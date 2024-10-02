New renderings: See lush, landscape-inspired design of UofL campus planned for downtown

New renderings are offering an updated look at a major investment in downtown Louisville.

The University of Louisville Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute ’s New Vision of Health Campus is getting closer to major work at the corner of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Fifth Street.

The 138,000 square-foot expansion of the existing UofL Envirome Institute is intended to be “a beacon of University of Louisville’s presence in the city and Downtown District,” wrote Doug Schultz of multi-disciplinary design firm Sabak, Wilson & Lingo , in a September filing with the city’s Office of Planning.

The project is reimagining and adding to the existing landscape, including the Republic Building at 427 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., the Harmony Building at 425 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd, and the George Garvin Brown Garden.

Much of the project’s work is focused on the Harmony Building, which is set to receive a 5-story addition totaling some 13,000 square feet on the building’s eastern side.

Inspired by the Kentucky River Palisades — home to steep and dramatic cliffs, gorges, and outcroppings — the east façade is designed to resemble a “lush cliffside retreat clad in a concrete panel system,” Schultz wrote.

Renderings show a tiered, terraced building façade that mimics a cliffside covered in greenery.

This design should allow for the capture of nearly all stormwater, which will be stored, treated, and used as the main irrigation source for the site’s green spaces.

The project is also expanding existing green space to the building’s east from about 8,000 square feet to nearly 30,000 square feet. This green space will include terraces, on-structure façade planters, and green roofs.

The campus is intended to support the Envirome’s science research and work around creatively and sustainably re-developing urban centers, both through a lens of health, according to the project filing with Louisville Metro Government.

The University of Louisville first announced plans to create the New Vision of Health Campus in May 2022. It shared at the time that the campus was made possible by Brown’s gift of $30 million over 20 years to support the Envirome Institute and the rent-free use of the buildings, which are owned by Brown (a $17-million in-kind donation).

Other aspects of the project include vegetated curb extensions on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard that will allow for dedicated drop-off space for visitors.

Design work on the Fifth Street side of the project is intended to improve the pedestrian experience and connect with the ongoing work to transform Founders Square as part of the Trager Microforest project.

That effort is reimagining the public square into a lush, forested space with seating and pedestrian pathways. While beautifying the area, the project also aims to provide insights into the impact of urban green space on human health and the environment. Construction work began earlier this year and is continuing in the fall .

Building plans for the site are still undergoing review by the city, and the project will also need to secure the approval of the Downtown Development Review Overlay District Committee, which ensures compliance with development downtown.

