    • The Courier Journal

    Daily Briefing: Louder Than Life cancels Day 2 shows due to weather

    By Stephanie Stremplewski, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK0eq_0vmuU9CG00

    Good morning, Louisville! Happy Saturday (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

    Today we can expect showers with a high near 68.

    Here's what to know:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SP8V9_0vmuU9CG00

    Day 2 of Louder Than Life was canceled after remnants of Hurricane Helene made their way into the Louisville area, bringing winds up to 50 miles per hour and heavy rain to the Ohio Valley region. Find out more.

    In other news:

    From the Sports Desk

    • KHSAA football: With the remnants of Hurricane Helene passing through the Louisville area, the St. Xavier-Trinity high school football game has been moved to 5:30 p.m. today at St. Xavier High School. Read more here.
    • UK basketball: Kentucky once was perceived as the favorite to land Braylon Mullins. Now, the Wildcats are out of the race for the 5-star sharpshooter from Indiana. Find out more.

    Featured Gallery

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuIuJ_0vmuU9CG00

    Remnants of Tropical Storm Helene hit Louisville and Kentucky Friday morning. See storm damage from the severe weather by viewing our gallery.

    We'll be back tomorrow with even more headlines.

    See you soon,

    Stephanie

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Daily Briefing: Louder Than Life cancels Day 2 shows due to weather

