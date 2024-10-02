Open in App
    From the paranormal to a witches tree, 42 spooky 'Kentucky After Dark' places you can visit

    By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    For those who dare, it's time to check out some of Kentucky's creepiest locations.

    From a haunted opera house to the location where a young bride was murdered with an axe by her new husband, the Kentucky After Dark tourism campaign has announced additional attractions to its already spooky lineup.

    Kentucky After Dark kicked off in the fall of 2023, and is believed to be the first state tourism promotion encouraging tourists to visit “after dark.” The campaign showcases popular Kentucky destinations but at night.

    “When we launched this campaign last fall, we received an outpouring of enthusiasm from Kentucky residents, travelers, the participating cities, and the local businesses that saw increased foot traffic,” said Robbie Morgan, director of the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission. “Other Kentucky counties saw this excitement and wanted to come on board too, so we’re so happy to be able to offer nine new attractions for visitors to experience in Kentucky, maybe for the first time, or for those who came to see us last year and want to return.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVUKX_0vrG95F300

    The chilling campaign now includes 42 haunted locations spread over 21 destinations across the state. Visitors can use a passport, which serves as an online guide, to direct them to places such as the International Paranormal Museum in Pulaski County, The Old Chesnut House in Clay County, which was once a funeral home, The Witch Tree in Wynn Cemetery where witches were hanged, Sleepy Hallow Road in Oldham Country, Louisville's Waverly Hills Sanitorium and dozens of other paranormal locations.

    The Kentucky After Dark website also includes a calendar of events that lists hair-raising festivals, events and ghost tours across the state, plus information on participating destination tourism offices where you can pick up a passport/booklet to keep you informed when it comes to the Commonwealth’s spookiest sights. Each section has all the info you need to make an informed trip, and stamps to show your friends you faced the fear head-on with fun.

    Other locations on the Kentucky After Dark trail can be found in include Beattyville, Cynthiana, Frankfort, Hopkinsville, Lexington, Mayfield–Graves, Oldham County, Richmond, and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXRvD_0vrG95F300

    Kentucky After Dark runs through the end of 2024. For details on the 42 locations that make up Kentucky After Dark, and where to pick up an official passport, visit kentuckyafterdark.com .

    Reach features reporter Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: From the paranormal to a witches tree, 42 spooky 'Kentucky After Dark' places you can visit

