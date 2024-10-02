College football Week 6 picks: Louisville-SMU, Michigan-Washington, Missouri-Texas AM

Jason Frakes has taken sole possession of first place on The Courier Journal sports staff picks leaderboard after going 4-1 last week.

Rich Barak, Ryan Black, C.L. Brown and Alexis Cubit are tied for second.

This week, the staff is on the same page for one game: All eight members chose Louisville football to defeat SMU.

Brown and sports director Natalie Pierre are the only ones who believe Washington will pull off the upset over No. 10 Michigan .

The sports staff is split 5-3 on the last three games: Boston College versus Virginia, Missouri versus Texas A&M and Pittsburgh versus North Carolina.

Frakes, Barak and Pierre picked Texas A&M to beat Missouri and Virginia to defeat Boston College.

Pierre, Brown and Black picked North Carolina over Pittsburgh.

Here's a look at this week's picks. As is our custom, predictions are straight-up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll . All times listed are ET.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ESPN

The picks : Eight for Louisville

Louisville will look to return to the win column after a tough loss to Notre Dame. In addition to three turnovers, the Cardinals failed to convert on fourth down on four occasions. Cardinals receiver Ja'Corey Brooks leads the ACC in yards per contest (92) and is third in the conference for receiving touchdowns. SMU, one of the ACC's newest additions, is also one of the conference's hottest teams. The Mustangs are 4-1 and defeated Florida State, 42-16, in their last game. SMU's defense excels at forcing turnovers. The unit is tied for second in the ACC in interceptions (9) and is first for forced fumbles (7).

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ABC

The picks : Five for Missouri and three for Texas A&M (Pierre, Barak and Frakes)

Missouri is one of four undefeated SEC teams. The Tigers survived a two-overtime thriller Sept. 21 against Vanderbilt, which was closer than they would've liked. Missouri has a top-10 scoring defense. Texas A&M's only loss this season came against Notre Dame in Week 1, but since then, the Aggies have rattled off four straight victories. They also have the second-best rushing attack in the SEC, averaging 231.6 yards per game.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ACC Network

The picks: Five for Boston College and three for Virginia (Pierre, Barak and Frakes)

Boston College trailed, 20-7, early in the fourth quarter against Western Kentucky, but the Eagles scored 14 points to complete the comeback. Junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos missed last week with an injury. He practiced Tuesday, so Castellanos might return against Virginia. Senior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku had three sacks last week and leads the nation with eight. Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea has the third-highest completion percentage in the ACC (68.3%) and has thrown for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns. Boston College has won four of the last five games against Virginia, including a 27-24 victory last season.

How to watch: Noon Saturday, ESPN2

The picks : Five for Pittsburgh and three for North Carolina (Black, Brown, Pierre)

Pittsburgh is looking to go 5-0 for the first time since 1991 . The Panthers have lost their last two contests against North Carolina and are 5-12 all time against the Tar Heels . The Panthers are led by redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who has passed for 1,183 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Desmond Reid is ranked second nationally for all-purpose yards per game (188). The Tar Heels are looking to rebound after losses to James Madison and Duke. Junior running back Omarion Hampton ranks third nationally with 658 rushing yards. Against Pittsburgh, the Tar Heels are 7-0 when playing at home.

How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

The picks : Six for Michigan and two for Washington (Brown and Pierre)

This is a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff title game, which Michigan won 34-13. This is the first year the teams will play as conference opponents. The Wolverines have won 24 straight Big Ten games. Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston leads the Big Ten and is second nationally with seven touchdown receptions. Washington's offense has been great at protecting the ball; the unit only had two turnovers in five games.

The standings

1 - Jason Frakes (last week 4-1), 21-4

2 (tie) - C.L. Brown (last week 3-2), 20-5

2 (tie) - Alexis Cubit (last week 3-2), 20-5

2 (tie) - Ryan Black (last week 4-1), 20-5

2 (tie) - Rich Barak (last week 4-1), 20-5

6 (tie) - Brooks Holton (last week 3-2), 19-6

6 (tie) - Prince James Story (last week 3-2), 19-6

8 - Natalie Pierre (last week 2-3), 16-9

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football Week 6 picks: Louisville-SMU, Michigan-Washington, Missouri-Texas A&M