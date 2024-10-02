The C.L. Brown Show: Louisville might be toughest game of year for ACC newcomer SMU

This episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Lia Assimakopoulos , the SMU beat writer for The Dallas Morning News, to help break down the Mustangs in their first time playing Louisville football as a member of the ACC .

Assimakopoulos tells how SMU's change at quarterback has helped elevate the team after a slow start. She explains how the Mustangs secondary has shown some soft spots and will be tested by U of L quarterback Tyler Shough . And she tells why they believe Louisville might be the toughest game on their schedule .

