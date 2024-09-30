Daily Briefing: Here's what you missed at Louder Than Life 2024

Good morning, Louisville! Happy Monday!

Today we can expect partly sunny day with a possible chance of showers and a high of 76.

Here are the top headlines:

That's a wrap! The 10th annual Louder Than Life festival took place Thursday through Sunday. With over 140 acts spread across five stages at Louder Than Life, you probably missed a thing or two.

Here's a full recap and our favorite moments.

In other news:

Education: JCPS and the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights have reached an agreement following a compliance review that found "persistent race disparities" in the district's discipline of children. Here's what we know.

From the Sports Desk

Flag football: The new Louisville-area high school flag football league , that is set to open play on Oct. 8, has drawn interest from hundreds of girls, including some familiar faces.

The new Louisville-area high school flag football league , that is set to open play on Oct. 8, has drawn interest from hundreds of girls, including some familiar faces. Football: C.L. Brown has college football Week 6 picks against the spread for Louisville vs SMU, Clemson vs Florida State, Missouri vs Texas A&M, Syracuse vs UNLV.

Featured Gallery

Louder Than Life is over, but some memories were captured by our award-winning photojournalist. From crowd surfing to playing in the mud while enjoying the heavy metal music, see all the best moments from the music festival by viewing our gallery.

