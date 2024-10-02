Daily Briefing: Hudson Middle has outgrown its second location. What's JCPS' plan?

Good morning, Louisville! Happy Wednesday! (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

Last month, Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed it is turning new students away from the school as it struggles to maintain staff needed to keep up with its rapidly growing population. However, Hudson is still scheduled to add another grade of students next year, and district officials say they do not yet know how they will deal with its capacity issues long term. What's the plan from here? Read more from The Courier Journal's Krista Johnson.

Buddy Stevens' jail death: Documents obtained by The Courier Journal show one Louisville corrections officer was criminally charged in connection to Buddy Stevens' 2022 death. Read more here.

Documents obtained by The Courier Journal show one Louisville corrections officer was criminally charged in connection to Buddy Stevens' 2022 death. Read more here. Masks: Louisville Metro Police will begin enforcing an ordinance from 1983 that makes wearing face coverings in public illegal. Here's what we know.

Louisville Metro Police will begin enforcing an ordinance from 1983 that makes wearing face coverings in public illegal. Here's what we know. Business: From a growing coffee chain to a new Korean barbecue spot, here are a few new restaurants opening in Louisville in October.

From a growing coffee chain to a new Korean barbecue spot, here are a few new restaurants opening in Louisville in October. Entertainment: Kentucky After Dark includes 42 haunted locations spread over 21 destinations across the state. Here's how to plan your visit.

U of L basketball: The return of U of L basketball's season tipoff event, Louisville Live, marks an important recruiting weekend for Pat Kelsey. Here's what to know.

The return of U of L basketball's season tipoff event, Louisville Live, marks an important recruiting weekend for Pat Kelsey. Here's what to know. C.L. Brown: Louisville vs SMU has the makings of a shootout. Louisville football must stay aggressive to win games like this and remain in ACC championship hunt. Read C.L. Brown's column here.

The AHOY Children's Museum is nautical themed and the first children's museum in Louisville. What's unique about this museum is it will be anchored by a shrimp boat. See the gallery of its delivery.

