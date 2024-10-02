Male takes No. 1 spot in Class 6A in latest Kentucky High School Football Media Poll

Male High School is the new No. 1 team in Class 6A in this week’s Kentucky High School Football Media Poll.

The Bulldogs (4-1) took the top spot after knocking off Pleasure Ridge Park, 42-21, on Sunday.

Trinity slipped to No. 2 following a 16-10 loss at St. Xavier on Saturday . St. Xavier jumped one spot to No. 3 and is followed by Frederick Douglass and Manual.

Four teams in Class 6A received first-place votes: Male (six), Trinity (three), St. Xavier (six) and Ryle (one).

The No. 1 teams in the other five classes all kept their spots: Cooper (Class 5A), Boyle County (4A), Christian Academy (3A), Owensboro Catholic (2A) and Campbellsville (A).

The Kentucky High School Football Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists throughout the state, with one representative from each of the 16 regions (as designated by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association ) in order to provide geographical balance.

Here are the complete polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Male (6) 4-1 144 2

2. Trinity (3) 4-2 140 1

3. St. Xavier (6) 3-2 137 4

4. Frederick Douglass 3-2 103 5

5. Manual 5-1 94 3

6. Ryle (1) 4-1 93 6

7. Bryan Station 2-3 43 9

8. Madison Central 4-1 36 NR

9. Oldham County 5-1 24 10

10. (tie) Barren County 6-0 20 NR

10. (tie) Bullitt East 4-2 20 7

Others receiving votes: Great Crossing 11, North Hardin 7, Simon Kenton 3, Campbell County 2, Meade County 2, Henderson County 1.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Cooper (12) 6-0 156 1

2. Bowling Green (4) 5-1 146 2

3. South Warren 5-1 113 4

4. Highlands 4-2 112 3

5. Woodford County 5-0 107 5

6. South Oldham 5-1 57 8

7. Owensboro 3-3 53 7

8. Pulaski County 3-2 32 T9

9. Conner 5-1 29 NR

10. Atherton 4-2 24 6

Others receiving votes: Graves County 21, Madisonville-North Hopkins 12, Scott County 11, Grayson County 3, South Laurel 3, North Laurel 1.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Boyle County (15) 6-0 159 1

2. Paducah Tilghman (1) 6-0 144 2

3. Franklin County 5-0 125 3

4. Corbin 4-1 103 4

5. Covington Catholic 4-2 87 5

6. Ashland Blazer 5-1 80 6

7. Johnson Central 5-1 75 7

8. North Oldham 5-1 38 8

9. Warren East 5-1 25 10

10. Allen County-Scottsville 5-1 17 9

Others receiving votes: Henry County 9, Greenup County 6, John Hardin 4, Spencer County 2, Wayne County 2, Bardstown 1, Boyd County 1, DeSales 1, Perry County Central 1.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Christian Academy (10) 4-2 150 1

2. Hart County (5) 6-0 135 2

3. Central 3-3 115 3

4. Bell County (1) 5-1 112 4

5. Belfry 4-2 87 5

6. Rockcastle County 6-0 81 6

7. Adair County 6-0 60 7

8. Union County 4-2 40 8

9. Lloyd Memorial 5-1 39 9

10. Hancock County 6-0 26 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 14, Clay County 8, Mercer County 7, Lawrence County 3, Lexington Catholic 2, Glasgow 1.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Owensboro Catholic (14) 6-0 157 1

2. Beechwood (1) 5-1 136 2

3. Lexington Christian (1) 4-2 130 3

4. Mayfield 3-2 103 4

5. Murray 5-1 96 5

6. Prestonsburg 6-0 76 6

7. Betsy Layne 5-1 44 7

8. Somerset 3-3 38 9

9. Bracken County 4-1 35 10

10. Crittenden County 2-3 21 8

Others receiving votes: Owen County 11, Washington County 11, Breathitt County 7, Leslie County 5, Knott County Central 4, Martin County 4, Green County 2.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Campbellsville (13) 6-0 157 1

2. Sayre 5-0 132 2

3. Pikeville (3) 2-4 119 3

4. Raceland 2-3 93 4

5. Hazard 4-2 79 5

6. Kentucky Country Day 4-2 74 7

7. Paris 3-2 67 8

8. Newport Central Catholic 3-3 57 6

9. Newport 4-1 51 9

10. Bethlehem 4-2 25 10

Others receiving votes: Bishop Brossart 8, Ludlow 5, Caverna 4, Louisville Holy Cross 4, Frankfort 2, Lynn Camp 2, Williamsburg 1.

Voters: Steve Springer (Murray Ledger & Times), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Kendrick Haskins (WAVE-TV), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Brendon Miller (Bluegrass Sports Nation), Randy White (Appalachian News-Express), James Collier (WLGC-FM).

