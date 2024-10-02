Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Male takes No. 1 spot in Class 6A in latest Kentucky High School Football Media Poll

    By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Male High School is the new No. 1 team in Class 6A in this week’s Kentucky High School Football Media Poll.

    The Bulldogs (4-1) took the top spot after knocking off Pleasure Ridge Park, 42-21, on Sunday.

    Trinity slipped to No. 2 following a 16-10 loss at St. Xavier on Saturday . St. Xavier jumped one spot to No. 3 and is followed by Frederick Douglass and Manual.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPkxl_0vrHFy9z00

    Four teams in Class 6A received first-place votes: Male (six), Trinity (three), St. Xavier (six) and Ryle (one).

    The No. 1 teams in the other five classes all kept their spots: Cooper (Class 5A), Boyle County (4A), Christian Academy (3A), Owensboro Catholic (2A) and Campbellsville (A).

    Watch Male-Douglass this week on NFHS Network

    The Kentucky High School Football Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists throughout the state, with one representative from each of the 16 regions (as designated by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association ) in order to provide geographical balance.

    Here are the complete polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.

    Class 6A

    Rank-school (FPV)           Record  Pts    LW

    1. Male (6)                           4-1     144      2

    2. Trinity (3)                          4-2     140      1

    3. St. Xavier (6)                     3-2     137      4

    4. Frederick Douglass          3-2      103     5

    5. Manual                            5-1       94       3

    6. Ryle (1)                            4-1       93       6

    7. Bryan Station                   2-3       43       9

    8. Madison Central              4-1       36      NR

    9. Oldham County               5-1       24      10

    10. (tie) Barren County         6-0      20       NR

    10. (tie) Bullitt East               4-2      20        7

    Others receiving votes: Great Crossing 11, North Hardin 7, Simon Kenton 3, Campbell County 2, Meade County 2, Henderson County 1.

    Class 5A

    Rank-school (FPV)            Record  Pts    LW

    1. Cooper (12)                      6-0     156     1

    2. Bowling Green (4)            5-1     146     2

    3. South Warren                   5-1     113      4

    4. Highlands                         4-2     112      3

    5. Woodford County            5-0     107      5

    6. South Oldham                  5-1      57       8

    7. Owensboro                      3-3      53        7

    8. Pulaski County                 3-2      32      T9

    9. Conner                             5-1      29      NR

    10. Atherton                         4-2      24       6

    Others receiving votes: Graves County 21, Madisonville-North Hopkins 12, Scott County 11, Grayson County 3, South Laurel 3, North Laurel 1.

    Class 4A

    Rank-school (FPV)           Record  Pts    LW

    1. Boyle County (15)            6-0     159     1

    2. Paducah Tilghman (1)      6-0     144     2

    3. Franklin County               5-0      125     3

    4. Corbin                              4-1     103     4

    5. Covington Catholic          4-2       87      5

    6. Ashland Blazer                 5-1       80       6

    7. Johnson Central               5-1      75        7

    8. North Oldham                  5-1      38       8

    9. Warren East                      5-1       25      10

    10. Allen County-Scottsville 5-1       17       9

    Others receiving votes: Henry County 9, Greenup County 6, John Hardin 4, Spencer County 2, Wayne County 2, Bardstown 1, Boyd County 1, DeSales 1, Perry County Central 1.

    Class 3A

    Rank-school (FPV)              Record  Pts    LW

    1. Christian Academy (10)       4-2    150      1

    2. Hart County (5)                   6-0    135      2

    3. Central                                3-3     115      3

    4. Bell County (1)                    5-1     112      4

    5. Belfry                                   4-2     87       5

    6. Rockcastle County               6-0     81       6

    7. Adair County                       6-0     60       7

    8. Union County                      4-2     40       8

    9. Lloyd Memorial                   5-1     39      9

    10. Hancock County                6-0      26     10

    Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 14, Clay County 8, Mercer County 7, Lawrence County 3, Lexington Catholic 2, Glasgow 1.

    Class 2A

    Rank-school (FPV)                  Record  Pts    LW

    1. Owensboro Catholic (14)      6-0      157     1

    2. Beechwood (1)                     5-1       136     2

    3. Lexington Christian (1)         4-2       130     3

    4. Mayfield                               3-2       103      4

    5. Murray                                  5-1        96       5

    6. Prestonsburg                        6-0        76       6

    7. Betsy Layne                          5-1        44       7

    8. Somerset                              3-3         38       9

    9. Bracken County                    4-1         35      10

    10. Crittenden County              2-3         21       8

    Others receiving votes: Owen County 11, Washington County 11, Breathitt County 7, Leslie County 5, Knott County Central 4, Martin County 4, Green County 2.

    Class A

    Rank-school (FPV)              Record  Pts    LW

    1. Campbellsville (13)            6-0      157     1

    2. Sayre                                 5-0       132     2

    3. Pikeville (3)                       2-4        119     3

    4. Raceland                           2-3        93       4

    5. Hazard                               4-2       79       5

    6. Kentucky Country Day      4-2        74       7

    7. Paris                                  3-2        67       8

    8. Newport Central Catholic 3-3        57       6

    9. Newport                           4-1        51       9

    10. Bethlehem                      4-2        25       10

    Others receiving votes: Bishop Brossart 8, Ludlow 5, Caverna 4, Louisville Holy Cross 4, Frankfort 2, Lynn Camp 2, Williamsburg 1.

    Voters: Steve Springer (Murray Ledger & Times), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Kendrick Haskins (WAVE-TV), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Brendon Miller (Bluegrass Sports Nation), Randy White (Appalachian News-Express), James Collier (WLGC-FM).

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn't influence our coverage .

    More high school sports: New Louisville-area high school flag football league draws interest from hundreds of girls

    Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Follow on X @kyhighs.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Male takes No. 1 spot in Class 6A in latest Kentucky High School Football Media Poll

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky Sheriff Is Accused of Killing Judge After Calling Daughter on Victim's Phone, Which Had Number Stored: Police
    People2 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Louisville basketball giving out replica Pat Kelsey glasses at Louisville Live
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    New 2025 Ford Expedition Tremor SUV to be built at Kentucky Truck Plant. What we know
    The Courier Journal16 hours ago
    Kentucky activist Hadley Duvall is a 'Woman of the Year' in Glamour Magazine. What's her story?
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Will 2024 port worker strike cause store shortages in Kentucky? What to expect
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    GA Supreme Court skeptical in appeal by man convicted of killing 3 in Savannah car chase
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Louisville Live is here. Recap U of L basketball tipoff event at KFC Yum! Center
    The Courier Journal9 hours ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama16 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA10 days ago
    'Like Secretariat in the Belmont Stakes.' Here's what Kentucky leaders said about VP debate
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    PSP: No foul play observed in South Bower death investigation
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Opinion | Gerth: Pete Rose's death stirs heartache for writer who idolized him as a kid
    The Courier Journal2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy