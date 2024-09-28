Open in App
    • The Courier Journal

    What channel is Kentucky vs Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4UB6_0vmuU8JX00

    Kentucky football is scheduled to play its first road game of the season today against fifth-ranked Ole Miss .

    The Wildcats (2-2, 0-2 SEC) defeated Ohio, 41-6, last weekend in a nonconference game.

    The Rebels (4-0, 0-0) average 55 points per game.

    UK's defense has only allowed 50 points this season, and no team has passed for more than 170 yards against the Wildcats.

    Watch Kentucky vs Ole Miss live on Fubo (free trial)

    Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs Ole Miss game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Kentucky vs Ole Miss on today?

    TV Channel: ABC

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial) and ESPN+

    Kentucky vs. Ole Miss will be broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers, and ESPN+ .

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss time today

    • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
    • Start time: Noon

    The Kentucky vs Ole Miss game starts at noon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

    Kentucky vs Ole Miss predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

    Kentucky, Ole Miss: Brock Vandagriff might have to pass 30 or 35 times today if the Wildcats want to have a chance of upsetting No. 5 Ole Miss.

    ODDS: Ole Miss by 16 ½

    O/U: 52 ½

    Kentucky schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Kentucky 31 , Southern Miss 0
    • Sept. 7: South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6
    • Sept. 14: Georgia 13, Kentucky 12
    • Sept. 21: Kentucky 41, Ohio 6
    • Sept. 28: at Ole Miss
    • Oct. 12: Vanderbilt
    • Oct. 19: at Florida
    • Oct. 26: Auburn
    • Nov. 2: at Tennessee
    • Nov. 16: Murray State
    • Nov. 23: at Texas
    • Nov. 30: Louisville
    • Record: 2-2

    Ole Miss schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Ole Miss 76 , Furman 0
    • Sept. 7: Ole Miss 52 , Middle Tennessee 3
    • Sept. 14: Ole Miss 40 , Wake Forest 6
    • Sept. 21: Ole Miss 52, Georgia Southern 13
    • Sept. 28: Kentucky
    • Oct. 5: at South Carolina
    • Oct. 12: at LSU
    • Oct. 26: Oklahoma
    • Nov. 2: at Arkansas
    • Nov. 9: Georgia
    • Nov. 23: at Florida
    • Nov. 29: Mississippi State
    • Record: 4-0

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory .

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What channel is Kentucky vs Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

    Marcia Callicotte
    2d ago
    ABC
