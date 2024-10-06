What channel is Louisville vs Georgia Tech volleyball on today? Time, TV schedule, scores

Fourth-ranked Louisville volleyball will face 19th-ranked Georgia Tech today at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena for its fourth straight ACC match.

The Cardinals (11-2, 3-0 ACC) have swept California, then-No. 3 Stanford and Clemson to start conference play.

The Cardinals are 9-1 in their last 10 matches against Georgia Tech. The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets split the series last year, 1-1.

Here's how to watch the Louisville vs Georgia Tech match today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Sunday, Oct. 6 Start time: 1:30 p.m.

The Cardinals and the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. today at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

TV Channel: ACC Network

Livestream: Fubo (free trial)

Louisville vs Georgia Tech will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network. Streaming options include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Aug. 27 – vs. Wisconsin (AVCA First Serve Showcase), W 3-1

vs. Wisconsin (AVCA First Serve Showcase), W 3-1 Sept. 1 – Tennessee, W 3-0

Tennessee, W 3-0 Sept. 3 – at Penn State, L 3-0

at Penn State, L 3-0 Sept. 6 – vs. South Dakota (Northern Kentucky Tournament), W 3-1

vs. South Dakota (Northern Kentucky Tournament), W 3-1 Sept. 7 – vs. Missouri (Northern Kentucky Tournament), W 3-0

vs. Missouri (Northern Kentucky Tournament), W 3-0 Sept. 8 – vs. Northern Kentucky (Northern Kentucky Tournament), W 3-0

vs. Northern Kentucky (Northern Kentucky Tournament), W 3-0 Sept. 14 – Northern Iowa, W 3-0

Northern Iowa, W 3-0 Sept. 15 – Creighton W 3-2

Creighton W 3-2 Sept. 18 – at Kentucky, W 3-1

at Kentucky, W 3-1 Sept. 22 – Nebraska, L 3-0

Nebraska, L 3-0 Sept. 27 – California, W 3-0

California, W 3-0 Sept. 29 – Stanford, W 3-0

Stanford, W 3-0 Oct. 4 – Clemson, W 3-0

Clemson, W 3-0 Oct. 6 – Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Oct. 11 – at Florida State

at Florida State Oct. 13 – at Miami

at Miami Oct. 18 – Wake Forest

Wake Forest Oct. 20 – N.C. State

N.C. State Oct. 25 – at Pittsburgh

at Pittsburgh Oct. 27 – at SMU

at SMU Oct. 30 – Notre Dame

Notre Dame Nov. 2 – at Notre Dame

at Notre Dame Nov. 8 – at Syracuse

at Syracuse Nov. 10 – at Boston College

at Boston College Nov. 15 – Duke

Duke Nov. 17 – North Carolina

North Carolina Nov. 22 – at Virginia

at Virginia Nov. 24 – at Virginia Tech

at Virginia Tech Nov. 27 – Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Nov. 30 – at Stanford

Aug. 30 – UCLA, L 3-2

UCLA, L 3-2 Sept. 1 – New Mexico State, W 3-1

New Mexico State, W 3-1 Sept. 2 – Coastal Carolina, W 3-0

Coastal Carolina, W 3-0 Sept. 6 – vs. Lipscomb, W 3-0

vs. Lipscomb, W 3-0 Sept. 7 – at BYU, W 3-2

at BYU, W 3-2 Sept. 11 – Florida, W 3-0

Florida, W 3-0 Sept. 12 – South Alabama, W 3-0

South Alabama, W 3-0 Sept. 13 – Alabama State, W 3-0

Alabama State, W 3-0 Sept. 20 – at Georgia, W 3-1

at Georgia, W 3-1 Sept. 27 – SMU, L 3-0

SMU, L 3-0 Sept. 29 – Pittsburgh, L 3-0

Pittsburgh, L 3-0 Oct. 4 – at Notre Dame, W 3-2

at Notre Dame, W 3-2 Oct. 6 – at Louisville

at Louisville Oct. 11 – Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Oct. 13 – Virginia

Virginia Oct. 16 – Clemson

Clemson Oct. 18 – at Clemson

at Clemson Oct. 25 – N.C. State

N.C. State Oct. 27 – Wake Forest

Wake Forest Nov. 1 – at Duke

at Duke Nov. 3 – at North Carolina

at North Carolina Nov. 8 – at California

at California Nov. 9 – at Stanford

at Stanford Nov. 15 – Syracuse

Syracuse Nov. 17 – Boston College

Boston College Nov. 22 – at Florida State

at Florida State Nov. 24 – at Miami

at Miami Nov. 27 – Stanford

Stanford Nov. 30 – at Pittsburgh

