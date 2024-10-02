Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: Hudson Middle has outgrown its second location. What's JCPS' plan?

    By Ray Padilla, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK0eq_0vrGnLJt00

    Good morning, Louisville! Happy Wednesday! (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

    Today we can expect a sunny day with a high 72.

    Here are the top headlines:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZiYD_0vrGnLJt00

    Last month, Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed it is turning new students away from the school as it struggles to maintain staff needed to keep up with its rapidly growing population. However, Hudson is still scheduled to add another grade of students next year, and district officials say they do not yet know how they will deal with its capacity issues long term. What's the plan from here? Read more from The Courier Journal's Krista Johnson.

    In other news:

    From the Sports Desk

    • U of L basketball: The return of U of L basketball's season tipoff event, Louisville Live, marks an important recruiting weekend for Pat Kelsey. Here's what to know.
    • C.L. Brown: Louisville vs SMU has the makings of a shootout. Louisville football must stay aggressive to win games like this and remain in ACC championship hunt. Read C.L. Brown's column here.

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjb5b_0vrGnLJt00

    The AHOY Children's Museum is nautical themed and the first children's museum in Louisville. What's unique about this museum is it will be anchored by a shrimp boat. See the gallery of its delivery.

    We'll be back tomorrow with more.

    Until then,

    Ray

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: Hudson Middle has outgrown its second location. What's JCPS' plan?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Louisville basketball giving out replica Pat Kelsey glasses at Louisville Live
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    McDonald's is launching a new Big Mac. See what's on the sandwich and when it hits stores
    The Courier Journal16 hours ago
    Opinion: Drugs became my sole focus in life, not my daughter
    The Courier Journal22 hours ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New 2025 Ford Expedition Tremor SUV to be built at Kentucky Truck Plant. What we know
    The Courier Journal16 hours ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Will 2024 port worker strike cause store shortages in Kentucky? What to expect
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy