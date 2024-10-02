Open in App
    Louisville's East Jefferson Street to open to two-way traffic between Brook Street, Baxter Avenue

    By Leo Bertucci, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    After a lengthy construction period, Louisville's East Jefferson Street will open to two-way vehicle traffic Sunday, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Tuesday .

    The conversion of the mile-long stretch between Baxter Avenue and Brook Street was completed after seven months of construction work. The street, which previously only allowed vehicles to travel westbound, now allows drivers to head to the Highlands from downtown and aims to make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

    The finished conversion comes as a number of similar projects are in progress, including two-way redesigns of Main, Second, Third, Logan and Shelby streets. Two-way streets are considered by some experts to be safer than one-ways, as they are known to encourage drivers to slow down and pay more attention to their surroundings. A 2015 study conducted in Louisville found the rate of vehicle collisions decreased in the years following a two-way conversion.

    As part of its goal to achieve zero traffic deaths by 2050, Metro Government and city-funded initiative Vision Zero Louisville think two-way streets support the effort.

    "Vehicle speed and weight greatly determine injury severity in a crash, and two-way conversions discourage speeding by reducing the number of directional travel lanes," Vision Zero director Claire Yates said in an email.

    When Louisville's growth branched out to suburban areas in the mid-20th century, one-way streets were embraced for their efficiency, helping motorists get to their destination faster ,according to a study from 2009.

    Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville's East Jefferson Street to open to two-way traffic between Brook Street, Baxter Avenue

    Tina Whitaker Timberlake
    2d ago
    Like there’s not enough crazy drivers in Louisville and now you’re going to do this that’s so awesome now we’re just gonna have more accidents
