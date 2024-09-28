Daily Briefing: Louder Than Life cancels Day 2 shows due to weather

Good morning, Louisville! Happy Saturday (You can read today's eNewspaper here .)

Day 2 of Louder Than Life was canceled after remnants of Hurricane Helene made their way into the Louisville area, bringing winds up to 50 miles per hour and heavy rain to the Ohio Valley region. Find out more.

In other news:

Bourbon: The Old Seelbach Bar in downtown Louisville has history on its side, as the hotel and a version of the indoor bar has been around since 1905. Read more here.

Locally owned and operated health-focused grocer Rainbow Blossom is opening its sixth store at the end of the month.

Hectare's, a delta-9 drinks company, has officially entered the national retail space.

Day 3 of Louder Than Life takes place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

From the Sports Desk

KHSAA football: With the remnants of Hurricane Helene passing through the Louisville area, the St. Xavier-Trinity high school football game has been moved to 5:30 p.m. today at St. Xavier High School. Read more here.

With the remnants of Hurricane Helene passing through the Louisville area, the St. Xavier-Trinity high school football game has been moved to 5:30 p.m. today at St. Xavier High School. Read more here. UK basketball: Kentucky once was perceived as the favorite to land Braylon Mullins. Now, the Wildcats are out of the race for the 5-star sharpshooter from Indiana. Find out more.

Featured Gallery

Remnants of Tropical Storm Helene hit Louisville and Kentucky Friday morning. See storm damage from the severe weather by viewing our gallery.

