Back Deck BBQ opens second location at new spot in Butchertown. Here's what's on the menu

Chan Nelson has taken his passion for barbecue from the back deck of his house, where he was the pitmaster for his neighborhood, to opening the Back Deck BBQ restaurant in Louisville's South End — and now he's expanding again, bringing his business to Butchertown.

Nelson's second location, Back Deck Bar and Lounge , is expected to open no later than the first week of November at 1601 Story Ave.

"Long story short, we went from selling food on our block ... to a food truck ... and then to a building that we've now occupied for three and a half years at 801 W. Kenwood Drive," Nelson told the Courier Journal. "Now, we're trying to expand and venture out a little bit to open up a second location."

For Nelson, opening multiple locations of his barbecue joint is a dream. He originally thought his second location would be in Shelbyville on Main Street, and while he still anticipates opening a restaurant there, he said the Butchertown location just came together quickly.

Kristin and Brian Grubb — who previously started a project at 1601 Story Ave. that was first expected to be called The Sphinx then morphed into a concept called Heard — convinced him of the potential at the location, sharing the building was already outfitted with "everything from refrigerators to fires to a patio and bar."

" For so long, a lot of people have thought barbecue is supposed to be cheap and simple," Nelson told the Courier Journal. "But I want everybody to know, just like the original (location), that everything is made with love, everything is made with time. We literally prep everything the day of. It stays fresh, it's never resold, and so just come out and give us a try."

Here's what to know about Back Deck Bar and Lounge, a spinoff of Back Deck BBQ, coming to Butchertown this fall:

What can you expect from the new Back Deck Bar and Lounge?

The new location will lean into a "classy and casual" vibe for its bar and lounge concept.

Nelson said his goal is for the flagship location to stay "original barbecue" while the soon-to-open Butchertown spot will "merge the bar and lounge idea with the barbecue idea."

The bar and lounge venue will lean more heavily into a culinary and cocktail experience, featuring handheld bites such as a Texas Twinkie — a jalapeno stuffed with sour cream and brisket, then wrapped in bacon, seasoned, and smoked.

Nelson said popular side items from his original restaurant such as the smoked mac and cheese, yams, and greens will be brought over to the Butchertown location, but he looks forward to being able to "do a little more."

Nelson, who said he has never run a bar before, is looking forward to stretching himself a bit more and learning to elevate the experience with the bar. He shared that the bar will also feature some signature "Back Deck drinks."

"It'll bring a classy but still a laid-back casual vibe," Nelson said of the new Butchertown location. "You can come and drink, you can have a good time, you can have your beer, you can watch some games, but you can also sit back on the patio, enjoy some music, enjoy some comforting food, some laughs, and some vibes."

What should you order at Back Deck BBQ?

Nelson said the most popular dishes are the wings, burnt ends, and the ribs, but insists "anything you get will be ... top shelf."

As for the most underrated dish, Nelson said the smoked turkey is one of his favorites, noting its moistness and sweet smokey flavor profile. Nelson said guests can also order a smoked turkey from the restaurant for holidays such as Thanksgiving.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @oliviamevans_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Back Deck BBQ opens second location at new spot in Butchertown. Here's what's on the menu