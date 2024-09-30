Open in App
    Kentucky residents still have one week to register to vote in the next election. Here's how

    By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5MIW_0vokGOqW00

    Even if you haven't made your decision on who to vote for ( which these celebs endorsements can help you with ) you only have one week left to register if you live in Kentucky.

    In November, people will get to vote for the next president of the United States — between former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate , and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate — along with other local races, including Kentucky State House and Louisville Metro Council .

    The Courier Journal has a guide with all the Louisville and statewide races that will be on the ballot in November.

    When is the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky?

    The deadline to register for the November 2024 election is Oct. 7.

    When is the 2024 general election?

    The 2024 presidential election is on Nov. 5.

    How to register to vote in Kentucky

    There are several requirements people must meet to register to vote in Kentucky elections, here are the qualifications listed by the State Board of Elections :

    • Be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for a minimum of 28 days before Election Day.
    • Be 18 years old by Election Day. 17-year-olds can register if they will be of legal voting age by Election Day.
    • To not be a convicted felon, although their right to vote can be rectified with an expungement, executive pardon or executive order.
    • "Not have been judged mentally incompetent in a court of law and have voting rights removed."
    • The person cannot claim the right to vote outside of the state.

    People can register to vote through govote.ky.gov , by completing and mailing a Voter Registration Application to the County Clerk's Office or by going in person to a County Clerk's Office to submit an application.

    How to vote in Kentucky

    Kentucky offers various ways for voters to cast their ballots. Here's a general breakdown:

    Vote early in-person

    "Vote in-person, usually during a two to three week period before Election Day," according to Rock the Vote .

    There are several ways to qualify for excused early in-person voting, including:

    • Being a Kentucky resident who will not be home
    • Being on military duty
    • If the person or their partner will have surgery on Election Day

    Early voting registration cannot be done on the same day the person is voting. Any voter who wishes to participate must register before the general registration deadline.

    Request a mail-in/absentee ballot

    People can request a mail-in or absentee ballot through the State Board of Elections . The portal opened on Sept. 21 and will be available for people to request an absentee ballot until Oct. 22.

    Return your completed ballot

    Ballots can be returned in person or at a drop box at your designated polling location. For people mailing the absentee ballot or dropping off ballots, they must be received by 6 p.m. on Election Day.

    Voting in-person on Election Day

    People can look up their polling location through the State Board of Elections website . Kentucky does not participate in same-day registering, so be sure to do so before the deadline to ensure you can cast a ballot.

    Who is running in the November election?

    Along with the presidential race, there are several state-focused races on the ballot. The Courier Journal has a breakdown of those in their latest election guide .

    Breaking News reporter Leo Bertucci contributed to this article.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky residents still have one week to register to vote in the next election. Here's how

