2026 season, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel .

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that for schools like UT, opting into the model would cost roughly $30 million annually to fund revenue sharing and additional scholarships, which school officials cite as their rationale for the "talent fee" hike.

UT estimates the 10% “talent fee” ticket price increase will account for $7.5 million of the $22 million revenue-sharing pool they'd be permitted to pay athletes under the new model.

“It’s really a $30 million-plus math problem,” UT Athletic Director Danny White told the Knoxville News Sentinel. “We’re not just offloading it to our fans. We are asking them to help us with a portion of it.”

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Will UofL, UK athletics implement a 'talent fee' on ticket prices? Here's what they said