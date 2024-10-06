Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: Interest rate cut kicks off fall housing market. What to expect.

    By Ray Padilla, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK0eq_0vwFCKTB00

    Good morning and happy Sunday, Louisville!

    Today we can expect sun with a high near 84.

    Here are the top headlines:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QadAA_0vwFCKTB00

    Summer brought its typical flurry of home listings and sales across the greater Louisville area.

    More “for sale” signs sprouted up on front lawns than over the winter and throngs of eager home buyers filtered through open houses looking for their next home.

    Still, the number of homes sold this year through the summer, some 9,800 in the greater Louisville area, was on pace with last year’s sales volume. Comparing sales to last year is notable, as 2023 was the worst year for home sales nationally in nearly 30 years, according to the National Association of Realtors .

    Here's what buyers, sellers should know headed into autumn.

    In other news:

    • Masks: A Louisville man is being charged under the city's mask ordinance. Here's what we know.
    • Entertainment: The USA TODAY Wine & Food Experience returned to Waterfront Park on Saturday. Here's what you missed.
    • Crime: Motive remains a key question in the murder case against former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines. Read more here.

    From the Sports Desk

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNfOn_0vwFCKTB00

    Nearly 800 people attended the annual USA Today Wine & Food Experience at Louisville's Waterfront Park. See our gallery of some of the best food items and beverages from the event!

    We'll be back tomorrow with even more headlines.

    Have a great week ahead,

    Stephanie

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: Interest rate cut kicks off fall housing market. What to expect.

