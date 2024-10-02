Open in App
    Hudson Middle has outgrown its second location. What's the plan from here?

    By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    The future of Hudson Middle is riddled with uncertainty as the school's enrollment pushes up against the capacity of its temporary location — while construction of a new permanent home is still years from being finished.

    Last month, Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed it is turning new students away from the school as it struggles to maintain staff needed to keep up with its rapidly growing population. However, Hudson is still scheduled to add another grade of students next year, and district officials say they do not yet know how they will deal with its capacity issues long term.

    Hudson first opened in the former Wheatley Elementary on 17th Street in 2023 as part of JCPS' new student assignment plan. This year, it moved into the former Young Elementary on Muhammad Ali Boulevard to accommodate its higher-than-expected enrollment.

    That building, though, is designed to serve about 700 elementary-sized students. At the end of August, 651 middle school students were already enrolled in the school.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZiYD_0vrG9tqm00

    Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district is currently working on a plan for the next school year, which he said he hopes to bring to the community well before it begins. It is possible the district could use portable classrooms on the Hudson campus, but Pollio said the whole school will not move to another temporary location again.

    Construction on Hudson's permanent building at 18th Street and Broadway is expected to be completed by the start of the 2026 school year. It will be the first new middle school building constructed in west Louisville in nearly 90 years.

    Pollio said the school's lack of a permanent space is one reason it has struggled this year, both in terms of staffing and student behavior. Hudson has the highest rate of vacancies in the district, with 12 open teaching positions as of early September.

    "It doesn't fix staffing ... but a permanent home is very important in this process," Pollio said of establishing a successful school.

    Being a new school, adding a new grade level each year — which requires significantly growing its staff size, and being in a building designed for elementary students have also created a more challenging situation for Hudson, he said.

    To assist with the shortage of adults in the building, the district first assigned six resource teachers who normally work at the central office level to classrooms at Hudson for the first nine weeks of school, in addition to sending the school an extra counselor and extra security guards, Pollio said.

    With vacancies persisting, Pollio said Hudson was sent another seven teachers in September.

    Contact Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Hudson Middle has outgrown its second location. What's the plan from here?

