Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    College football rankings: Louisville poised to drop from updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25

    By C.L. Brown, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VB6Ur_0vwFAtzg00

    Next week’s slate of college football games could shake up the top 10 of the US LBM Coaches and AP Top 25 polls.

    Several monumental games will feature ranked teams including Penn State at USC, Ohio State at Oregon and the Red River Rivalry of Texas-Oklahoma. Even Ole Miss -LSU could catapult the winner into the top echelon. So there’s the potential of up to five top-10 teams needing to be reevaluated.

    But then Vanderbilt happened .

    The Commodores , who entered Saturday as 0-60 against top-five teams in the AP Top 25 Poll, knocked off Alabama (2 Coaches/1 AP) 40-35 in Nashville.

    And then Minnesota happened .

    The Gophers had lost seven straight games to Power Four competition, but their 24-17 win over USC (15/11) kept the Trojans winless in two road games to the Midwest. (Just wait until it actually gets cold in the heart of the Big Ten.)

    And, wouldn’t you know it, just before midnight, Arkansas happened, too .

    The two-loss Razorbacks provided a third field being stormed by fans with a 19-14 upset of Tennessee (4/4).

    That’s a sizable shakeup from three unranked and three unheralded teams that have had forgettable outings in losses to Georgia State (Vandy), North Carolina (Minnesota) and Oklahoma State (Arkansas).

    We'll see what the new polls look like when the US LBM Coaches and AP polls are tallied and released Sunday.

    Teams that should rise

    Oregon will benefit from Bama and Tennessee losing, and the Ducks' methodical 31-10 win over Michigan State should be rewarded. There was no lookahead approach to next week’s showdown against the Buckeyes .

    The Spartans didn’t score until the fourth quarter, when Oregon let up and let backups get the reps.

    Texas A&M has been quietly getting better each week under coach Mike Elko. After the Aggies (21/T25) destroyed Missouri (9/9) 41-10 for their fifth straight win, they should get a sizable bump up the charts.

    Teams that should drop — significantly

    It was utterly ridiculous that Michigan (10/10) was ranked so high to begin with, because anyone who has watched the Wolverines play knows they set passing offense back 40 years.

    Michigan resorted to using its third quarterback of the season, benching Alex Orji in favor of Jack Tuttle in an attempt to ignite the passing game. It worked, a little, as Tuttle at least helped them eclipse 100 yards passing for the first time since Orji was named the starter in Week 4 against USC.

    They had 113 yards passing against Washington, which wasn’t nearly enough to prevent a 27-17 loss to the Huskies .

    Fraudulent might not be the best way to describe Missouri, but overrated certainly is. The Tigers ' best win may actually be Vanderbilt after what transpired Saturday. But the way they lost to the Aggies , they deserve to only be on the edge of the polls along with Michigan.

    Teams that gotta go

    Looking at you, Louisville. The Cardinals (22/22) dropped their second straight game , 34-27 to SMU, with a similar formula of trailing early and will fade out accordingly.

    The bad part for U of L isn’t believing, despite the losses, that it was the better team against Notre Dame and SMU. It’s in knowing only two currently ranked teams (Miami, Clemson) are remaining on the schedule, so it may prove difficult for the Cards to get back into the club.

    UNLV (23/T25), we hardly knew ya. The Rebels botched an opportunity in a nationally televised game Friday night to make a big impression with the viewing audience that doesn’t usually get around to seeing them play.

    It was a highly entertaining game, but Syracuse emerged with a 44-41 overtime win .

    Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com , follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his column s.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football rankings: Louisville poised to drop from updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    i know
    2d ago
    Chumps !!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Paul Finebaum Blames Nick Saban For Alabama's Loss At Vanderbilt
    The Spun1 day ago
    Announcer shocked after officials deem 'no targeting' during Miami comeback win at Cal
    247Sports2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today30 minutes ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    What channel is Vikings vs Jets football game on today from Tottenham Stadium in London?
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Kentucky basketball pro day: Andrew Carr and Trent Noah impress in front of NBA scouts
    The Courier Journal13 hours ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Hurricane Milton strengthens to Cat 5 storm in Gulf of Mexico. What we know so far
    The Courier Journal23 hours ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    These Kentucky-Made Whiskeys Crowned Best in the World
    Mens Journal2 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile18 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Wyoming wildlife officials OK rancher payment plan for elk-eaten grass
    WyoFile24 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Opinion: How do people become homeless in Denver?
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy