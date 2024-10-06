Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    What channel is Louisville vs Georgia Tech volleyball on today? Time, TV schedule, scores

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Fourth-ranked Louisville volleyball will face 19th-ranked Georgia Tech today at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena for its fourth straight ACC match.

    The Cardinals (11-2, 3-0 ACC) have swept California, then-No. 3 Stanford and Clemson to start conference play.

    The Cardinals are 9-1 in their last 10 matches against Georgia Tech. The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets split the series last year, 1-1.

    Here's how to watch the Louisville vs Georgia Tech match today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What time is Louisville volleyball vs Georgia Tech on today?

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
    • Start time: 1:30 p.m.

    The Cardinals and the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. today at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

    How to watch Louisville vs Georgia Tech volleyball game from home today

    TV Channel: ACC Network

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

    Louisville vs Georgia Tech will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network. Streaming options include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Louisville volleyball schedule 2024

    • Aug. 27 – vs. Wisconsin (AVCA First Serve Showcase), W 3-1
    • Sept. 1 – Tennessee, W 3-0
    • Sept. 3 at Penn State, L 3-0
    • Sept. 6 vs. South Dakota (Northern Kentucky Tournament), W 3-1
    • Sept. 7 vs. Missouri (Northern Kentucky Tournament), W 3-0
    • Sept. 8 vs. Northern Kentucky (Northern Kentucky Tournament), W 3-0
    • Sept. 14 Northern Iowa, W 3-0
    • Sept. 15 – Creighton W 3-2
    • Sept. 18 at Kentucky, W 3-1
    • Sept. 22 Nebraska, L 3-0
    • Sept. 27 California, W 3-0
    • Sept. 29 Stanford, W 3-0
    • Oct. 4 Clemson, W 3-0
    • Oct. 6 Georgia Tech
    • Oct. 11 at Florida State
    • Oct. 13 – at Miami
    • Oct. 18 – Wake Forest
    • Oct. 20 N.C. State
    • Oct. 25 – at Pittsburgh
    • Oct. 27 at SMU
    • Oct. 30 Notre Dame
    • Nov. 2 at Notre Dame
    • Nov. 8 – at Syracuse
    • Nov. 10 at Boston College
    • Nov. 15 Duke
    • Nov. 17 – North Carolina
    • Nov. 22 at Virginia
    • Nov. 24 at Virginia Tech
    • Nov. 27 Pittsburgh
    • Nov. 30 – at Stanford

    Georgia Tech volleyball schedule 2024

    • Aug. 30 UCLA, L 3-2
    • Sept. 1 New Mexico State, W 3-1
    • Sept. 2 – Coastal Carolina, W 3-0
    • Sept. 6 – vs. Lipscomb, W 3-0
    • Sept. 7 – at BYU, W 3-2
    • Sept. 11 – Florida, W 3-0
    • Sept. 12 South Alabama, W 3-0
    • Sept. 13 Alabama State, W 3-0
    • Sept. 20 at Georgia, W 3-1
    • Sept. 27 SMU, L 3-0
    • Sept. 29 Pittsburgh, L 3-0
    • Oct. 4 – at Notre Dame, W 3-2
    • Oct. 6 at Louisville
    • Oct. 11 – Virginia Tech
    • Oct. 13 Virginia
    • Oct. 16 – Clemson
    • Oct. 18 – at Clemson
    • Oct. 25 N.C. State
    • Oct. 27 Wake Forest
    • Nov. 1 at Duke
    • Nov. 3 – at North Carolina
    • Nov. 8 at California
    • Nov. 9 at Stanford
    • Nov. 15 – Syracuse
    • Nov. 17 Boston College
    • Nov. 22 at Florida State
    • Nov. 24 at Miami
    • Nov. 27 – Stanford
    • Nov. 30 – at Pittsburgh

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    

    

