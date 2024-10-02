Opinion | Gerth: Pete Rose's death stirs heartache for writer who idolized him as a kid

I don’t know who it was — the internet claims it was French novelist Marcel Proust — who said, you should never meet your heroes.

The idea was heroes would invariably disappoint you.

It’s as if he had 9-year-old me and Pete Rose in mind.

Growing up, I had two heroes.

Muhammad Ali was one. Pete Rose was the other.

Ali never let me down. He may have been the exception that proved Proust’s rule.

Rose was another story.

I grew up in Louisville at a time when most baseball fans here were Reds fans.

And why not?

The “Big Red Machine.” Are you kidding me?

The most devastating lineup since the New York Yankees “Murderer’s Row.”

Letters to the editor of The Courier Journal sometimes referred to the Cincinnati team as “’our Reds.”

When we played Whiffle Ball, we’d squat like Rose at the plate, flap our arm like 2 nd Baseman Joe Morgan and cross ourselves like shortstop Dave Concepcion before stepping to the plate.

If you are anywhere near my age and grew up in Louisville, you likely did the same thing.

When we played baseball and softball, we slid head-first into bases, we sprinted to first base on walks and on base hits, and we rounded first hard to force the outfielder to get the ball into the infield quickly — because that’s what Pete did.

He played the game like it was meant to be played.

We’d sit on the porch and listen to Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall call Reds’ games on the radio on summer nights — when the skies got too dark to play basketball, baseball or football in the streets — right up until they signed off with Nuxhall intoning that the “Ol’ lefthander” was “rounding third and heading for home.”

Rose was THE star of a long list of stars on that team — along with Morgan and Concepcion, there was Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, George Foster, Cesar Geronimo and Ken Griffey.

He captured the attention of the media, and he captured the hearts of the fans — largely because of the way he played.

There was joy. There was exuberance. There was hustle.

He was somehow more relatable than some of the other stars who were maybe more skilled.

Pete Rose was undoubtedly talented, but you never thought of him in the same way you thought about Bench, who was arguably the best catcher to ever play the game, or Morgan or Concepcion, who were so smooth in the middle infield.

Rose got by with grit and effort and, in the process, became the sport’s all-time career hit leader.

He was one of the best hitters ever — perhaps the best until the steroid-infused Barry Bonds came along.

My God, he was fun to watch play the game.

It wasn’t until years later that we learned how self-destructive Rose was with the gambling that ultimately ended his career and his association with Major League Baseball and his other failings.

Gambling was the cardinal sin in a sport that still beats itself up over the 1919 Chicago Black Sox scandal — that was until in recent years MLB figured out it could make a buck or two off gambling, too.

Rose accepted a lifetime ban from baseball for his sins but for years denied he had bet on baseball — all the while asking for reinstatement by baseball commissioners.

None of them have ever reinstated him.

In later years, Rose would acknowledge that he bet on baseball only because he was trying to sell a book, and admitted he had lied about it for nearly two decades. We’d also learn over the years about his misogyny and the claims that he had had sex with underaged girls when he was playing.

For one of the girls, his defense was that they didn’t have sex until 1975 when she was 16 and he was a 30-something third-baseman for the Reds.

The age of consent in Ohio was 16 at the time, meaning that if Rose was telling the truth, the affair wasn’t illegal. It was just gross.

As you’ve undoubtedly heard, Rose died Monday at his home in Las Vegas — fitting for a guy who threw away his career and much of his legacy on a bunch of betting slips.

I long ago tired of his antics and his lies, but that 9-year-old in me still loves the guy.

Maybe it’s more accurate to say that 9-year-old still loves what Rose meant to him as a kid.

Rose’s lifetime ban expired on Monday when he expired.

Maybe he can now be recognized at the Baseball Hall of Fame for what he did on the field all those years ago and what he meant to kids who once adored him. A lot of baseball fans would love to see it happen.

In some ways, it might make his sad story even more tragic.

I never met Rose, but I didn’t have to meet him to understand the disappointment and heartbreak Proust warned about.

Joseph Gerth can be reached at 502-582-4702 or by email at jgerth@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion | Gerth: Pete Rose's death stirs heartache for writer who idolized him as a kid