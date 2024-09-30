Open in App
    Opinion: Kentucky can learn about the devastating impact of vouchers from Arizona, Florida

    By Damaris Allen and Beth Lewis,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3Wzj_0voYtFEw00

    As parents from Florida and Arizona, we have seen firsthand the devastating impact of publicly funded school vouchers. We offer a gloomy cautionary tale to Kentuckians so that you can understand why passing Amendment 2 and allowing similar programs in Kentucky would be a terrible idea.

    Arizona and Florida have the dubious distinction of being considered "number one in school choice” by the dark money special interests that have spent millions to push vouchers in our states. This means our public schools are underfunded in service of private school vouchers. Rural students and low-income families have fewer quality choices, while richer suburban families use vouchers as a coupon for the private education they were already paying for. Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars are being spent with no accountability, no transparency and no return on investment.

    Opinion: I'm a devout Catholic. Amendment 2, private school vouchers will hurt kids.

    Arizona is now reeling from the impacts of universal vouchers, which are set to siphon more than $1 billion out of our local public schools this school year. School districts are forced to make horrific decisions between shutting down schools, laying off hundreds of teachers, slashing bus routes or firing counselors or social workers. Arizona class sizes are growing, while our buildings and buses fall into disrepair. Just this Spring, our attorney general announced major cases of fraud , in which hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from the voucher program.

    Florida spends over $4 billion of taxpayer money annually on private schools and homeschool students. Almost 70% of the schools are not accredited, requiring parents to check with their students’ prospective colleges to ensure their diplomas will even be accepted. In Florida, homeschool families who receive vouchers are free to purchase large-screen TVs, paddleboards, vacations and other extravagant items, while public schools don’t have basic school supplies such as paper and pencils. To reduce costs, our traditional public schools have class sizes bursting at the seams, fewer enrichment programs and limited access to accelerated courses.

    Once the voucher door has opened with Amendment 2, it's almost impossible to close

    You can expect what happened in Florida and Arizona to happen over time in Kentucky if Amendment 2 passes. Voucher lobbyists are solely interested in forcing through publicly funded vouchers to eventually dismantle the public school system and privatize all schools. They like to start small, but once the voucher door has opened, it’s almost impossible to close and millions will be spent lobbying to expand it each year. Passing Amendment 2 would be the start of that process in KY by erasing the state constitution’s prohibition on spending public dollars for private schools all in the name of “school choice” — but in our states, it’s clearly the private schools doing the choosing, while the public schools we choose are starved.

    Agree or disagree? Submit a letter to the editor.

    Let our states’ unfortunate experience with vouchers be a red flag for the Bluegrass State. Don’t be hoodwinked by slick marketing. Unaccountable voucher schemes are not academically or financially viable. Opening the door to vouchers would be a big mistake for Kentucky students and their families. Keep the promise of public education; we promise Kentucky families will be better off.

    Damaris Allen is the executive director of Families for Strong Public Schools, a Florida public school graduate, and a parent of public-school children. Beth Lewis is the executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, an Arizona educator, and a parent of public-school children.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion: Kentucky can learn about the devastating impact of vouchers from Arizona, Florida

    Comments / 63
    Add a Comment
    Jeffery Collins
    1d ago
    Vote yes
    Jeffery Collins
    1d ago
    You should quit spreading lies on here why is nobody being interviewed from the other point of view??? More government propaganda to keep them in charge of what they have failed to provide… Its like a self licking ice cream cone… When was the last time anyone in charge of education has been held accountable? Never.. Look up at he salary of those in charge of KEA and its parent organization NEA.. Look how in the schools the Administration has taken pay raises when the teachers didn’t.. How is that leadership? Teachers keep buying into the sales pitch of the KEA… When was the last time the KEA actually demanded anything for the teachers.. My whole family has been involved in teaching and I’ve seen the corruption first hand… Its time for a change.. Our kids deserve better… They spend millions on ball fields, gyms, soccer fields but teachers don’t even have enough copy paper… I am a sports fan and believe kids should be able to play but not at the expensive of education… I’m voting yes!!!!
    View all comments
