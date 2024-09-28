What channel is Kentucky vs Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

Kentucky football is scheduled to play its first road game of the season today against fifth-ranked Ole Miss .

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-2 SEC) defeated Ohio, 41-6, last weekend in a nonconference game.

The Rebels (4-0, 0-0) average 55 points per game.

UK's defense has only allowed 50 points this season, and no team has passed for more than 170 yards against the Wildcats.

Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs Ole Miss game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo (free trial) and ESPN+

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss will be broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers, and ESPN+ .

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Start time: Noon

The Kentucky vs Ole Miss game starts at noon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Kentucky, Ole Miss: Brock Vandagriff might have to pass 30 or 35 times today if the Wildcats want to have a chance of upsetting No. 5 Ole Miss.

ODDS: Ole Miss by 16 ½

O/U: 52 ½

Aug. 31: Kentucky 31 , Southern Miss 0

, Southern Miss 0 Sept. 7: South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6

31, Kentucky 6 Sept. 14: Georgia 13, Kentucky 12

13, Kentucky 12 Sept. 21: Kentucky 41, Ohio 6

Ohio 6 Sept. 28: at Ole Miss

Oct. 12: Vanderbilt

Oct. 19: at Florida

Oct. 26: Auburn

Nov. 2: at Tennessee

Nov. 16: Murray State

Nov. 23: at Texas

Nov. 30: Louisville

Record: 2-2

Aug. 31: Ole Miss 76 , Furman 0

, Furman 0 Sept. 7: Ole Miss 52 , Middle Tennessee 3

, Middle Tennessee 3 Sept. 14: Ole Miss 40 , Wake Forest 6

, Wake Forest 6 Sept. 21: Ole Miss 52, Georgia Southern 13

Georgia Southern 13 Sept. 28: Kentucky

Oct. 5: at South Carolina

Oct. 12: at LSU

Oct. 26: Oklahoma

Nov. 2: at Arkansas

Nov. 9: Georgia

Nov. 23: at Florida

Nov. 29: Mississippi State

Record: 4-0

