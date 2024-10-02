Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Back Deck BBQ opens second location at new spot in Butchertown. Here's what's on the menu

    By Olivia Evans, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Chan Nelson has taken his passion for barbecue from the back deck of his house, where he was the pitmaster for his neighborhood, to opening the Back Deck BBQ restaurant in Louisville's South End — and now he's expanding again, bringing his business to Butchertown.

    Nelson's second location, Back Deck Bar and Lounge , is expected to open no later than the first week of November at 1601 Story Ave.

    "Long story short, we went from selling food on our block ... to a food truck ... and then to a building that we've now occupied for three and a half years at 801 W. Kenwood Drive," Nelson told the Courier Journal. "Now, we're trying to expand and venture out a little bit to open up a second location."

    For Nelson, opening multiple locations of his barbecue joint is a dream. He originally thought his second location would be in Shelbyville on Main Street, and while he still anticipates opening a restaurant there, he said the Butchertown location just came together quickly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eEpM_0vrGDk7O00

    Kristin and Brian Grubb — who previously started a project at 1601 Story Ave. that was first expected to be called The Sphinx then morphed into a concept called Heard — convinced him of the potential at the location, sharing the building was already outfitted with "everything from refrigerators to fires to a patio and bar."

    " For so long, a lot of people have thought barbecue is supposed to be cheap and simple," Nelson told the Courier Journal. "But I want everybody to know, just like the original (location), that everything is made with love, everything is made with time. We literally prep everything the day of. It stays fresh, it's never resold, and so just come out and give us a try."

    Here's what to know about Back Deck Bar and Lounge, a spinoff of Back Deck BBQ, coming to Butchertown this fall:

    What can you expect from the new Back Deck Bar and Lounge?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcSTJ_0vrGDk7O00

    The new location will lean into a "classy and casual" vibe for its bar and lounge concept.

    Nelson said his goal is for the flagship location to stay "original barbecue" while the soon-to-open Butchertown spot will "merge the bar and lounge idea with the barbecue idea."

    The bar and lounge venue will lean more heavily into a culinary and cocktail experience, featuring handheld bites such as a Texas Twinkie — a jalapeno stuffed with sour cream and brisket, then wrapped in bacon, seasoned, and smoked.

    Nelson said popular side items from his original restaurant such as the smoked mac and cheese, yams, and greens will be brought over to the Butchertown location, but he looks forward to being able to "do a little more."

    Nelson, who said he has never run a bar before, is looking forward to stretching himself a bit more and learning to elevate the experience with the bar. He shared that the bar will also feature some signature "Back Deck drinks."

    "It'll bring a classy but still a laid-back casual vibe," Nelson said of the new Butchertown location. "You can come and drink, you can have a good time, you can have your beer, you can watch some games, but you can also sit back on the patio, enjoy some music, enjoy some comforting food, some laughs, and some vibes."

    What should you order at Back Deck BBQ?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EedrY_0vrGDk7O00

    Nelson said the most popular dishes are the wings, burnt ends, and the ribs, but insists "anything you get will be ... top shelf."

    As for the most underrated dish, Nelson said the smoked turkey is one of his favorites, noting its moistness and sweet smokey flavor profile. Nelson said guests can also order a smoked turkey from the restaurant for holidays such as Thanksgiving.

    Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @oliviamevans_.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Back Deck BBQ opens second location at new spot in Butchertown. Here's what's on the menu

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Louisville basketball giving out replica Pat Kelsey glasses at Louisville Live
    The Courier Journal2 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    McDonald's is launching a new Big Mac. See what's on the sandwich and when it hits stores
    The Courier Journal17 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    New 2025 Ford Expedition Tremor SUV to be built at Kentucky Truck Plant. What we know
    The Courier Journal16 hours ago
    Kentucky activist Hadley Duvall is a 'Woman of the Year' in Glamour Magazine. What's her story?
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    When is Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom? Prices, dates and things to do with the family
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    Pastor receives St. Augustine’s highest honor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Louisville Live is here. Recap U of L basketball tipoff event at KFC Yum! Center
    The Courier Journal9 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile13 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Here are 3 flowers you should plant that bloom in the fall
    The Courier Journal22 hours ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post18 hours ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz9 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz11 hours ago
    Keep The Kitchen Sink Area Decluttered & Organized
    Declutterbuzz29 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy