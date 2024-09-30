Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: Here's what you missed at Louder Than Life 2024

    By Ray Padilla, Louisville Courier Journal,

    3 days ago

    Good morning, Louisville! Happy Monday!

    Today we can expect partly sunny day with a possible chance of showers and a high of 76.

    Here are the top headlines:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WJnf_0voYtaa500

    That's a wrap! The 10th annual Louder Than Life festival took place Thursday through Sunday. With over 140 acts spread across five stages at Louder Than Life, you probably missed a thing or two.

    Here's a full recap and our favorite moments.

    In other news:

    • Education: JCPS and the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights have reached an agreement following a compliance review that found "persistent race disparities" in the district's discipline of children. Here's what we know.
    • Lawsuit: A jury will hear a former University of Louisville professor's lawsuit alleging he was retaliated against for his comments about gender dysphoria. Learn more about the trial.
    • Museum: AHOY, a nautical-themed children's museum coming to Louisville's Portland neighborhood, will break ground Oct. 5. Here's what you should know about it.
    • Gerth: Allocating public funds to struggling students might work, but it probably wouldn't get the support of private schools that want your tax dollars, our Joe Gerth explains in his latest column.

    From the Sports Desk

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvV2Z_0voYtaa500

    Louder Than Life is over, but some memories were captured by our award-winning photojournalist. From crowd surfing to playing in the mud while enjoying the heavy metal music, see all the best moments from the music festival by viewing our gallery.

    We'll be back tomorrow with more.

    Until next time,

    Ray

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: Here's what you missed at Louder Than Life 2024

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy