Kentucky vs Ole Miss score today: Results, highlights from Week 5 college football game

Kentucky footbal l upsets Ole Miss: Mark Stoops records biggest win of tenure in Lexington

Mark Stoops got biggest win as Kentucky football coach. Here are only ones that come close

OXFORD, Miss. — Kentucky football will try to achieve a feat today that Ole Miss ' first four foes this fall failed to do: stifle quarterback Jaxson Dart and his wealth of weapons offensively.

And the Wildcats will attempt to accomplish the goal in the midst of their first road game of the 2024 season after beginning with four straight contests at Kroger Field.

That's not all: Mark Stoops , in his 12th season as UK's coach, seeks his first victory over Ole Miss . He's lost his three previous meetings with the Rebels by a combined seven points (one point in 2020 , three points in both 2017 and 2022 ).

An upset win of No. 5 Ole Miss also would provide a dose of history for Kentucky: Since its last triumph in Oxford, in 1978 , it has dropped six straight matchups at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (though the Rebels vacated their home win in 2010 because of NCAA violations ).

Offensively, the Wildcats hope quarterback Brock Vandagriff can build off his performance from last week's win over Ohio — a game in which junior receiver Dane Key hauled in seven passes for 145 yards, both single-game personal bests.

But UK will be without one of its best players: Cornerback Maxwell Hairston , who tied the program's all-time record for pick sixes (three) last week, is out with an injury and won't play against Ole Miss.

If the Wildcats can topple the Rebels and hand the hosts their first loss this season, it arguably would be the signature victory of Stoops' tenure.

We'll find out if his team can make that a reality in the first SEC tilt of the day.

Gavin Wimsatt takes it into the end zone and fumbles the ball. But tight end Josh Kattus recovers the ball for the Kentucky touchdown.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gambles on fourth and 7 at Kentucky's 48-yard line. It pays off handsomely for the hosts, as Jaxson Dart connects with Tre Harris on a 48-yard scoring strike.

Alex Raynor, calmly as ever, converts yet another field goal. This one is a 48 yarder to push UK ahead by three.

The Rebels put together a solid drive, but the Wildcats' defense comes through in the red zone, limiting the hosts to a 31-yard field goal by Caden Davis.

UK's offense finally has a touchdown against an SEC foe: Dane Key hauls in a 5-yard pass from Brock Vandagriff to put the visitors on top just before halftime.

Kentucky has a promising opening possession but can't cash in with a touchdown. Instead, Alex Raynor once again converts a field goal. This one was from 26 yards away.

Ole Miss' offense wastes no time getting on the board, covering 83 yards in just six plays and taking only 2:05 off the clock. Henry Parrish Jr. capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The final availability report for Saturday's game was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Eight players are out for Kentucky:

Ole Miss, on the other hand, has 11 players sidelined Saturday.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium; Oxford, Mississippi

TV channel: ABC

Fubo (free trial) Radio: UK Sports Network (840 AM in Louisville; 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington)

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 17: The Wildcats' defense will hold the Rebels' offense well under its season averages for points and yards. But a UK offense, which has failed to cross the goal line in its first two games versus SEC competition this fall, won't do enough to take advantage. In turn, the nightmare conference start for Kentucky comes to pass: It's 0-3 after three league games before September even wraps up.

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of today:

Spread: Kentucky is a 16 ½-point underdog on the road

Kentucky is a 16 ½-point underdog on the road Over/under : 52 ½

: 52 ½ Moneyline: Kentucky, +525; Ole Miss, -750

Per the SEC's latest availability report, posted at 8:10 p.m. Friday, Kentucky has eight players listed as "out" for Saturday's game.

That group includes:

Ole Miss has its fair share of players not expected to be available Saturday; 10 are listed as "out."

That group includes:

The high is 74 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 55% chance of rain in the forecast.

Record: 2-2 (0-2 SEC)

Record: 4-0 (0-0 SEC)

