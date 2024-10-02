Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Who is Pat Kelsey hosting for Louisville Live? Tyran Stokes headlines list

    By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPAjy_0vrHFb6W00

    Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey has not yet secured a commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but the marquee prospect attending the Cardinals' season tipoff event is a member of the Class of 2026.

    We're talking, of course, about Tyran Stokes . The top junior on the 247Sports Composite in August announced via On3's Joe Tipton that he would return to his hometown for an official visit overlapping with Louisville Live , which is set to begin at 8 p.m. Friday inside the KFC Yum! Center .

    Stokes, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound forward, is no stranger to the event despite moving away from Louisville at age 9. Two years ago, he was in the crowd at Slugger Field for the start of the Kenny Payne era. That Kelsey and his staff have convinced him to come back after the Cards went 12-52 across Payne's two seasons at the helm is a good sign, but the competition to land his commitment will be stiff — hence, the importance of making a good impression Friday.

    Four 247Sports Composite top-100 recruits in the 2025 cycle took official visits to U of L between August and September; although one of them, London Jemison , has pledged to Alabama. The others included Shelton Henderson , JJ Mandaquit and Tre Singleton . Five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. also made an unofficial visit.

    As Kelsey & Co. continue to work the recruiting trail, here's a running list of prospects who are planning to stop by Louisville Live. Check back later in the week to see if more players have been added:

    Tyran Stokes

    Position: Forward

    High school: Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, California)

    Class: 2026

    247Sports Composite rating: Five stars (No. 1 position, No. 1 overall)

    What to know: 247Sports had Stokes second on its list of the country's top high school talent , regardless of class, back in July. ESPN published a similar list in September, and he came in at No. 4. The forward has spent the past two summers punching above his age group on the Nike EYBL circuit — averaging 20 points on 50.6% shooting (39.6% from 3-point range) with 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists against 3.3 turnovers per game this go-around — and representing the United States in international competitions. With a 247Sports Composite score of 0.9998, Stokes would be Louisville's highest-ranked commit since the the rankings began in 2003. In addition to the Cards, his suitors include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, UCLA and USC. Stokes told ESPN's Jeff Borzello in July he's had "a couple conversations" about reclassifying to the 2025 cycle and starting college a year ahead of schedule but noted "that's not really the option I've been thinking about."

    Jayden Johnson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39w4Td_0vrHFb6W00

    Position: Guard

    High school: Trinity (Louisville)

    Class: 2026

    247Sports Composite rating: Four stars (No. 17 position, No. 98 overall)

    What to know: Jayden Johnson , a key cog in Trinity's run to the Sweet 16 this past March, told The Courier Journal on Thursday that he will take an unofficial visit to Louisville Live. The 6-6 guard finished second on the Shamrocks in scoring (11.5 points per game on 44% shooting — 39.5% from 3) and in rebounding (4.9) as a sophomore. One of his best performances of the season was a 21-point outing against Ballard in the Seventh Region quarterfinals; after which his coach, Bret Saxton, said: "We really feel like his ceiling is as high as anybody we've had here." Like Stokes, Johnson has played on the EYBL circuit the past two summers. This year, in the E16 division with Mokan Elite, he averaged 6.5 points per game on 33.7% shooting (33.3% from 3) with 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists against 1.4 turnovers. The Cards have not offered Johnson a scholarship, but he has reported offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Missouri, Texas A&M, USC and Xavier.

    Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Who is Pat Kelsey hosting for Louisville Live? Tyran Stokes headlines list

