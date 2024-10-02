Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    College football Week 6 picks: Louisville-SMU, Michigan-Washington, Missouri-Texas AM

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Jason Frakes has taken sole possession of first place on The Courier Journal sports staff picks leaderboard after going 4-1 last week.

    Rich Barak, Ryan Black, C.L. Brown and Alexis Cubit are tied for second.

    This week, the staff is on the same page for one game: All eight members chose Louisville football to defeat SMU.

    Brown and sports director Natalie Pierre are the only ones who believe Washington will pull off the upset over No. 10 Michigan .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RWkh_0vrHGRGL00

    The sports staff is split 5-3 on the last three games: Boston College versus Virginia, Missouri versus Texas A&M and Pittsburgh versus North Carolina.

    Frakes, Barak and Pierre picked Texas A&M to beat Missouri and Virginia to defeat Boston College.

    Pierre, Brown and Black picked North Carolina over Pittsburgh.

    Here's a look at this week's picks. As is our custom, predictions are straight-up winners and losers (not against the spread), with rankings based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll . All times listed are ET.

    SMU at No. 22 Louisville

    How to watch: Noon Saturday, ESPN

    The picks : Eight for Louisville

    Louisville will look to return to the win column after a tough loss to Notre Dame. In addition to three turnovers, the Cardinals failed to convert on fourth down on four occasions. Cardinals receiver Ja'Corey Brooks leads the ACC in yards per contest (92) and is third in the conference for receiving touchdowns. SMU, one of the ACC's newest additions, is also one of the conference's hottest teams. The Mustangs are 4-1 and defeated Florida State, 42-16, in their last game. SMU's defense excels at forcing turnovers. The unit is tied for second in the ACC in interceptions (9) and is first for forced fumbles (7).

    No. 9 Missouri at No. 21 Texas A&M

    How to watch: Noon Saturday, ABC

    The picks : Five for Missouri and three for Texas A&M (Pierre, Barak and Frakes)

    Missouri is one of four undefeated SEC teams. The Tigers survived a two-overtime thriller Sept. 21 against Vanderbilt, which was closer than they would've liked. Missouri has a top-10 scoring defense. Texas A&M's only loss this season came against Notre Dame in Week 1, but since then, the Aggies have rattled off four straight victories. They also have the second-best rushing attack in the SEC, averaging 231.6 yards per game.

    Boston College at Virginia

    How to watch: Noon Saturday, ACC Network

    The picks: Five for Boston College and three for Virginia (Pierre, Barak and Frakes)

    Boston College trailed, 20-7, early in the fourth quarter against Western Kentucky, but the Eagles scored 14 points to complete the comeback. Junior quarterback Thomas Castellanos missed last week with an injury. He practiced Tuesday, so Castellanos might return against Virginia. Senior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku had three sacks last week and leads the nation with eight. Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea has the third-highest completion percentage in the ACC (68.3%) and has thrown for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns. Boston College has won four of the last five games against Virginia, including a 27-24 victory last season.

    Pittsburgh at North Carolina

    How to watch: Noon Saturday, ESPN2

    The picks : Five for Pittsburgh and three for North Carolina (Black, Brown, Pierre)

    Pittsburgh is looking to go 5-0 for the first time since 1991 . The Panthers have lost their last two contests against North Carolina and are 5-12 all time against the Tar Heels . The Panthers are led by redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein, who has passed for 1,183 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Desmond Reid is ranked second nationally for all-purpose yards per game (188). The Tar Heels are looking to rebound after losses to James Madison and Duke. Junior running back Omarion Hampton ranks third nationally with 658 rushing yards. Against Pittsburgh, the Tar Heels are 7-0 when playing at home.

    No. 10 Michigan at Washington

    How to watch: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC

    The picks : Six for Michigan and two for Washington (Brown and Pierre)

    This is a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff title game, which Michigan won 34-13. This is the first year the teams will play as conference opponents. The Wolverines have won 24 straight Big Ten games. Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston leads the Big Ten and is second nationally with seven touchdown receptions. Washington's offense has been great at protecting the ball; the unit only had two turnovers in five games.

    The standings

    1 - Jason Frakes (last week 4-1), 21-4

    2 (tie) - C.L. Brown (last week 3-2), 20-5

    2 (tie) - Alexis Cubit (last week 3-2), 20-5

    2 (tie) - Ryan Black (last week 4-1), 20-5

    2 (tie) - Rich Barak (last week 4-1), 20-5

    6 (tie) - Brooks Holton (last week 3-2), 19-6

    6 (tie) - Prince James Story (last week 3-2), 19-6

    8 - Natalie Pierre (last week 2-3), 16-9

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: College football Week 6 picks: Louisville-SMU, Michigan-Washington, Missouri-Texas A&M

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Louisville basketball giving out replica Pat Kelsey glasses at Louisville Live
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Louisville Live is here. Recap U of L basketball tipoff event at KFC Yum! Center
    The Courier Journal9 hours ago
    What channel is Thursday Night Football Buccaneers-Falcons game on tonight? How to stream, watch
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    New 2025 Ford Expedition Tremor SUV to be built at Kentucky Truck Plant. What we know
    The Courier Journal16 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    When is Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom? Prices, dates and things to do with the family
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Will 2024 port worker strike cause store shortages in Kentucky? What to expect
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA6 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy