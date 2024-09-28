Open in App
    What channel is Louisville vs Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

    By Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6xqT_0vmuStLV00

    No. 17 Louisville football will be on the road today for its first top-20 matchup of the season.

    The Cardinals (3-0) are playing No. 14 Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium.

    Last time they played, the host Cardinals defeated No. 11 Notre Dame , 33-20.

    Here's how to watch the Louisville vs. Notre Dame game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Louisville vs Notre Dame on today?

    TV Channel: N/A

    Livestream: Peacock

    Louisville vs. Notre Dame will be broadcast nationally on Peacock in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Paul Burmeister and Jason Garrett will call the game from the booth at Notre Dame Stadium, with Zora Stephenson reporting from the sideline.

    Louisville vs Notre Dame time today

    • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
    • Start time: 3:30 p.m.

    The Louisville vs. Notre Dame game starts at 3:30 p.m. at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

    Louisville vs Notre Dame predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

    Louisville, Notre Dame: Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard has rushed for at least 100 yards with at least two touchdowns in the last two games. For the Cards to win, they can't let him beat them with his legs.

    ODDS: Notre Dame by 7

    O/U: 45 ½

    Louisville schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0
    • Sept. 7: Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14
    • Sept. 21: Louisville 31 , Georgia Tech 19
    • Sept. 28: at Notre Dame
    • Oct. 5: SMU
    • Oct. 12: at Virginia
    • Oct. 19: Miami
    • Oct. 25: at Boston College
    • Nov. 2: at Clemson
    • Nov. 16: at Stanford
    • Nov. 23: Pittsburgh
    • Nov. 30: at Kentucky
    • Record: 3-0

    Notre Dame schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Notre Dame 23 , Texas A&M 13
    • Sept. 7: Northern Illinois 16 , Notre Dame 14
    • Sept. 14: Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7
    • Sept. 21: Notre Dame 28 , Miami (Ohio) 3
    • Sept. 28: Louisville
    • Oct. 12: Stanford
    • Oct. 19: at Georgia Tech
    • Oct. 26: at Navy
    • Nov. 9: Florida State
    • Nov. 16: Virginia
    • Nov. 23: Army
    • Nov. 30: at USC
    • Record: 3-1

    Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStor y.

    This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What channel is Louisville vs Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 game

    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    keith coleman
    2d ago
    it's didn't matter, they blew the game anyway what the hack
    Donna White
    2d ago
    Sucks
    View all comments
