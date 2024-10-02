Open in App
    The C.L. Brown Show: Louisville might be toughest game of year for ACC newcomer SMU

    By C.L. Brown, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aehp8_0vrHGFur00

    This episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Lia Assimakopoulos , the SMU beat writer for The Dallas Morning News, to help break down the Mustangs in their first time playing Louisville football as a member of the ACC .

    Assimakopoulos tells how SMU's change at quarterback has helped elevate the team after a slow start. She explains how the Mustangs secondary has shown some soft spots and will be tested by U of L quarterback Tyler Shough . And she tells why they believe Louisville might be the toughest game on their schedule .

    A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown , posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcast , Audible , CastBox and iHeartRadio , among others.

    More from C.L. Brown

    Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com , follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his column s.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: The C.L. Brown Show: Louisville might be toughest game of year for ACC newcomer SMU

