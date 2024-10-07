Open in App
    Kentucky basketball pro day: Andrew Carr and Trent Noah impress in front of NBA scouts

    By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjryQ_0vxxk3gG00

    LEXINGTON — Andrew Carr won't put up team-leading numbers for Kentucky basketball every game of the 2024-25 season. This Wildcats squad simply is too well-rounded for that. On any given night, any number of players on coach Mark Pope 's first UK roster is liable to post a stellar line.

    No stats were kept Monday evening at newly-renovated Memorial Coliseum , where Kentucky held its annual pro day event in front of scouts from all 30 NBA teams.

    But had numbers been logged, Carr's would have stacked up favorably.

    During shooting drills early on, he was paired alongside Travis Perry , the sharpshooter who is the top scorer in the history of Kentucky high school basketball . Between the pair, Carr missed fewer attempts beyond the 3-point arc during this session.

    That's not the only time the 6-foot-11 Carr got the better of the 6-foot-1 Perry.

    In a 1-on-1 defensive drill, Carr took the ball on the perimeter with Perry defending. Carr drove to the basket and dunked on his much-shorter teammate.

    Once the Wildcats shifted to 3-on-3 workouts, Carr continued shooting lights out from distance.

    While he wasn't as dominant in the scoring department once UK started an abbreviated 5-on-5 scrimmage, Carr instead used his length on the interior, pulling down rebounds to jump start fast breaks.

    All in all, it's clear Carr put his best foot forward in front of professional talent evaluators.

    Freshman forward Trent Noah showcases shooting touch, passing

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WslRU_0vxxk3gG00

    Both members of the Wildcats' 2024 signing class , Perry arrived in Lexington with more hype than Trent Noah , who was an in-state star himself at Harlan County. Noah had his share of highlights Monday, though.

    The first play of the 3-on-3 session saw him find senior big man Amari Williams on an alley-oop, with the freshman forward notching the assist. Later in the 3-on-3 portion of pro day, Noah showcased his shooting prowess. At one point, he sank triples on back-to-back possessions — and three makes in a four-play span.

    While it's uncertain how many minutes Noah will see this season on an upperclassmen-heavy roster, Monday provided a glimpse of what he may offer in the future.

    UK's wealth of 3-point shooters on full display

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQV6p_0vxxk3gG00

    Yes, Carr and Noah's 3-point attempts repeatedly found the bottom of the net Monday.

    The same went for Perry. And Kerr Kriisa . And Ansley Almonor . And Jaxson Robinson . And Koby Brea .

    The list goes on and on.

    Though neither Lamont Butler nor Otega Oweh are known as knockdown long-range shooters, each demonstrated solid form Monday, cashing in on multiple 3-point attempts. Collin Chandler , who is working his way into form after taking a two-year mission, was the lone Wildcat with proven 3-point-shooting aptitude who struggled Monday; instead, he contributed by putting the ball on the floor and attacking the rim, dishing to open teammates at times and keeping it himself at others for layups. Chandler's shooting touch will return in time.

    By then, he'll be part of a group that aims to take 35 triples per game this season, per assistant coach (and offensive coordinator) Cody Fueger .

    Lobbing up that many shots from deep makes it difficult to project how Kentucky will fare in the percentage department this season.

    But take this to the bank: UK will set single-season marks for 3-point makes (current record: 340 in 1992-93 ) and 3-point attempts (current record: 888 in 1991-92 ).

    Odds and ends from Kentucky basketball pro day 2024

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mVuFY_0vxxk3gG00

    Here are a few other tidbits from Monday's event:

    • How the team was split up during the pro day between Blue and White squads. The Blue team featured Brea, Butler, Carr, Chandler, Garrison and Perry; Chandler and Perry rotated for each other. The White team consisted of Almonor, Kriisa, Noah, Oweh, Robinson and Williams; Almonor and Noah split time at the 4.
    • During a 1-and-1 drill, Perry nailed a high, arcing 3 on a catch-and-shoot over the top of the rangy Oweh. As soon as the ball swished through, Perry turned around and was met by Kriisa, who gave him a chest bump.
    • Despite all the focus on offense Monday, no play inspired a bigger celebration than a defensive gem. Garrison closed out on Almonor on a corner 3, swatting the ball into the stands. The rest of the Blue team immediately converged on Garrison to revel in the rejection.

    Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball pro day: Andrew Carr and Trent Noah impress in front of NBA scouts

