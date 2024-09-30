Opinion: I'm a Republican. America's problem with the truth is a bipartisan problem.

Contrails are created by jet engine exhaust, or changes in air pressure, and are composed primarily of water, in the form of ice crystals. The lines of water vapor are not attempts at distributing chemicals . Vaccines are a public good that have saved countless lives, and you’ll be relieved to learn they do not contain microchips . Joe Biden won the race for the presidency in 2020. These shouldn’t be controversial statements, but I’m sure one or more has struck a nerve with a reader somewhere.

America increasingly has a problem with the truth. We are convinced that we know what it is. We are just as certain that we can spot the fakes. Spoiler alert: We cannot . We also prefer to consume information that confirms our priors, and challenging information from sources that aren’t appropriately red or blue. This is unhealthy and unsustainable.

Conspiracies cater to fear

Too often we are moved the fastest to act by the loudest voices on our own side, even when those are coming from the fringes. I’m not saying this is altogether a bad thing. In a democracy, minority opinions are just as valuable as majority opinions, and the First Amendment guarantees our right to possess and share them. But we must be careful not to abandon the pursuit of truth. We cannot afford to be driven by nonsense conspiracies, half truths or full-blown fabrications, that cater to fear and reinforce the information consumption cycle. Garbage in, garbage out, as the saying goes.

Generative A.I. systems provide a ceaseless flood of deepfakes with which to contend. Some of these are harmless and entertaining . But some pose legitimate threats . From global media companies down to your local homegrown politico with a growing Facebook fan club who has launched a YouTube channel or podcast, seeing dollar signs with more eyeballs enraged and clicks engaged, we face a challenging environment for truth.

Two years ago the legislature considered a bill that, in part, addressed the use of cryptocurrency. The bill was moving until Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed a similar South Dakota bill. Fox News ran a nonsense story that “ politicians are quietly preparing for a digital dollar .” The misinformation spread like wildfire. Enough panicked Kentuckians who watched that Fox coverage called legislators about the bill to kill it. Like a bad game of telephone, by the time the Kentucky bill died it was because we were quietly helping Joe Biden and George Soros create a central bank digital currency so the government could track every penny we all spend. Nope. We were updating the 70 year old Uniform Commercial Code , which governs commercial transactions. States have been adopting UCC updates for all 70 years so businesses nationwide have a uniform set of rules for doing business with one another.

Fast forward a year. Gov. Noem signed the bill into law, and we passed our bill here. But not until after adding superfluous language to expressly refute nonsense central bank digital currency conspiracies. The best part: former President Trump is now launching his own cryptocurrency ; crickets from the critics.

Kentucky's Amendment 1 on the ballot is the result of a conspiracy

Conspiracies about immigration are plentiful. The most recent debacle out of Ohio is an example of the adage that a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its shoes on. Kentucky voters will see the result of another conspiracy in a few weeks on their ballots in proposed Amendment 1, which prohibits noncitizens from voting. I agree that noncitizens should not get a vote in our elections, and I expect the amendment to be overwhelmingly approved by voters. The problem? The first sentence of Section 145 of the Kentucky Constitution already prohibits noncitizens from voting. One must provide some combination of a government issued identification, social security number and valid address to register to vote — three things undocumented immigrants are famous for not having. But we’ve been told we need to protect our elections from migrants, so here we are.

The Lt. Governor and candidate for governor in North Carolina has been reported saying repugnant, evil things, prompting several of his senior campaign staffers to resign . But even with a damning report, some members of Congress, including Sen. JD Vance , are hedging, questioning the authenticity of the reporting.

Tucker Carlson recently platformed a Holocaust denier that claimed Winston Churchill was the bad guy in World War II. Someone get that man a Band of Brothers DVD set for the Readers Digest version of the war.

Conspiracies come from both sides

As a conservative Republican it pains me to highlight examples coming from my side of the political divide. I want my side to be better, do better, to rise above. But the problems aren’t only over here. Democrats peddle in misinformation and falsehoods, with ill-defined or outright immoral aims, too. Perhaps you’ve heard of the Steele Dossier . There is a nonzero number of Democrats who believe the shooting of former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania was staged. How many democrats and republicans alike have shared conspiracy theories about Israel and Palestine in the last year?

The truth matters more than the value we currently ascribe to it. When we speak to others, however big our audience is, we should follow the advice of my friend, and Oklahoma City Mayor, David Holt: tell them the truth , even, and especially, when the truth means reminding them that their priors are wrong, that what they heard last night on MSNBC or Newsmax isn’t the truth.

Whitney Westerfield is an evangelical Christian, a three-term Republican state senator and attorney from Christian County. He and his wife live in Western Kentucky and have five children

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opinion: I'm a Republican. America's problem with the truth is a bipartisan problem.