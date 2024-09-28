Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Courier Journal

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss score today: Results, highlights from Week 5 college football game

    By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175Vxh_0vn5usGj00

    Coverage from the game:

    Kentucky footbal l upsets Ole Miss: Mark Stoops records biggest win of tenure in Lexington

    Mark Stoops got biggest win as Kentucky football coach. Here are only ones that come close

    Coverage during the game:

    OXFORD, Miss. — Kentucky football will try to achieve a feat today that Ole Miss ' first four foes this fall failed to do: stifle quarterback Jaxson Dart and his wealth of weapons offensively.

    And the Wildcats will attempt to accomplish the goal in the midst of their first road game of the 2024 season after beginning with four straight contests at Kroger Field.

    That's not all: Mark Stoops , in his 12th season as UK's coach, seeks his first victory over Ole Miss . He's lost his three previous meetings with the Rebels by a combined seven points (one point in 2020 , three points in both 2017 and 2022 ).

    Watch Kentucky football vs Ole Miss live on Fubo (free trial)

    An upset win of No. 5 Ole Miss also would provide a dose of history for Kentucky: Since its last triumph in Oxford, in 1978 , it has dropped six straight matchups at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (though the Rebels vacated their home win in 2010 because of NCAA violations ).

    Offensively, the Wildcats hope quarterback Brock Vandagriff can build off his performance from last week's win over Ohio — a game in which junior receiver Dane Key hauled in seven passes for 145 yards, both single-game personal bests.

    But UK will be without one of its best players: Cornerback Maxwell Hairston , who tied the program's all-time record for pick sixes (three) last week, is out with an injury and won't play against Ole Miss.

    If the Wildcats can topple the Rebels and hand the hosts their first loss this season, it arguably would be the signature victory of Stoops' tenure.

    We'll find out if his team can make that a reality in the first SEC tilt of the day.

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss score updates

    FINAL: KENTUCKY 20, OLE MISS 17

    KENTUCKY 20, OLE MISS 17 (4Q, 2:25)

    Gavin Wimsatt takes it into the end zone and fumbles the ball. But tight end Josh Kattus recovers the ball for the Kentucky touchdown.

    OLE MISS 17, KENTUCKY 13 (3Q, 0:10)

    Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gambles on fourth and 7 at Kentucky's 48-yard line. It pays off handsomely for the hosts, as Jaxson Dart connects with Tre Harris on a 48-yard scoring strike.

    KENTUCKY 13, OLE MISS 10 (3Q, 6:31)

    Alex Raynor, calmly as ever, converts yet another field goal. This one is a 48 yarder to push UK ahead by three.

    KENTUCKY 10, OLE MISS 10 (3Q, 9:44)

    The Rebels put together a solid drive, but the Wildcats' defense comes through in the red zone, limiting the hosts to a 31-yard field goal by Caden Davis.

    HALFTIME: KENTUCKY 10, OLE MISS 7

    KENTUCKY 10, OLE MISS 7 (2Q, 0:27)

    UK's offense finally has a touchdown against an SEC foe: Dane Key hauls in a 5-yard pass from Brock Vandagriff to put the visitors on top just before halftime.

    OLE MISS 7, KENTUCKY 3 (1Q, 5:13)

    Kentucky has a promising opening possession but can't cash in with a touchdown. Instead, Alex Raynor once again converts a field goal. This one was from 26 yards away.

    OLE MISS 7, KENTUCKY 0 (1Q, 12:51)

    Ole Miss' offense wastes no time getting on the board, covering 83 yards in just six plays and taking only 2:05 off the clock. Henry Parrish Jr. capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

    Final player availability report released for Kentucky vs Ole Miss game

    The final availability report for Saturday's game was released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

    Eight players are out for Kentucky:

    Ole Miss, on the other hand, has 11 players sidelined Saturday.

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss time today

    • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
    • Time: Noon ET
    • Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium; Oxford, Mississippi

    What channel is Kentucky vs Ole Miss game on today?

    • TV channel: ABC
    • Streaming: Fubo (free trial)
    • Radio: UK Sports Network (840 AM in Louisville; 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington)

    Kentucky vs. Ole Miss will be broadcast nationally on ABC. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss history

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss prediction

    Ole Miss 30, Kentucky 17: The Wildcats' defense will hold the Rebels' offense well under its season averages for points and yards. But a UK offense, which has failed to cross the goal line in its first two games versus SEC competition this fall, won't do enough to take advantage. In turn, the nightmare conference start for Kentucky comes to pass: It's 0-3 after three league games before September even wraps up.

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss betting odds

    Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of today:

    • Spread: Kentucky is a 16 ½-point underdog on the road
    • Over/under : 52 ½
    • Moneyline: Kentucky, +525; Ole Miss, -750

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss injury updates

    Per the SEC's latest availability report, posted at 8:10 p.m. Friday, Kentucky has eight players listed as "out" for Saturday's game.

    That group includes:

    Ole Miss has its fair share of players not expected to be available Saturday; 10 are listed as "out."

    That group includes:

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss weather update

    The high is 74 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 55% chance of rain in the forecast.

    Kentucky football 2024 schedule

    Record: 2-2 (0-2 SEC)

    Buy Kentucky football tickets this season with StubHub

    Ole Miss football 2024 schedule

    Record: 4-0 (0-0 SEC)

    Kentucky football news

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs Ole Miss score today: Results, highlights from Week 5 college football game

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: Kentucky flips script ahead of updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Starting 5: Kentucky basketball Big Blue Madness tickets; Karl Anthony-Towns partnership
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker2 days ago
    Oldham County Tourism introduces Kentucky Garden Trail, botanical and arboreta experience
    The Courier Journal1 day ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago
    When is the VP debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz, and what are the rules?
    The Courier Journal3 hours ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Opinion: I'm a Republican. America's problem with the truth is a bipartisan problem.
    The Courier Journal10 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Isiah Kiner-Falefa Declined to Play Final Game and Hit $250,000 Bonus
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment52 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy