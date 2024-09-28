Open in App
    Eastern Kentucky bears the brunt of Helene storm damage Friday. What to know

    By Killian Baarlaer, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    Several counties and cities in eastern and central Kentucky declared states of emergencies after remnants of Hurricane Helene — now considered a post-tropical cyclone by the National Hurricane Center — pounded the region with heavy rain and winds Friday.

    After making landfall in northwest Florida's Big Bend region Thursday night as a category four storm, Hurricane Helene's remnants migrated into Kentucky, wreaking fallen trees, downed electrical lines and widespread power outages.

    Gov. Andy Beshear announced on social media that the following counties declared states of emergencies Friday:

    • Boyd County
    • Breathitt County
    • Clark County
    • Clay County
    • Lee County
    • Letcher County
    • Magoffin County
    • Wolfe County

    Gov. Andy Beshear said the following cities declared states of emergencies Friday:

    • Ashland
    • Catlettsburg
    • Clay City
    • Winchester

    Power outages impacted roughly 221,000 households across the state Friday, Beshear said.

    Alex Vorst, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office Jackson, Kentucky, which oversees forecasting for many of the areas that sustained the worst damage, said fallen trees and powerlines were the primary sources of damage. Wind gusts above 40 mph and the damp ground caused by steady rain created conditions for trees and poles to topple over, he said.

    The National Weather Service Office Jackson is close to verifying the damage within their territory with emergency dispatch centers in each of the impacted counties, Vorst said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LLvv_0vnAEFz600

    Parts of eastern Kentucky received rain Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the arrival of Helene's remnants. The mounting rainfall throughout Friday compounded the impacts of the wind, Vorst said.

    "You're having essentially four days of nonstop rain. That's going to make soil saturated, and when you throw 40-55 mph wind gusts on top of that, it really makes it easy for trees to fall down. And that's a big part of what we saw yesterday," Vorst said.

    Tony Edwards, spokesperson for the National Weather Service Forecast Office Charleston, which oversees Boyd County, reported a similar scope of damages in northeast Kentucky. Boyd County suffered significant tree damage, he said.

    With trees still covered with leaves this time of year, wind has more surface area to catch and pull off tree limbs, Edwards said.

    "When you get that kind of wind with trees leafed-out, it'll do quite a bit of damage," he said.

    The number of people without power is steadily dropping. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, more than 130,500 customers are without power.

    Windy conditions are expected to fade throughout Saturday, though southern and eastern sections of central Kentucky could still see gusts at speeds 20-25 mph, according to the National Weather Service Louisville. Rain is expected to stick around through the weekend and early into next week, Vorst said. As of late Saturday morning, the center of the weather system is hanging over the western portion of the Kentucky-Tennessee border, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    "As these remnants have stalled over the commonwealth, that's going to keep rain and some isolated thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend and then early next week," Vorst said.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Eastern Kentucky bears the brunt of Helene storm damage Friday. What to know

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Freemason32
    1d ago
    Lexington got far more damage.
    Denise Knuckles
    2d ago
    Yes, Whitley County Was Also Hit Bad By This Storm 🙏🙏
    View all comments
