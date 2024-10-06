Starting 5: Louisville hosting NCAA championships; Bellarmine basketball schedule; more

Louisville will be the host city for two more NCAA Division I events in the next three years.

The 2026 NCAA Women's Field Hockey National Championship will be at Trager Stadium , and the 2027 NCAA Men's Tournament's first and second rounds will be at the KFC Yum! Center .

This will be the seventh time for the field hockey national championship at Trager Stadium.

The 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Final Four is scheduled Dec. 19 and 22 at the Yum! Center.

In 2023, the University of Louisville hosted the South Regional of the men's NCAA Tournament at the Yum! Center.

Bellarmine men's basketball has finalized its 2024-25 schedule. The Knights are scheduled to play 13 nonconference and 18 conference opponents this season.

The Knights will play Louisville on Nov. 19 at the Yum! Center and travel to play Colorado on Dec. 21.

The Knights will also play Northern Kentucky on Nov. 30.

The Knights are returning to Knights Hall for the 2024-2025 season.

"I am thrilled with the release (of) this year's schedule, especially the return home to Knights Hall," coach Scott Davenport said in a statement. "We will forever be thankful to Dr. (Mark) Lynn, Mr. (David) Beck and the entire KEC staff and team. When COVID affected literally everything, they were there for our program, especially our young men and the university. This schedule is very balanced including travel that is manageable, balancing academics and timing."

It's been four years since Bellarmine athletics moved to Division I. The Knights have completed the reclassification process and are eligible to compete in national tournaments.

Former Kentucky basketball standout Rob Dillingham was the eighth pick of the 2024 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night.

In his preseason debut with the Timberwolves, Dillingham posted 21 points and four assists in 25 minutes.

Paducah Tilghman senior Jack James became the KHSAA's all-time leader in career passing touchdowns in a win over Allen County-Scottsville.

James passed for five touchdowns in a 42-16 win over Allen County-Scottsville to break the record in late September.

The previous record of 144 was held by Elijah Sindelar of Caldwell County (2011-2014).

James is a three-star recruit and is committed to Troy, according to 247Sports.

