What channel is Louisville vs Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

No. 17 Louisville football will be on the road today for its first top-20 matchup of the season.

The Cardinals (3-0) are playing No. 14 Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium.

Last time they played, the host Cardinals defeated No. 11 Notre Dame , 33-20.

Here's how to watch the Louisville vs. Notre Dame game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

TV Channel: N/A

Livestream: Peacock

Louisville vs. Notre Dame will be broadcast nationally on Peacock in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Paul Burmeister and Jason Garrett will call the game from the booth at Notre Dame Stadium, with Zora Stephenson reporting from the sideline.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Start time: 3:30 p.m.

The Louisville vs. Notre Dame game starts at 3:30 p.m. at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Louisville, Notre Dame: Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard has rushed for at least 100 yards with at least two touchdowns in the last two games. For the Cards to win, they can't let him beat them with his legs.

ODDS: Notre Dame by 7

O/U: 45 ½

Aug. 31: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0

Austin Peay 0 Sept. 7: Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14

Jacksonville State 14 Sept. 21: Louisville 31 , Georgia Tech 19

, Georgia Tech 19 Sept. 28: at Notre Dame

Oct. 5: SMU

Oct. 12: at Virginia

Oct. 19: Miami

Oct. 25: at Boston College

Nov. 2: at Clemson

Nov. 16: at Stanford

Nov. 23: Pittsburgh

Nov. 30: at Kentucky

Record: 3-0

Aug. 31: Notre Dame 23 , Texas A&M 13

, Texas A&M 13 Sept. 7: Northern Illinois 16 , Notre Dame 14

, Notre Dame 14 Sept. 14: Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7

Purdue 7 Sept. 21: Notre Dame 28 , Miami (Ohio) 3

, Miami (Ohio) 3 Sept. 28: Louisville

Oct. 12: Stanford

Oct. 19: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 26: at Navy

Nov. 9: Florida State

Nov. 16: Virginia

Nov. 23: Army

Nov. 30: at USC

Record: 3-1

