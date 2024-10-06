Daily Briefing: Interest rate cut kicks off fall housing market. What to expect.

Good morning and happy Sunday, Louisville!

Summer brought its typical flurry of home listings and sales across the greater Louisville area.

More “for sale” signs sprouted up on front lawns than over the winter and throngs of eager home buyers filtered through open houses looking for their next home.

Still, the number of homes sold this year through the summer, some 9,800 in the greater Louisville area, was on pace with last year’s sales volume. Comparing sales to last year is notable, as 2023 was the worst year for home sales nationally in nearly 30 years, according to the National Association of Realtors .

Here's what buyers, sellers should know headed into autumn.

In other news:

Masks: A Louisville man is being charged under the city's mask ordinance. Here's what we know.

