    • The Courier Journal

    Attention, Louisville drivers: Lane, ramp closures expected on East End highways this week

    By Leo Bertucci, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Several lane and ramp closures on major highways in Louisville's East End are set to begin Monday night as crews perform maintenance work in the area, which could cause delays for some late-night travelers.

    The projects, part of the I-Move Kentucky project led by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet , seek to ease traffic congestion in east Louisville by adding new lanes and rebuilding busy interchanges. The project spans from Interstate 265 at Taylorsville Road to Interstate 71 in Crestwood.

    Here's what you need to know about the upcoming construction.

    Upcoming road construction in Louisville

    Monday

    • Northbound I-265 will be down to one lane at I-71 for bridge maintenance work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
    • Southbound I-265 from Brownsboro Road to Interstate 64 will be reduced to one lane for roadside maintenance work from Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

    Tuesday

    • Northbound I-265 from I-64 to Brownsboro Road will go down to one lane for maintenance work from Tuesday at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 a.m., and again from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m.

    Wednesday

    • The northbound I-265 to southbound I-71 ramp (Exit 35B) will be closed for bridge maintenance work from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, and again from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday.
    • The ramps from eastbound I-64 to both northbound and southbound I-265 will be reduced to one lane while crews install road signs from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m.

    Friday

    • From just south of I-64 to Shelbyville Road, northbound I-265 will be reduced to one lane for the installation of a permanent barrier wall from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

    Weather or "other unforeseen events" may cause crews to change their work schedules, I-Move Kentucky officials said in a statement.

    Restaurant closing: What happened to LaRosa's Pizzeria in Louisville? Here's what we know

    Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Attention, Louisville drivers: Lane, ramp closures expected on East End highways this week

